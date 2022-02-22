 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Duracell Plus AAA Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The most well-known name in batteries, the Duracell Plus AAA are a quality choice. My tests showed decent overall capacity, although these batteries didn’t perform as well in my high-drain tests, so I recommend these more for lighter use, such as remote controls. Even so, the high cost may put some off and there are better value options.

Pros

  • Good overall capacity
  • Widely available
  • Good range of pack sizes

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Middling high-drain test results

Availability

  • UKRRP: £5.45

Key Features

  • Battery typeThese are alkaline (non-rechargeable) AAA batteries

Introduction

Picture a set of AAA batteries in your head, and the Duracell Plus AAA are probably the set that you’re thinking of. The default choice for anyone that wants long-lasting batteries, Duracell has built a good name for itself.

Overall tested capacity in my tests was good, although the batteries didn’t do as well as some of its competitors in the initial high-drain test. There’s also the high price to consider, with these batteries costing a lot more than much of the competition. That’s a little disappointing considering how well the Duracell Plus AA batteries did in my tests.

Duracell Plus AAA one battery lying down

Performance

  • High overall capacity
  • Other batteries perform better in the high drain test

Duracell provides a detailed specification sheet for its AAA Plus batteries. As with all batteries, the total capacity of the batteries depends on temperature, load and the cut-off voltage (voltage drops as the batteries are drained). In short, batteries deliver more power under lighter loads; less under high drain conditions. Duracell’s own specs demonstrate this.

To test, I use an Ansmann Energy XC3000. Its drainage test uses a high load of 600mA (+/-20%) with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V. I started by measuring the initial voltage of the batteries, which I bought from Amazon, at 1.49V. That’s just behind the nominal 1.5V that you’d expect from alkaline batteries; however, as voltage drops quite rapidly with alkaline batteries, this minor variation doesn’t matter.

After the initial drain, I measured a capacity of 414mAh. That’s alright, but is a way behind the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries

I give batteries a few hours to cool down, and then re-run the same test to measure any residual capacity. I measured the Duracell Plus AAA at 146mAh, giving me a total capacity of 560mAh. 

Duracell Plus Capacity Graph

That’s a decent overall capacity and these batteries should do well in low-drain applications, such as in remote controls

As with most alkaline batteries, Duracell says that these have a 10-year shelf life, so you can buy in bulk and not worry about them discharging while not in use.

Latest deals

Duracell Plus batteries are available in a wide range of unit sizes. For a set of four, expect to pay around 73p a battery. Bigger packs are generally better value (although not always), with prices per battery dropping to around 55p. I’ve listed the price for the pack of eight (around 68p per battery), as it’s a good compromise between pack size and price.

Should you buy it?

If you want big-brand batteries to go into low-drain devices such as remote controls, then these are a good choice.

My high-drain test shows that there are batteries that performed better here, plus you can buy much cheaper AAA batteries.

Final Thoughts

Decent overall capacity shows that the Duracell Plus AAA could be a good choice for lower-drain use. If you need higher-drain batteries for more intensive use, my high-drain tests showed that these batteries were a way behind the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries. These batteries are also expensive.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every alkaline battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we allow the batteries to cool and then retest to give us a second reading.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.5V.

You might like…

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Reece Bithrey 7 months ago
Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras promise up to four-year battery life

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Best game controllers: 6 of the greatest pads across all platforms

Alastair Stevenson 2 years ago

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Duracell Plus AAA
560 mAh
Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA
858 mAh
GP Ultra AAA
598 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Duracell Plus AAA
£5.45
Duracell
B005EJFL0G
2021
16/02/2022
Duracell Plus AAA
Non-rechargeable
Alkaline
AAA
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.