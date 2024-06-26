Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI RS 4 Review

The DJI RS 4 strikes the perfect middle ground between the RS 4 Pro and the RS 3 Mini

By Hannah Davies June 26th 2024 10:47am
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

The DJI RS 4 strikes the perfect middle ground between the RS 4 Pro and the RS 3 Mini. There are also a good number of updates over the RS 3, though perhaps not enough to warrant an upgrade if you already own the 2022 model. 

Pros

  • Smooth and stable footage
  • Improved vertical shooting
  • RS 4 can charge camera and accessories in a pinch

Cons

  • Heavier than the RS 3 Mini

Key Features

  • Weighs 1269g with gripMeasures 370×191×189mm unfolded
  • Designed for mirrorless camerasSupports cameras and lenses up to 3kg
  • Second-generation automated axis locksAs well as 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting
  • DJI Ronin appIncludes features such as panorama, timelapse, and tracking

Introduction

In April 2024, DJI updated its RS line of gimbals with the new DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro. 

While the RS 4 Pro is designed for professional shoots and video production teams, the RS 4 remains marketed toward solo content creators and those looking to shoot small-scale events, such as weddings or performances. This makes the RS 4 the more approachable and affordable option for the vast majority of creators. 

The DJI RS 3 Mini also hasn’t gone anywhere, with DJI yet to announce a Mini version of the DJI RS 4. This means the RS 3 Mini remains a cheaper option for anyone just starting out and more lightweight for those looking for something more travel-friendly. 

Keep reading to learn more about my experience with the DJI RS 4.

Design 

  • The DJI RS 4 has a minimalist design 
  • The gimbal can support a 3kg payload 
  • The gimbal supports DJI’s second-generation automated axis locks

A gimbal isn’t typically the most flashy piece of camera equipment and the DJI RS 4 is no exception. The RS 4 shares the same minimalistic, functional design as the other gimbals in DJI’s RS range, with a matte black plastic finish and very little in the way of embellishment aside from the large Ronin logo across the side. 

DJI RS 4 back with tripod
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The gimbal is well-built and sturdy-feeling, with all three of the axis arms made from carbon fibre and now coated in Teflon for smoother balancing compared to the DJI RS 3. 

The RS 4 is capable of supporting a total payload of 3kg (6.6lb), which should be more than strong enough to support your choice of camera, lens and accessories. It’s also more than the 2kg (4.4lb) supported by the DJI RS 3 Mini, though not quite on par with the 4.5kg (10lb) payload offered by the DJI RS 4 Pro making the RS 4 less suited to professional sets with heavier cameras than its Pro counterpart. 

DJI RS 4 joystick and controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, you’ll also want to consider the weight of the gimbal itself as you won’t just be carrying the camera and lens while you film. The RS 4 comes in at 1269g including the grip, or 1452g with the extended grip/tripod. Again, this spec sits right in between the 1507g RS 4 Pro (without the extended grip/tripod) and the 850g RS 3 Mini. 

DJI RS 4 back
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The RS 4 is designed to be paired with mid-range mirrorless cameras, such as the Sony A7C, Canon R6, Nikon Z7 II, Panasonic GH6, and Fujifilm X-T4. I paired it with an older Canon 100D DSLR as this was what I had on hand and it fit perfectly fine. I did find the gimbal to be noticeably heavier than the RS 3 Mini, but not so heavy that I could carry it around town for several hours. 

DJI RS 4 logo
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, the DJI RS 4 is fitted with DJI’s second-generation automated axis locks to automatically lock or unlock the axis locks when the gimbal powers off. This I found very convenient whenever I took a break or wanted to move from one location to another. 

Controls and Features 

  • Balancing the gimbal can be confusing the first time 
  • The gimbal uses a mix of physical and on-screen touch controls 
  • Features can also be found in the app 

I found the setup and balancing process to be incredibly confusing, but this is also something I experienced with the DJI RS 3 Mini

Thankfully, balancing the gimbal is not something you’ll need to do often unless you rotate between two or more cameras on the regular, though if this is the case, I can also see the process being something you’d get used to more over time. Thankfully, DJI has uploaded several setup tutorials to both its app and YouTube to guide you through the process step-by-step. 

DJI RS 4 display and menu
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As far as controls go, the DJI RS 4 features a small but sharp 1.6-inch OLED touchscreen. This is paired with a small number of physical controls, including a joystick, M button, and record button on the front, a gimbal mode switch on one side, a joystick mode switch on the other, and a trigger and dial on the back. 

DJI RS 4 joystick mode switch
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The joystick mode switch, in particular, is a new addition that allows you to move between the zoom and gimbal control joystick modes quickly and seamlessly. 

DJI RS 4 power button and follow modes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The gimbal mode switch, meanwhile, is the fastest way to move between the three gimbal modes: PF, PTF, and FPV. PF (Pan Follow) allows the gimbal to move left and right, while PTF (Pan and Tilt Follow) lets it move diagonally. FPV (Pan, Tilt and Roll Follow) give you full control of all three axes, making it ideal for flipping shots. I found this gave me a great variety in the movements and shots I was able to achieve and it didn’t take long to get a feel for which mode was best for what shot. 

There’s also the 3D Roll 360 feature which slowly rotates the camera, allowing you to capture a smooth spinning motion. 

DJI RS 4 top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are a range of features found in the DJI Ronin app, including different ways to control the gimbal with the virtual joystick, the Force Mobile feature, or a gaming controller, as well as access to shooting modes, like panorama, timelapse, and tracking, though these can also be found on the gimbal itself.

