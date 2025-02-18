Verdict Major improvements in tracking versatility for both Android and iOS apps make the Osmo Mobile 7P arguably the best small smartphone gimbal on the market. It’s good value for money, too.

Now tracks subjects while using any app

Portable and easy to deploy

Good stabilisation and controls

No 360º infinite tracking

Key Features Review Price: £135

Multifunctional Module Adds LED fill light and app-free subject tracking

Multi-person tracking When using DJI Mimo app’s ActiveTrack 7.0

Quick-deploy design Single hinge and magnetic phone clamp for fast use

Introduction

DJI’s Osmo Mobile gimbals used to be the best small smartphone stabilisers on the market but, since the release of the Osmo Mobile 6 in 2022, Insta360 has seized that position with its Flow Pro and Flow 2 Pro models. Now, in 2025, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is here – and it’s not messing about.

Armed with a new, detachable Multifunctional Module, the Osmo Mobile 7P aims to offer better subject tracking than its Insta360 rivals, all while continuing to deliver the superb stabilisation performance, ergonomics and portable design that made previous generations of the Osmo Mobile so appealing.

Does it succeed? In short, yes – but do read on to see exactly why I think DJI has reclaimed its position at the top of the mobile gimbal game.

Price

Bucking recent inflationary trends, the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P actually comes in slightly cheaper than its 2022 predecessor the Osmo Mobile 6 – and it’s also a little easier on the wallet than its closest recent rival the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro.

The Osmo Mobile 7P retails from £135/$149 in a package that includes the gimbal itself, a magnetic clamp, the new Multifunctional Module, two USB-C to USB-C cables and a microfibre drawstring bag for storage. That sounds like pretty good value to me.

Launching alongside it is the Osmo Mobile 7, a slightly smaller and lighter variant that comes without the Multifunctional Module and costs just £85/$89. While I haven’t tested it, its spec sheet suggests it functions in much the same way as the 7P – albeit without the tracking, fill light and mic compatibility brought by the Module. It’s worth noting that you will be able to use the Module with the 7, however, so you could buy one at a later date.

Design

Similar folding design to Osmo Mobile 6

New integrated mini tripod

Multifunctional Module add-on included

At first glance, the Osmo Mobile 7P could be easily mistaken for its predecessor, the Osmo Mobile 6. The overall size, control layout and folding gimbal arm setup are all very similar – and that’s not a bad thing at all, given that the Osmo Mobile 6 is one of the most portable and comfy-in-the-hand smartphone gimbals I’ve tested.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The folding design and magnetic clamp make mounting a phone and deploying the gimbal for use a breeze. The clamp grips tightly around the midriff of any handset between 67 and 84mm wide, 170 to 300g in weight and 6.9 to 10mm thick. Those parameters cover pretty much any mainstream phone bar a few ancient relics or newer folding models – but I do concede that some creators who want to use modular cases or bolt add-on lenses and the like to their phone might struggle. They’d be better off with a larger heavy-duty gimbal like the (excellent) Hohem iSteady M7.

With the clamp on a phone, it clunks into place on the gimbal arm securely. Then, a simple pull deploys the arm for use and powers on the gimbal at the same time. It’ll self-level the phone too, as long as the clamp is placed correctly. It really is that easy and fast to get this thing up and running from its folded state.

When folded it measures just 190 x 95 x 46mm, weighs a little over 350g and will fit comfortably in a larger coat pocket or small bag. It’s very portable, and the fact that the mini tripod is now integrated into the handle keeps the bulk even smaller too – although I do think the Osmo Mobile 6 with its screw-on tripod feels a lot steadier when set up on a flat surface. Thankfully, there’s still a standard tripod thread on the bottom, allowing the Osmo Mobile 7P to be mounted on something a bit more stable if required.

As with the Osmo Mobile 6 there’s an extension rod built into the handle, allowing the user to add up to 215mm of extra distance between themselves and their phone. It’s great for getting a wider shot during self-shot vlogs or for achieving a higher or lower shot angle.

The biggest change to the design from the previous generation is the addition of the Multifunctional Module, which clips onto the magnetic clamp and can face towards or away from the gimbal operator. As its name suggests, this tiny pod serves a number of purposes, one being an LED fill light for illuminating subjects and surroundings. It’s a surprisingly bright light too, with four intensity settings and four different colour temperatures.

The control layout is beautifully simple, with one button switching between gimbal modes, one used to stop/start recording and one serving the dual purpose of switching the mounted phone’s orientation and toggling between its front and rear cameras. There’s also the trigger (hold it down to fix the current gimbal angle, or double tap to reset to the default angle) and a wheel on the side for smooth zooming or manual focus. Lastly, the tiny thumb stick allows for manual movement of the gimbal arm. It’s the same layout as the Osmo Mobile 6, and very easy to get to grips with when using the gimbal one-handed.

