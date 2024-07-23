Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Denon AVR-X1800H Review

An upper budget, mid-priced Atmos AV receiver with an advanced specification

By Steve May July 23rd 2024 10:00am
Denon AVR-X1800H hero shot
Denon AVR-X1800H remote control
Denon AVR-X1800H interface
Denon AVR-X1800H volume dial
Denon AVR-X1800H speaker layout set-up
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Verdict

Well specified for the price, the AVR-X1800H offers forward thinking HDMI connectivity and HEOS functionality. Thankfully this AVR also knows how to excite when the action hots up…

Pros

  • Exciting, dynamic sound
  • Future-proofed HDMI inputs
  • HEOS multiroom connectivity and Hi-Res audio support

Cons

  • Only three HDMIs are 4K/120Hz enabled
  • Single HDMI output
  • Best suited to average sized rooms or smaller

Key Features

  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:XCan be configured in a 5.1.2 immersive audio layout, or 5.1 with a stereo second zone
  • 4K/120Hz / 8K HDMI inputsGamers can run their PS 5 and Xbox Series consoles with High Frame Rate engaged
  • HEOS EnabledIntegrate this AV receiver with other HEOS devices around the home

Introduction

The Denon X1800H is an upper budget-to-mid-priced seven channel Dolby Atmos AV receiver, with an advanced feature specification.

There’s 4K/120Hz video support, compatibility with all manner of HDR and gaming protocols, and an artfully tuned audio output that’s both exciting and refined.

If you’re looking to upgrade from an older AVR, or are getting into home cinema for the first time, it’s a serious temptation. Of course, there are caveats, which are worth noting before you splash your cash…

Availability

Out now, the Denon AVR-X1800H is listed at £700 in the UK. In the US, it sells for $749, while in Australia it’s AUS$1,299. Positioned above it in the Denon range is another seven channel amplifier, the AVR-X2800H, differentiated by having two HDMI outputs and a higher power output.

Design

  • Six HDMI Inputs
    Single HDMI output
  • Generic AVR form factor

The AVR-X1800H can hardly be described as fashion forward. It’s a standard AVR design, with a large display window sandwiched between plastic volume and source select dials. There’s no pull down fascia drawbridge, so connectivity is out in the open. There’s a headphone jack, setup mic and USB port, but no front facing HDMI option. 

A quartet of Quick Select input buttons, Zone selection and tuner presets are presented in a neat line.  

Denon AVR-X1800H knob
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To the rear are six HDMI inputs. 4K/120Hz and 8K content playback is available through three (HDMI 4, 5 and 6), which is good news for next gen console owners. 

Betraying its affordability is the provision of a single HDMI output with eARC, which means you can’t feed both a screen and a projector simultaneously. Nor do you get second zone video support. The AVR-X1800H will cater for stereo audio in a second zone though.

There’s also a pair of optical digital audio inputs, two analogue stereo inputs, and a phono MM input for vinyl users. Two subwoofer outputs deliver deep bass LFE.

Denon AVR-X1800H remote
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Component quality is high. The AVR-X1800H uses the same power supply capacitors as its more expensive stablemate. 

There’s also been care and attention lavished on its circuit layout. Adopting a minimal signal path philosophy, there’s a separate preamp circuit, as well as new Jitter Suppression technology for all HDMI input sources. 

The supplied backlit remote is busy but eminently usable. 

Features 

  • HEOS Multi Room support 
  • USB power port
  • Bluetooth transmitter

Built upon the now mature HEOS connected platform, the AVR-X1800H offers a feast of functionality. Using the HEOS control app, you can network the receiver with like-minded HEOS components, inducting it into a streaming multiroom ecosystem. HEOS also brings Hi-Res audio streaming support.

Offering seven channels of amplification, this receiver can drive either a 7.2 flat surround system, or 5.2.2 configuration, depending on your speaker availability. 

Denon AVR-X1800H rear panel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The HDMI passes HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dynamic HDR; there’s also HDCP 2.3 and Quick Media Switching (QMS), used to prevent signal loss when selecting sources.  

Joining Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri. If you really need an old school FM/AM radio, you can have that too. Denon makes a DAB version available for a slight price premium.

Perhaps the unsung hero of the rear panel is a 5V/1.5A Power USB port, which can be used to power a Fire TV or Roku streaming stick. One less plug to find.

