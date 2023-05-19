Verdict

A quality hard floor cleaner and vacuum all-in-one, the Dreame H12 Pro can deal with tough stains well. Simple to use and with a clear LCD, this device makes cleaning simple. It has an automatic power mode, but I found that this wasn’t very sensitive, so cleaning took a few more swipes than on some rivals. It’s also relatively expensive, although the quality of the clean may justify this price to some.

Pros Simple design

Cleans effectively

Self-cleans and dries Cons Confusing modes

Dirt sensor didn’t adjust power for me

Availability UK RRP: £449.99

USA RRP: $497.99

Key Features Type This is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that dispenses detergent on to the roller for hard floor cleaning.

Battery life Runs for up to 35-,minutes and takes three hours to recharge.

Introduction

The Dreame H12 Pro is the first wet and dry vacuum cleaner I’ve seen from the company.

Designed for cleaning hard floors, this cleaner has some smart features, including a dirt sensor that controls the automatic power mode, a self-cleaning and drying mode, and a large LCD that shows important information, such as battery life.

It’s easy to use and cleans well, but it is quite expensive and I didn’t find the automatic dirt sensor to be very sensitive.

Design and features

Separate water and detergent tanks

Display shows mode and cleaning level

Spare roller and filter

It seems that there are only so many ways to make a hard floor cleaner, and the Dreame H12 Pro conforms to the usual standard. Designed like an upright vacuum cleaner, the Dreame H12 Pro has a single roller at the front, which is designed to agitate dirt before it’s sucked up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although there is an automatic cleaning mode, Dreame provides a spare roller in the box, so you can give one roller a deeper clean and still have one ready to go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dirty water is sucked up into the 700ml water tank at the front. This has a float in it, triggering the H12 Pro to stop cleaning once the tank is full of water. At the top of this is a HEPA filter that prevents small particles from escaping back into the air.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dreame also provides a spare HEPA filter in the box, so you can clean one while still having another ready for tackling a hard floor clean.

The top comes off the dirty tank, so that dirty water can be poured away. There’s no filter inside for larger material, such as pet hair, so I recommend only pouring the waste water into a sink with a stop, such as a kitchen sink.

Cleaning is provided by the 900ml clean water tank, which should have detergent added to it. Dreame provides its own cleaning solution in the box, and suggests that you only use this to clean floors for the best performance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Detergent and water have to be mixed in the same tank. With the Roborock Dyad Pro, there’s a separate detergent tank, with the hard floor cleaner taking care of the mixing on the fly. I prefer this latter version, as it means less wastage and no need to try and get the correct mix.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Dream H12 Pro is easy. Just pull it out of its charging stand and press the on button. It starts up in Auto mode, with the roller only starting to spin when the handle is pulled back.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are also two other modes. The first is a dry only mode, which you can use for wet spills. The second is slightly more confusing.

Read the manual and the mode is called Ultra; select the option when using the Dream H12 Pro and a voice says ‘sanitiser mode’, before the screen shows the system preparing, counting up to 100%.

I couldn’t detect any difference in roller spin speed, or device mode, so I’m none the wiser as to what Ultra/sanitiser mode really does.

There’s a green LED ring that surrounds the Dream H12 Pro’s screen. This should turn amber and then red as the dust sensor detects dirt and adjusts the motor speed and mixing speed on the fly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s the theory, and a similar mode to that of the Roborock Dyad. However, I found that the Dream H12 Pro wasn’t very sensitive. Even cleaning a very muddy floor, the Dream H12 Pro rarely turned its light to red. Even when I did get a red light, this only ever turned on for a few seconds, with the motor speed picking up for the same amount of time.

Having battery life displayed as a percentage is a useful tool to have on this machine, as I could see roughly how much cleaning I had left to do.

I did find the Dream H12 Pro easy to push around. Its angled head makes it easy to get the cleaner around furniture, while the motorised brush helps propel the unit along the floor.

Once finished, the Dream H12 Pro can be dropped back into its dock for recharging. There’s a button at the back that starts automatic cleaning (using detergent in the clean tank), followed by a drying session that prevents the rollers from smelling or bacteria from growing. Neatly, the LCD shows, as a percentage, how complete the drying process is.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Good battery life

Cleans well

Some tougher stains need a bit more work

I tested the Dreame H12 Pro on the hard kitchen floor in the Trusted Reviews home technology lab. As well as trampling mud in and allowing it to dry, this floor often has tough rubber marks on the floor from where I move around large appliances.

Starting off with the mud stains, I found that the Dreame H12 Pro cleaned them up well with a few passes. As the H12 Pro didn’t increase motor speed or suction power, I did need a few more sweeps to get everything picked up than compared with Dyad Pro.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Tackling stains by the kitchen plinth, I found that the cleaner could get fairly close to the edge, but leaves a small gap. There was a small bit of flour left over from when I tested a robot vacuum cleaner that didn’t get collected.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To be fair, the only cleaner that I’ve seen that can get right up to the edge of a room is the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UK, and that’s only because it has a fold-over cloth.

Tackling the harder rubber stains, the H12 Pro needed a few swipes to really get the mess out of the floor, although it did manage to remove the mess. And, I didn’t need to switch up to Ultra mode, either.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Larger particles can be picked up, as the H12 Pro can vacuum up as it cleans. That said, depending on what the mess is, it’s often better to vacuum dry mess first. For example, with cat hair, vacuuming it up and disposing of it that way is more pleasant than having a soggy lump of hair in the kitchen sink that needs to be thrown away.

Battery life tops out at 35 minutes. That was enough to clean the ground floor of my house (hallway, kitchen, utility room, office and lounge), which has some rugs down. To clean the entire house, I needed between two and three charges, which takes three hours.

I measured the sound at 72.8dB, which is about average for a device like this: it’s certainly loud enough to hear.

Final Thoughts Powerful and easy to use, the Dreame H12 Pro cleans well, scrubbing away at hard stains. I didn’t find that its automatic mode worked very well, with the cleaner rarely jumping up to its more powerful top mode. My testing shows the Roborock Dyad Pro to be more able in this regard. This is also quite an expensive cleaner. For the same kind of money, the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max is available: it is a bit bigger, but just as powerful and can even tackle some stains on carpets. For cheaper alternatives, check out my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Dreame H12 Pro clean itself? Yes, it has a self-clean mode and it also dries the roller when cleaning has completed. What does the dirt sensor on the Dreame H12 Pro do? This detects how dirty the floor is and adjusts motor power automatically, although I didn’t find that this sensor was particularly sensitive.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) Dreame H12 Pro 73.8 dB ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Weight Model Number Provided heads Bin capacity Modes Filters Stated Power Run time Charge time Floor cleaner type Detergent capacity Dreame H12 Pro £449.99 $497.99 4.9 KG Dreame H12 Pro 2x floor rollers 0.7 litres Auto, dry, ultra 1 (washable) 300 W 35 mins min 1 hrs Hard floor 900 litres ›