Of course, some features might depend on your camera model and accessories. The DJI RS 4 includes a new RSA communication port that makes it possible to connect the DJI Ronin Tethered Control Handle, as well as third-party control handles and remote control ring handles. For example, the former allows you to record, focus, and enter sleep mode in a dual-grip configuration, as well as mount a remote monitor or add a focus wheel on the side of the gimbal. 

DJI RS 4 shooting modes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also support for the new DJI Focus Pro Motor, which when added allows you to control the camera focus via a dial and adjust the zoom with a joystick. 

The RS 4 doesn’t support as many accessories as the RS 4 Pro, nor does it include the LiDAR focusing system found on the higher-end model. 

Handling and Performance 

  • The gimbal is better suited to vertical shooting than its predecessor 
  • Footage is smooth and stable, even on faster follow speeds 
  • The horizontal arm no longer needs to be detached to adjust the orientation of the camera

The DJI RS 4 is powered by DJI’s 4th Gen RS Stabilisation Algorithm, which DJI claims strikes a balance between stabilisation strength and the tactile feel of camera movement. More specifically, the gimbal is designed to offer significantly improved stability when shooting vertical content, particularly when shooting running shots and low-angle perspectives.

DJI RS 4 side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the gimbal on a particularly windy day and while there was the occasional jitter, I found the gimbal to generally be very smooth in both horizontal and vertical orientations. My footage remained stable even when my arms began to feel a bit weak later on in the day from lifting the combined weight of the gimbal and camera. 

DJI RS 4 follow speed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three set follow speeds – slow, medium and fast – along with a custom setting for finer control of the speed. There’s also a Sport Mode for increased sensitivity and speed during fast-moving shots which is great for eliminating any delay in the movements of the gimbal. 

This is reflected in the swift movements of the gimbal. Reviewing my own footage in which I quickly shifted from one subject to another, the transition is fast but still remains smooth throughout, making the result look more professional and polished than it would had I forgone the gimbal. 

DJI RS 4 portrait
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting, the horizontal arm also no longer needs to be detached to flip the orientation of the camera the way it did with the DJI RS 3’s Native Vertical Shooting. This solution makes it much more convenient to switch between recording horizontal content for YouTube and vertical for TikTok or Instagram Reels during the same session, and I found that changing the orientation was faster and more convenient than it was with the DJI RS 3 Mini. 

Battery life 

  • The DJI RS 4 features a 3000 mAh battery 
  • The gimbal has a 12-hour runtime when stationary, or less when in motion 
  • The runtime can be extended to 29.5 hours using the High-Capacity Battery Grip 

The DJI RS 4 is powered by a 3000 mAh battery for a 12-hour runtime while the gimbal is stationary, or less when in motion. This can also be extended to 29.5 hours with the High-Capacity Battery Grip, though this costs another $149/£129. 

DJI RS 4 side with tripod
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the battery and found that the percentage dropped by 1% approximately every 7 minutes, dropping by 10% in just over an hour. At this rate, I would expect the battery to last just over 11.5 hours in total. While this is below DJI’s 12-hour figure, I tested the battery with the gimbal in constant motion so it seems my findings do match DJI’s claims of a slightly reduced runtime. 

DJI RS 4 ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The DJI RS 4 supports 18W USB-C charging, making it possible to reach 100% battery in 2.5 hours of charging. You can also use the RS 4 to charge up other devices, such as your camera or accessories, though you sadly cannot charge your camera while the camera and gimbal are in operation.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You shoot both horizontal and vertical content

The DJI RS 4 features several improvements in this area including smoother vertical video and 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting.

Buy Now

You want a lightweight gimbal

If you’re content with compromising on some features, a shorter battery life and your payload doesn’t surpass 2kg, the RS 3 Mini remains DJI’s Mini gimbal and is more lightweight and affordable than the RS 4.

Final Thoughts

The DJI RS 4 is the ideal middle ground between the RS 3 Mini and the RS 4 Pro, making it perfect for content creators and those looking to record smaller-scale events. 

While many of the improvements and upgrades over the RS 3 are minor, the RS 4 is designed to feel smoother and better equipped for vertical video than its predecessor. 

If you’re someone who frequently moves between horizontal and vertical shots, you’ll find the RS 4 a great improvement. Others might want to hold out on upgrading their RS 3’s or upgrade to the RS 4 Pro for a more substantial upgrade. Even downgrading to the RS 3 Mini could have its perks if you’re looking for a more lightweight option.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test gimbals thoroughly, filming in a variety of conditions to give us the best possible test results.

Tested the gimbal in different settings

Experimented with the different follow modes and speeds

Monitored the battery life

You might like…

Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod Review

Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod Review

Luke Baker 7 days ago
Hollyland Lark Max Review

Hollyland Lark Max Review

Sam Kieldsen 4 months ago
DJI RS 3 Mini Review

DJI RS 3 Mini Review

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Instax Square Link Review

Instax Square Link Review

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Asus ZenGimbal Review

Asus ZenGimbal Review

Thomas Deehan 2 years ago
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Review

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Review

Mark Wilson 5 years ago

FAQs

Does the DJI RS 4 work with smartphones?

No, the DJI RS 4 is designed to stabilise mirrorless cameras.

Does the DJI RS 4 have an app?

Yes, you can download the DJI Ronin app for more features, such as panorama and timelapse.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
DJI RS 4
£469
$549
€549
DJI
191 x 370 x 189 MM
1269 G
B0CS6LC1ZQ
2024

Jargon buster

USB-C

The modern USB connector you’ll find on most Android phones, new laptops, cameras and games consoles. It’s reversible and used for charging along with data-transfer.
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words