App and tracking

Mimo app now supports ActiveTrack 7.0

Multi-person tracking available

Module adds tracking with any phone app

DJI’s Mimo mobile app is designed to work with all of the company’s non-drone cameras and, in my opinion, it’s one of the best manufacturer-designed camera apps. It’s packed with functions, tips and has some basic editing capabilities, as well as letting you change settings, share content online and add firmware updates.

The Mimo app used to be the only way you could track moving subjects using an Osmo Mobile device and while that’s no longer the case, it’s still the best way to track. DJI’s improved ActiveTrack 7.0 technology only works with Mimo, and it supports some handy advanced tracking functions like group tracking, continuous tracking while using zoom and the ability to set the tracked subject’s position within a frame and keep them there, rather than just centred.

That being said, if you’d rather use another camera app and track subjects, the Multifunctional Module means that is now possible. Its built-in camera recognises people (using ‘AI’ of course, it being 2025!) and moves to keep them centred in the frame. It’s impressively responsive when following even quick movements, but doesn’t support the more advanced features offered by ActiveTrack 7.0.

This not only brings the Osmo Mobile 7P in line with the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro when it comes to tracking, but actually surpasses it. The Flow 2 Pro’s Apple DockKit support mean it’s fine when tracking with iOS camera apps, but can’t track with Android apps, while the Osmo’s hardware-based approach means it’ll work even when there’s no app running on your phone at all.

The only real issue I discovered with the tracking is one that’ll affect very few users, but worth noting anyway: unlike the Flow 2 Pro, the Osmo Mobile 7P can’t rotate through 360º, so it doesn’t support ‘infinite’ tracking – i.e. where the subject moves fully around the fixed gimbal and has it follow them. It’s probably something few people will encounter but I suppose – for TikTok dancers and the like – it could potentially be a deal-breaker.

Stabilisation and performance

No manual balancing required

Smooth, stable footage while using on foot

Up to 10 hours of battery life

As mentioned above, the Osmo Mobile 7P will automatically balance mounted phones, as long as they sit within a 45º angle of the horizontal axis. If, like me, you’ve spent far too long fumbling with a gimbal arm’s sliders in a vain attempt to balance a camera or phone in the past, this simplicity is so refreshing.

Stabilisation is excellent too. There isn’t really any scope to set up gimbal movement speed or responsiveness manually, which some gimbals do support, but the four preset modes available offer a nice range of movement types that I think will support the vast majority of scenarios a smartphone content creator or filmmaker might find themselves in.

These are: Pan Follow (locking the tilt and roll axes while following horizontal pan movements); Pan Tilt Follow (similar but following tilt movement as well); FPV (which copies motion across all three axes, allowing for more dramatic footage) and SpinSpot (a specialist mode that almost full rotation of the roll angle).

These modes help to achieve smooth, stable shots while shooting one-handed, even while walking or even running. It’s really impressive stuff from such a small, simple gimble, but perhaps not surprising given DJI’s vast experience with both gimbals and drones.

The integrated rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of use in ideal conditions, but with the Multifunctional Module’s tracking and LED light active, this will drop to more like four hours. So for longer shooting days, you may have to pack a charger or power bank for the purposes of topping up.

Should you buy it?

You want the best all-round small gimbal With superb tracking, simple operation and a great folding design, this is the best portable phone gimbal around. Your phone is huge Larger, heavier or modded mobiles are better suited to a heavy-duty stabiliser like the Hohem iSteady M7.

Final Thoughts DJI has addressed the one area where its previous smartphone gimbal was falling short, tracking, while keeping most other aspects largely unchanged. That results in the Osmo Mobile 7P being for my money the best all-round smartphone gimbal for most users. It’s portable, reliable, easy to use and now able to track subjects while using any smartphone app around. For those interested in 360º tracking, look toward the Insta360 Flow Pro 2. Likewise, if you need a heavy-duty gimbal that can carry a larger or heavier phone, the Hohem iSteady M7 may be a better choice. Finally, if you want to save money and don’t see yourself needing the extension rod, the entry-level Osmo Mobile 7 costs less than $100/£100 and is even smaller and more lightweight. However, the latter doesn’t come with the Multifunctional Module in the box, meaning you’ll have to pick it up seperately if you want to use the 4-in-1 accessory. Trusted Score Verdict

Experimented with the different tracking and follow modes

Tested the optional Multifunctional Module

Experimented with the different tracking and follow modes Tested the optional Multifunctional Module

FAQs

What is the difference between the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P? The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P features a built-in extension rod and comes with the Multifunctional Module in the box, though you can buy the latter separately and use it with the Osmo Mobile 7.



The Osmo Mobile 7 is also a bit cheaper and more compact than the 7P. What does the Multifunctional Module do? The Multifunctional Module is a snap on accessory that brings gesture controls and tracking to apps outside of DJI Mimo. It also functions as a fill light and a microphone receiver for the DJI Mic Mini.

