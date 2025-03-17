  Dreo MC706 Review

An impressive tower fan that's as useful in the summer as it is the winter. The Dreo MC706 is an impressive tower fan that's also a solid heater, giving an option that works equally as well in summer as in winter. It can push a serious amount of air as a fan, and warms a room reasonably well as a heater while looking good for its form factor. It does lack some more advanced smart features and a bit in the way of style against key rivals, though.

Pros Stylish for a tower fan

Stylish for a tower fan Solid job at heating small to medium sized rooms

Solid job at heating small to medium sized rooms Powerful as a fan at full pelt Cons Lacks any smart features

Lacks any smart features Can get quite loud at full blast

Key Features 1500W output The MC706 is a decent heater for small and medium sized rooms, being able to heat with a rated 1500W output.

Fan and heater It's also able to work as both a heater and a fan, giving you a versatile appliance with powerful breezes.

Introduction

The Dreo MC706 combines the powers of a beefy tower fan with a fast heater to offer a compelling package for use in all seasons.

It’s competitively priced against similar combi units, such as the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09, cand has 12 different fan levels, a controllable heat in single degree increments with up to 1500W of power, as well as a stylish grey and black finish.

I’ve been testing this tower heater for the last few weeks to see how well it fares, and to see if it’s one of the best electric heaters we’ve tested.

Advertisement

Design and Features

Sturdy silver frame

Convenient, non-smart, controls

Lots of useful safety features

As far as tower heaters go, the Dreo MC706 is quite stylish, with its two-tone silver and black finish that should integrate well into modern homes. It sat well in my front room, especially with my grey carpet and two-tone wallpaper.

As a tower unit, it is quite imposing against the likes of the Dyson’s fans, sitting at just over a metre tall, with a rough 30cm diameter. In addition, with its wide base, the MC706 is also rather sturdy and definitely won’t be going anywhere once you plonk it on the floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The top side of the MC706 is home to a convenient control panel where you easily use all of the fan’s abilities, including the timer settings, 120° degrees of oscillation and whether to operate in fan or heater mode. Most of those settings are also controllable with the remote control if you don’t want to keep getting up. However, this Dreo heater doesn’t come with any app control or smart features, which is a bit of a shame.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can control the fan speed on 12 different levels, and the heat with either five separate designated levels, or on an incremental basis on temperatures from 41 to 95°F by pressing the M button on the top of the unit. It’s a 1500W unit, so provides enough power for heating or cooling a small to medium sized room in my experience. It can also be set on an hourly timer for anything from one to twelve hours if you prefer a set-and-forget type experience, and there is an Eco mode if you’re wanting to be conscious of your energy bill.

In terms of safety features, Dreo bundles the MC706 with a built-in child lock to prevent any unwanted antics or potentially accidents from little ones, as well as a tilt-lock that shuts off the unit if it’s tilted over by 45° or more. It will also automatically shut off if it detects any overheating.

Performance

Solid heating performance

Especially fast fan speeds

Can get quite noisy on higher fan settings

In my couple of weeks with the MC706, I tested it as both a fan and a heater across its levels to best gauge its cooling and heating powers. I was impressed with its ability to warm up my moderately sized 15.4m² room, taking just shy of 10 minutes to warm it from the ambient 17°C to a much more comfortable 21°C.

The heater can work on five levels, although even on its maximum level is reasonably quiet. On its base level, it was at just 36dB, while its middle setting hit 40dB, and on its highest level recorded 47dB of noise. That’s roughly similar to a fridge’s noise level, which isn’t too bad. On its maximum level from 15cm away, it was pushing around 1.5m/s airflow, which is okay.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The MC706 also doubles as a fan, and is particularly powerful for its size. From 15cm, on its minimum level, it pushed air at 2.4m/s, doubling to 4.8m/s at its middle setting and all the way to 6.4m/s on its maximum setting. Going further back to a metre away, the max dropped to 3m/s, while on its middle setting, it hit 1.8m/s, and went down to just 1m/s on the lowest setting.

Where this Dreo option is a little uncouth against competition from the likes of Dyson is its noise level with the fan. From approximately a metre away, its results at max speed hit 64dB, which is roughly equivalent to level of a normal conversation, so you may find it distracting for too long. Going to its middle level brought it in line with the heater at full whack with a 49dB result, while its 36dB on its base level keeps it quiet when it needs to be.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a 1500W unit, the MC706 is middling in terms of its overall power consumption. If used at full pelt, it’ll cost you 40.54p to run per hour based on the 27.03p per kWh charge with the April 2025 energy price cap rates.

Squirrel Widget

Advertisement

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want an especially powerful fan The MC706 records some of the briskest fan speeds we’ve tested, making it quite the fast option if you need to cool down quickly. Don't buy if you want more advanced features Against key rivals, the MC706 lacks clever options such as a thermostat and smart features baked-in. If those are important, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Dreo MC706 is an impressive tower fan that’s also a solid heater, giving an option that works equally as well in summer as in winter. It can push a serious amount of air as a fan, and warms a room reasonably well as a heater while looking good for its form factor. It does lack some more advanced smart features and a bit in the way of style against key rivals, though. For instance, the Princess Smart Heating And Cooling Tower is similarly priced and comes with handy app controls, while the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 is just a smarter looking unit. For more options, check out our list of the best electric heaters we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heater we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heater for the review period

Used as our main heater for the review period We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models We measure the heat output of the fan and its effect on our test lab.

FAQs

How much power does the Dreo MC706 draw? The Dreo MC706 is rated as a 1500W heater and fan.

Test Data Dreo MC706 Review Sound (low) 36 dB Sound (medium) 49 dB Sound (high) 64 dB Air speed 15cm (low) 0.4 m/s Air speed 15cm (medium) 4.8 m/s Air speed 15cm (high) 6.4 m/s Air speed 1m (low) 1 m/s Air speed 1m (medium) 1.8 Air speed 1m (high) 3 m/s

Full Specs Dreo MC706 Review USA RRP $169.99 Manufacturer – Size (Dimensions) 327.91 x 327.91 x 1078.48 MM Weight 6.1 KG Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 14/03/2025 Modes Fan, Heater, Eco Mode Stated Power 1500 W Remote Control No Oscillation 120 degrees Timer Up to 12 hours Heater type Tower Heat settings Temperature controlled from 41 to 95°F Safety features Built-in overheat protection, tilt angle shut-off, child lock