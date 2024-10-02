Verdict

The Dreo BaristaMaker is a fantastic milk frother for making hot and cold drinks in a classy and almost professional manner. It looks great, is easy to use and offers some serious control and versatility for what is essentially a single-use appliance. Results were brilliant across the board too, with velvety-smooth and thick foam from a variety of milk types.

Pros Easy to use control panel

Lots of milk and foam options

Thick, smooth results Cons Quite expensive

Key Features Up to 450ml capacity: Depending on the mode selected, you can do up to 450ml of drink in one go with the BaristaMaker.

3.5 minutes boil time: It takes a bit longer to make drinks than some other milk frothers, offering thick and velvety results in three and a half minutes.

Introduction

The Dreo BaristaMaker continues the brand’s trend of offering clever kitchen appliances at very reasonable prices.

At first glance, it may look like a humble milk frother, but the BaristaMaker is a seriously powerful piece of kit for making drinks hot and cold, including coffee, hot chocolates, milkshakes, and more.

For £119.99/$99, it’s in the same ballpark as the Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser, one of our favourite milk frothers, as well as some excellent kettles including the Dualit Pour Over Kettle.

I’ve been testing the BaristaMaker just to see if it can live up to its serious billing, and whether it’s a contender for the best milk frother we’ve tested.

Design and Features

Stylish stainless-steel frame

Clear control panel

Reasonable capacity

The BaristaMaker arguably has a bit more style than Hotel Chocolat’s The Velvetiser, with a brushed stainless steel body that both looks fantastic and is easy to clean, too. It’s a machine in multiple parts, with a base that contains a heating element and all the controls, as well as a detachable jug for pouring milk into.

The overall construction here is excellent, with the BaristaMaker being wonderfully sturdy thanks to that stainless steel frame, which extends to its detachable jug, too. The jug itself has some pleasant heft to it, but it remains light enough and with a comfortable handle to be especially controllable for precise latte art.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The pair of impellers that this machine ships with are plastic, although offer a pleasant, smooth finish. Much like the singular one found in the Velvetiser, they magnetically attach to the base of the BaristaMaker’s jug. One of them is a more traditional whisk attachment, which is used for stirring, while the other is a unique impeller designed for frothing milk that’s hot or cold.

The front of the BaristaMaker houses a set of four controls and a small display. On the left-hand side, you can choose the type of foam you create and the type of milk being used, while on the right, you can choose the temperature in several stages and the speed at which drinks are stirred.

Inside the BaristaMaker’s jug are a series of markings, with a minimum fill line, then a Max fill for if you’re doing Latte Art, a max fill line for the froth mode, and further up is a max fill for the stir mode. They’re nicely printed on the inside and legible.

It takes a bit longer to froth milk in here than the Velvetiser, taking 3.5 minutes regardless of the type or quantity of milk you put in. With this in mind, the jug that the BaristaMaker has is larger, with a total capacity of 250ml froth capacity, and a 450ml stirring capacity. For reference, the Velvetiser only has a 220ml capacity.

Performance

Thick, smooth results

Worked well with different milk

Latte art is a clever inclusion

In my time with the BaristaMaker, I made a variety of drinks, hot and cold, to best gauge how well it performed. Across the board, it produced some fantastic results with thick foam and consistently excellent performance.

A natural starting point was using the Hot Latte function with some whole milk to see how well the BaristaMaker makes a conventional coffee. It took three and a half minutes to froth the milk and came out tasting great, with a rather thick micro foam.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then moved over to using an instant hot chocolate in powder form with some semi-skimmed milk on the clever Cold Thick Foam setting. This also took three and a half minutes and produced a result especially similar to extra-thick chocolate milk. The ability to do cold drinks such as a cold chocolate right out of the box is what sets the BaristaMaker apart from the likes of the Velvetiser.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also worked well with semi-skimmed milk for some iced coffees too when I tried an iced maple latte by making espresso and letting it steep in an iced glass, before making whole milk on the Cold Thick Foam setting and adding in it with a dash of maple syrup.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To give the Stir Mode a try, I made a pineapple hot chocolate with some Hotel Chocolat Caramelised Pineapple and whole milk. I turned it on High and set the temperature to 150°F, coming out warm and well blended. It was arguably even more velvety than in Hotel Chocolat’s own Velvetiser.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also tested the BaristaMaker with oat milk on its Hot Cappucino setting, as the machine can also do other kinds of milk, including Oat, Almond, Soy and others besides. It took the requisite 3.5 minutes, and came out especially frothy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, I used some Jersey milk for a Hot Flat White on the BaristaMaker’s half-and-half setting (the closest I can get), which was especially pleasant. The half-and-half setting also worked fantastically well for a Cold Thick Foam-based iced chocolate, too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want thick, smooth results The BaristaMaker impresses with some sublime results across the board in hot and cold drinks, offering thick micro foam that worked well in coffee, hot chocolate and more. Buy Now You want more than just a milk frother As fantastic as the BaristaMaker is, it is simply a milk frother. You can spend a bit more and get a brilliant kettle with variable temperature control, or a pod coffee machine with a built-in milk frother.

Final Thoughts The Dreo BaristaMaker is a fantastic milk frother for making hot and cold drinks in a classy and almost professional manner. It looks great, is easy to use and offers some serious control and versatility for what is essentially a single-use appliance. Results were brilliant across the board too, with velvety-smooth and thick foam from a variety of milk types. It may be a little dearer than the Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser, but offers a serious value proposition for budding baristas. Trusted Score

How we test We test every milk frother we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested with different types of milk. Tested with first and third-party ingredients.

FAQs What is the capacity of the Dreo BaristaMaker? The Dreo BaristaMaker has a 250ml capacity on its Froth Mode and a 450ml capacity on its Stir Mode.