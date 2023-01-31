Dreamland Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket

Verdict

While Dreamland’s Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket is washable, its antimicrobial properties are sure to add extra peace of mind: especially if it’s not convenient to launder it on a regular basis. However, it’s the fast heat-up that may make it extra appealing – great for those who often forget to turn an electric blanket on in good time before turning in. The only real downside I found was its tendency to make the mattress quite firm, which can take some adjustment.

Pros Ultra-hygenic

Easy to fit

Four heats Cons Can make mattress firm to sleep on

Single control

Doesn’t cover pillow area

Key Features Sizes Versions available for double- and king-sized beds.

Power Single150W control.

Heat Three heat settings plus an on/off switch.

Introduction

While many electric blankets are washable, realistically, it can be a chore to launder one on a regular basis: you’ll need a washing machine that’s big enough and time and space for it to air dry, or a tumble dryer where suitable. This is where Dreamland’s Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket comes in.

It’s made from microfleece polyester fabric enriched with silver, so there’s no need for cleaning quite as often. Plus, it has plenty of power to warm up quickly. Available as king size (the size on test), single and double, the control for each blanket is 150W, meaning that running it at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost around 5p.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and features

Elasticated straps

Wider choice of heat settings

Single control

There’s just one control for the Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket, so both bed occupants need to enjoy the same level of warmth. Fortunately, there’s a good deal of flexibility and there are four temperatures to choose from rather than the average three. Two buttons control the blanket: one for on and off, with the other for cycling through the levels, shown on the LED display.

There’s no timer, however, so you’ll need to remember to switch it off, or it has a nine-hour auto shut-off. The top heat, 4, is best for pre-heating, while it’s suitable to stay on 1 or 2 all night long. It also has a temperature monitoring feature that consistently checks to make sure it’s not overheating.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The king-size measures 150 x 144cm: comfortably covering the average dimensions of a mattress apart from the pillow area (4ft 11in x 6ft 6in or 150 x 200cm). Elasticated straps fit it securely to the mattress – there are two corner straps at the bottom, with one long elasticated strap towards the top that loops underneath – as it’s not large enough to reach the top corners. Another plus is that it’s machine-washable at 30°C and tumble dryer-safe thanks to the detachable control, and comes in a reusable zipped storage bag. There’s also a three-year guarantee.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Easy to fit and remove

Fast heat up

Can be inflexible

Dreamland’s Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket is pleasantly easy to fit – not only does it only have three elasticated straps to contend with, but they also help the blanket to fit securely to the mattress.

However, the blanket itself is quite rigid compared to some – I found it made my memory foam mattress firm, and less comfortable, to sleep on. However, the size of the blanket was good – I didn’t feel any cold spots other than around the pillow area. On average, it took about 10 minutes to heat up – longer than the maker’s estimated five-minute heat up, but this may be because memory foam tends to be cooler to the touch.

One feature I did appreciate was the detachable control. Rather than the clip attachment that most affordable blankets have, the Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket has two lugs that are pressed to release the control in one movement. This meant no struggle to detach or re-attach for washing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? Hygiene is high on your wishlist but you don’t have time to launder an electric blanket as often as the linen. You’re on a budget: the Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket is one of the costlier designs yet with only one control it doesn’t deliver the dual heats that similarly priced blankets do.

Final Thoughts If you’re looking for an electric blanket that’s low maintenance, Dreamland’s Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket is probably one of the most suitable. Its control detaches easily, it can be washed and tumble dried, plus the addition of antibacterial silver means that you don’t actually need to wash it as often. However, it’s fairly pricey and a higher wattage control means it’ll cost more to run than a 60W blanket, for example. In addition, a single control doesn’t give much choice over the temperature for two sleepers: for this, you’ll need a dual control blanket such as Silentnight’s Yours & Mine or something else from our list of the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs What sizes of bed is the Dreamland Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket available for? This model is available in sizes for double and king-size beds. How many controls does the Dreamland Anti-Bacterial Heated Underblanket have? It has one control, so both sleepers will have to agree on a temperature.

