If you’re keen not to spend too much on an electric blanket but are looking for one that’s big enough for a king-size mattress, or covers every part of a double, Dunelm’s Cosy & Warm Electric Blanket is ideal. It won’t guzzle too much power, even on its highest setting. The only downsides are the lack of dual control – so both sleeping partners will be at the same temperature – and the fact that the control attachment sits at shoulder height, so one person will need some padding if it gets in the way.

Pros Affordable

Three heat levels

Can be machine-washed Cons Attachment for control needs padding

Single control

Wires don’t run all the way to the edges

Availability UK RRP: £22

Key Features Sizes: Different versions available for single, double and king-size beds.

Power: The single version draws a maximum of 40W (1.36p per hour), the double is 70W (2.38p per hour) and the king is 90W (3.06p per hour).

Heat: Single control for all models with three heat settings.

Introduction

Dunelm can often be counted on to provide great-value basics, and the Cosy & Warm Electric Blanket is no exception. Simple settings, an easy fit using elasticated straps and a detachable control for washing make it a great choice for toasty, warm beds on a budget. It’s available in three sizes: single (40W control, which will cost just over 1p per hour), double (70W control, 2p per hour) and king (90W, 3p per hour).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Features

Long elasticated straps

Easy to set

Three heats

There’s just one control to contend with on the Dunelm Cosy & Warm Electric Blanket, but it has plenty of power to heat the whole of the blanket’s surface.

The controls consist of a slider with three marked heat levels (annoyingly, “off” isn’t one of the markings) that are also represented by raised bumps – great for altering the settings in the dark without having to switch on the light (it’s suitable for all-night use on the lowest heat level).

There’s no timer or display – just a small illuminated number to show when the blanket is switched on. While some blankets have an “off” marking at each end of a slider, the Cosy & Warm only has the option to slide the control down to deactivate it.

The king size measures 142 x 150cm – a little narrower than the average dimensions of a mattress (4ft 11in x 6ft 6in or 150 x 200cm) – not covering the pillow area. This electric blanket’s control detaches easily, so it can be machine-washed at 30°C, and there’s also a useful zip-up bag for storage. However, it’s worth noting that this blanket only comes with a one-year guarantee, rather than two or three years offered by some other manufacturers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Can feel quite firm

Quick to fit

Can be cooler around the edges

While most electric blankets are made from the same material – polyester – it’s how they’re made that can differ. For example, I found that the Dunelm Cosy & Warm isn’t quite as soft and flexible as similar electric blankets. It made my memory foam mattress firmer and less flexible as I lay on it. Those who prefer a firm mattress probably won’t notice the difference, but those who like a softer one might. This blanket is also quite thin, so it’s possible that you might feel the wires, even though I didn’t.

While not the quickest to heat up, it did so in about 15-20mins, so you won’t need to remember to pop it on ages before bedtime. However, this blanket could be prone to cold patches on either side of the mattress, as the wires are more than 20cm away from its edges.

Like with many other blankets with detachable controls, the control attachment sits right at the shoulder height, so I needed to add some padding in order to not feel it as I slept. That said, I liked that the control has raised bumps – making it easy to use in dim conditions – and only a very faint light to show the blanket is switched on – ideal for light-sensitive sleepers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? If you want a blanket that will fit edge to edge on your mattress, with a low price and decent running costs, the Dunelm Cosy & Warm could be for you. If you love to feel snuggly and warm in bed from edge to edge, the slightly cooler sides of this blanket mean that it won’t be the same toasty temperature all over.

Final Thoughts Dunelm’s Cosy & Warm is a good-sized electric blanket at an affordable price. It might not come with multiple features, but the job it’s meant to do – warming a chilly bed – it does fairly well nonetheless. Much like with similar blankets, the control attachment may well get in the way of one sleeper’s shoulders, but the upside is that you can detach the control to freshen up the blanket in the washer. The single control might be its only real downside – if so, check out the Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket or the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket – both of which have dual controls. Trusted Score

How We Test Unlike other sites, we test every electric blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric blanket for the review period. Tested for comfort on all temperature settings.

FAQs How many controls does the Dunelm Cosy & Warm Electric Blanket have? This blanket has a single control on all available sizes. How much does the Dunelm Cosy & Warm Electric Blanket cost to use? The single version costs about 1p per hour, the double about 2p per hour, and the king size about 3p per hour.

