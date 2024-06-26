Verdict

The DJI RS 4 strikes the perfect middle ground between the RS 4 Pro and the RS 3 Mini. There are also a good number of updates over the RS 3, though perhaps not enough to warrant an upgrade if you already own the 2022 model.

Pros Smooth and stable footage

Improved vertical shooting

RS 4 can charge camera and accessories in a pinch Cons Heavier than the RS 3 Mini

Key Features Weighs 1269g with grip Measures 370×191×189mm unfolded

Designed for mirrorless cameras Supports cameras and lenses up to 3kg

Second-generation automated axis locks As well as 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting

DJI Ronin app Includes features such as panorama, timelapse, and tracking

Introduction

In April 2024, DJI updated its RS line of gimbals with the new DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro.

While the RS 4 Pro is designed for professional shoots and video production teams, the RS 4 remains marketed toward solo content creators and those looking to shoot small-scale events, such as weddings or performances. This makes the RS 4 the more approachable and affordable option for the vast majority of creators.

The DJI RS 3 Mini also hasn’t gone anywhere, with DJI yet to announce a Mini version of the DJI RS 4. This means the RS 3 Mini remains a cheaper option for anyone just starting out and more lightweight for those looking for something more travel-friendly.

Keep reading to learn more about my experience with the DJI RS 4.

Design

The DJI RS 4 has a minimalist design

The gimbal can support a 3kg payload

The gimbal supports DJI’s second-generation automated axis locks

A gimbal isn’t typically the most flashy piece of camera equipment and the DJI RS 4 is no exception. The RS 4 shares the same minimalistic, functional design as the other gimbals in DJI’s RS range, with a matte black plastic finish and very little in the way of embellishment aside from the large Ronin logo across the side.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The gimbal is well-built and sturdy-feeling, with all three of the axis arms made from carbon fibre and now coated in Teflon for smoother balancing compared to the DJI RS 3.

The RS 4 is capable of supporting a total payload of 3kg (6.6lb), which should be more than strong enough to support your choice of camera, lens and accessories. It’s also more than the 2kg (4.4lb) supported by the DJI RS 3 Mini, though not quite on par with the 4.5kg (10lb) payload offered by the DJI RS 4 Pro making the RS 4 less suited to professional sets with heavier cameras than its Pro counterpart.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, you’ll also want to consider the weight of the gimbal itself as you won’t just be carrying the camera and lens while you film. The RS 4 comes in at 1269g including the grip, or 1452g with the extended grip/tripod. Again, this spec sits right in between the 1507g RS 4 Pro (without the extended grip/tripod) and the 850g RS 3 Mini.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The RS 4 is designed to be paired with mid-range mirrorless cameras, such as the Sony A7C, Canon R6, Nikon Z7 II, Panasonic GH6, and Fujifilm X-T4. I paired it with an older Canon 100D DSLR as this was what I had on hand and it fit perfectly fine. I did find the gimbal to be noticeably heavier than the RS 3 Mini, but not so heavy that I could carry it around town for several hours.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, the DJI RS 4 is fitted with DJI’s second-generation automated axis locks to automatically lock or unlock the axis locks when the gimbal powers off. This I found very convenient whenever I took a break or wanted to move from one location to another.

Controls and Features

Balancing the gimbal can be confusing the first time

The gimbal uses a mix of physical and on-screen touch controls

Features can also be found in the app

I found the setup and balancing process to be incredibly confusing, but this is also something I experienced with the DJI RS 3 Mini.

Thankfully, balancing the gimbal is not something you’ll need to do often unless you rotate between two or more cameras on the regular, though if this is the case, I can also see the process being something you’d get used to more over time. Thankfully, DJI has uploaded several setup tutorials to both its app and YouTube to guide you through the process step-by-step.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As far as controls go, the DJI RS 4 features a small but sharp 1.6-inch OLED touchscreen. This is paired with a small number of physical controls, including a joystick, M button, and record button on the front, a gimbal mode switch on one side, a joystick mode switch on the other, and a trigger and dial on the back.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The joystick mode switch, in particular, is a new addition that allows you to move between the zoom and gimbal control joystick modes quickly and seamlessly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The gimbal mode switch, meanwhile, is the fastest way to move between the three gimbal modes: PF, PTF, and FPV. PF (Pan Follow) allows the gimbal to move left and right, while PTF (Pan and Tilt Follow) lets it move diagonally. FPV (Pan, Tilt and Roll Follow) give you full control of all three axes, making it ideal for flipping shots. I found this gave me a great variety in the movements and shots I was able to achieve and it didn’t take long to get a feel for which mode was best for what shot.

There’s also the 3D Roll 360 feature which slowly rotates the camera, allowing you to capture a smooth spinning motion.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are a range of features found in the DJI Ronin app, including different ways to control the gimbal with the virtual joystick, the Force Mobile feature, or a gaming controller, as well as access to shooting modes, like panorama, timelapse, and tracking, though these can also be found on the gimbal itself.