Performance

  • Dolby Atmos / DTS:X immersive audio
  • Hi-Res Audio support
  • 7 x 80W amplification

Denon has one of the slickest user interfaces out there right now, holding your hand during every stage of the initial setup. This includes Audyssey MultiEQ XT room calibration, which requires you measure between three and eight listening positions with the supplied microphone. 

Denon AVR-X1800H zone 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Post calibration, the AVR-X1800H is articulate and dynamic. Steerage around my 5.1.2  array is smooth and seamless, with objects convincingly tracking above and across. For this audition, I used Dolby enabled up-firing speakers positioned up front.

When it comes to power output, the AVR-X1800H offers 7 x 80W (into 8 ohms), or 145W (into 6 ohms). This makes it suitable for small and medium sized listening rooms. I wouldn’t deploy it in a large home theatre space.

Steerage and separation is excellent. As the stricken Zero heads to the island at the beginning of Godzilla Minus One (Netflix, Dolby Atmos), its engine roars overhead, and clearly travels from back to front. Landing gear deploys with a satisfying stereophonic clunk, before the plane splutters to a halt.

Denon AVR-X1800H info display
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It can slam too. Godzilla’s feet land with tangible heft, his screech full of radioactive reflux. When the hapless soldiers take pot shots, the receiver peppers my carefully calibrated listening position with ordnance. These transients are sharp and fast.

With two channel sources, the AVR-X1800H sounds a good deal more refined than you might expect given its modest price tag. There’s a precision and warmth to its stereo delivery. The Scientist, by Coldplay (A Eush of Blood to the Head), is languid and moody, with tonally convincing piano and vocals free of sibilance. Of course, you can upscale too.  Choose from Dolby Surround, DTS Neural: X, Multichannel Stereo or a variety of DSP treatments, to make full use of your full speaker complement.

As befits a HEOS enabled receiver, Hi-Res Audio compatibility comes as standard. Codecs covered include ALAC, FLAC and WAV up to 192kHz/24-bit, plus 2.8/5.6 MHz DSD. Media playback is possible from local USB or over a network from a NAS device.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

A well-equipped Dolby Atmos AV receiver that outperforms its price tag

It offers clarity and clout, with good vocal delineation and mid-range body, and the ability to drop deep via its two LFE subwoofer outputs.

Buy Now

It only has a single HDMI output

If you’re looking to support both a projector and a 4K TV, then you’ll need to up your spend. It’s also not the best choice for a larger home theatre space either. While it holds its integrity well at volume, larger rooms would benefit from a model with more grunt.

Final Thoughts

This Denon is ridiculously good value for the money. It’s dynamic, and able to handle dramatic transients well, but is also capable of immersive, atmospheric detail. Blockbuster movies and high budget TV shows are grist to the home theatre mill.

It sounds fine with hi-res two channel sources too, and small improvements in usability, like the USB power port, and hi-res UI, are welcome. There are limitations, with just three HDMI 2.1 inputs for HFR gaming and that singular HDMI output, but for most this isn’t a deal-breaking hardship.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every AV receiver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested over several weeks

Tested with real world use

You might like…

Sony HT-AX7 Review

Sony HT-AX7 Review

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Marantz Cinema 70S Review

Marantz Cinema 70S Review

Steve May 6 months ago
Sony TA-AN1000 Review

Sony TA-AN1000 Review

Steve Withers 9 months ago
LG S95QR Review

LG S95QR Review

John Archer 1 year ago
Samsung HW-Q990C Review

Samsung HW-Q990C Review

John Archer 1 year ago
LG S80QR Review

LG S80QR Review

Kob Monney 1 year ago

FAQs

How many watts per channel is the Denon X1800H?

The Denon X1800H can power 80W into 7 channels of amplification.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
Model Number
Amplifier Type
Connectivity
Frequency Range
Amplification
Remote Control
Inputs
Outputs
Denon AVR-X1800H
£700
$749
€799
AU$1299
Denon
434 x 151 x 339 MM
8.6 KG
2024
AVR-X1800H
Home Cinema Receiver
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, HEOS, Spotify Connect, Roon Tested
– Hz
Class AB
Yes
6x HDMI, 2 x analogue stereo, 2 x digital optical audio, USB-A, MM input
2 x subwoofer, stereo multichannel pre out, HEOS multiroom support
Steve May
By Steve May

Steve May is an entertainment technology specialist who contributes to a variety of popular UK websites and publications. Creator of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Steve writes about tech for the i news…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words