Of course, some features might depend on your camera model and accessories. The DJI RS 4 includes a new RSA communication port that makes it possible to connect the DJI Ronin Tethered Control Handle, as well as third-party control handles and remote control ring handles. For example, the former allows you to record, focus, and enter sleep mode in a dual-grip configuration, as well as mount a remote monitor or add a focus wheel on the side of the gimbal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also support for the new DJI Focus Pro Motor, which when added allows you to control the camera focus via a dial and adjust the zoom with a joystick.

The RS 4 doesn’t support as many accessories as the RS 4 Pro, nor does it include the LiDAR focusing system found on the higher-end model.

Handling and Performance

The gimbal is better suited to vertical shooting than its predecessor

Footage is smooth and stable, even on faster follow speeds

The horizontal arm no longer needs to be detached to adjust the orientation of the camera

The DJI RS 4 is powered by DJI’s 4th Gen RS Stabilisation Algorithm, which DJI claims strikes a balance between stabilisation strength and the tactile feel of camera movement. More specifically, the gimbal is designed to offer significantly improved stability when shooting vertical content, particularly when shooting running shots and low-angle perspectives.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the gimbal on a particularly windy day and while there was the occasional jitter, I found the gimbal to generally be very smooth in both horizontal and vertical orientations. My footage remained stable even when my arms began to feel a bit weak later on in the day from lifting the combined weight of the gimbal and camera.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three set follow speeds – slow, medium and fast – along with a custom setting for finer control of the speed. There’s also a Sport Mode for increased sensitivity and speed during fast-moving shots which is great for eliminating any delay in the movements of the gimbal.

This is reflected in the swift movements of the gimbal. Reviewing my own footage in which I quickly shifted from one subject to another, the transition is fast but still remains smooth throughout, making the result look more professional and polished than it would had I forgone the gimbal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thanks to 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting, the horizontal arm also no longer needs to be detached to flip the orientation of the camera the way it did with the DJI RS 3’s Native Vertical Shooting. This solution makes it much more convenient to switch between recording horizontal content for YouTube and vertical for TikTok or Instagram Reels during the same session, and I found that changing the orientation was faster and more convenient than it was with the DJI RS 3 Mini.

Battery life

The DJI RS 4 features a 3000 mAh battery

The gimbal has a 12-hour runtime when stationary, or less when in motion

The runtime can be extended to 29.5 hours using the High-Capacity Battery Grip

The DJI RS 4 is powered by a 3000 mAh battery for a 12-hour runtime while the gimbal is stationary, or less when in motion. This can also be extended to 29.5 hours with the High-Capacity Battery Grip, though this costs another $149/£129.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tested the battery and found that the percentage dropped by 1% approximately every 7 minutes, dropping by 10% in just over an hour. At this rate, I would expect the battery to last just over 11.5 hours in total. While this is below DJI’s 12-hour figure, I tested the battery with the gimbal in constant motion so it seems my findings do match DJI’s claims of a slightly reduced runtime.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The DJI RS 4 supports 18W USB-C charging, making it possible to reach 100% battery in 2.5 hours of charging. You can also use the RS 4 to charge up other devices, such as your camera or accessories, though you sadly cannot charge your camera while the camera and gimbal are in operation.

Should you buy it? You shoot both horizontal and vertical content The DJI RS 4 features several improvements in this area including smoother vertical video and 2nd-Gen Native Vertical Shooting. Buy Now You want a lightweight gimbal If you’re content with compromising on some features, a shorter battery life and your payload doesn’t surpass 2kg, the RS 3 Mini remains DJI’s Mini gimbal and is more lightweight and affordable than the RS 4.

Final Thoughts The DJI RS 4 is the ideal middle ground between the RS 3 Mini and the RS 4 Pro, making it perfect for content creators and those looking to record smaller-scale events. While many of the improvements and upgrades over the RS 3 are minor, the RS 4 is designed to feel smoother and better equipped for vertical video than its predecessor. If you’re someone who frequently moves between horizontal and vertical shots, you’ll find the RS 4 a great improvement. Others might want to hold out on upgrading their RS 3’s or upgrade to the RS 4 Pro for a more substantial upgrade. Even downgrading to the RS 3 Mini could have its perks if you’re looking for a more lightweight option. Trusted Score

How we test We test gimbals thoroughly, filming in a variety of conditions to give us the best possible test results. Tested the gimbal in different settings Experimented with the different follow modes and speeds Monitored the battery life

FAQs Does the DJI RS 4 work with smartphones? No, the DJI RS 4 is designed to stabilise mirrorless cameras. Does the DJI RS 4 have an app? Yes, you can download the DJI Ronin app for more features, such as panorama and timelapse.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN DJI RS 4 £469 $549 €549 DJI 191 x 370 x 189 MM 1269 G B0CS6LC1ZQ ›