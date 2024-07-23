Verdict

Well specified for the price, the AVR-X1800H offers forward thinking HDMI connectivity and HEOS functionality. Thankfully this AVR also knows how to excite when the action hots up…

Pros Exciting, dynamic sound

Future-proofed HDMI inputs

HEOS multiroom connectivity and Hi-Res audio support Cons Only three HDMIs are 4K/120Hz enabled

Single HDMI output

Best suited to average sized rooms or smaller

Key Features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Can be configured in a 5.1.2 immersive audio layout, or 5.1 with a stereo second zone

4K/120Hz / 8K HDMI inputs Gamers can run their PS 5 and Xbox Series consoles with High Frame Rate engaged

HEOS Enabled Integrate this AV receiver with other HEOS devices around the home

Introduction

The Denon X1800H is an upper budget-to-mid-priced seven channel Dolby Atmos AV receiver, with an advanced feature specification.

There’s 4K/120Hz video support, compatibility with all manner of HDR and gaming protocols, and an artfully tuned audio output that’s both exciting and refined.

If you’re looking to upgrade from an older AVR, or are getting into home cinema for the first time, it’s a serious temptation. Of course, there are caveats, which are worth noting before you splash your cash…

Availability

Out now, the Denon AVR-X1800H is listed at £700 in the UK. In the US, it sells for $749, while in Australia it’s AUS$1,299. Positioned above it in the Denon range is another seven channel amplifier, the AVR-X2800H, differentiated by having two HDMI outputs and a higher power output.

Design

Six HDMI Inputs

Single HDMI output

Single HDMI output Generic AVR form factor

The AVR-X1800H can hardly be described as fashion forward. It’s a standard AVR design, with a large display window sandwiched between plastic volume and source select dials. There’s no pull down fascia drawbridge, so connectivity is out in the open. There’s a headphone jack, setup mic and USB port, but no front facing HDMI option.

A quartet of Quick Select input buttons, Zone selection and tuner presets are presented in a neat line.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To the rear are six HDMI inputs. 4K/120Hz and 8K content playback is available through three (HDMI 4, 5 and 6), which is good news for next gen console owners.

Betraying its affordability is the provision of a single HDMI output with eARC, which means you can’t feed both a screen and a projector simultaneously. Nor do you get second zone video support. The AVR-X1800H will cater for stereo audio in a second zone though.

There’s also a pair of optical digital audio inputs, two analogue stereo inputs, and a phono MM input for vinyl users. Two subwoofer outputs deliver deep bass LFE.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Component quality is high. The AVR-X1800H uses the same power supply capacitors as its more expensive stablemate.

There’s also been care and attention lavished on its circuit layout. Adopting a minimal signal path philosophy, there’s a separate preamp circuit, as well as new Jitter Suppression technology for all HDMI input sources.

The supplied backlit remote is busy but eminently usable.

Features

HEOS Multi Room support

USB power port

Bluetooth transmitter

Built upon the now mature HEOS connected platform, the AVR-X1800H offers a feast of functionality. Using the HEOS control app, you can network the receiver with like-minded HEOS components, inducting it into a streaming multiroom ecosystem. HEOS also brings Hi-Res audio streaming support.

Offering seven channels of amplification, this receiver can drive either a 7.2 flat surround system, or 5.2.2 configuration, depending on your speaker availability.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The HDMI passes HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dynamic HDR; there’s also HDCP 2.3 and Quick Media Switching (QMS), used to prevent signal loss when selecting sources.

Joining Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri. If you really need an old school FM/AM radio, you can have that too. Denon makes a DAB version available for a slight price premium.

Perhaps the unsung hero of the rear panel is a 5V/1.5A Power USB port, which can be used to power a Fire TV or Roku streaming stick. One less plug to find.

Performance

Dolby Atmos / DTS:X immersive audio

Hi-Res Audio support

7 x 80W amplification

Denon has one of the slickest user interfaces out there right now, holding your hand during every stage of the initial setup. This includes Audyssey MultiEQ XT room calibration, which requires you measure between three and eight listening positions with the supplied microphone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Post calibration, the AVR-X1800H is articulate and dynamic. Steerage around my 5.1.2 array is smooth and seamless, with objects convincingly tracking above and across. For this audition, I used Dolby enabled up-firing speakers positioned up front.

When it comes to power output, the AVR-X1800H offers 7 x 80W (into 8 ohms), or 145W (into 6 ohms). This makes it suitable for small and medium sized listening rooms. I wouldn’t deploy it in a large home theatre space.

Steerage and separation is excellent. As the stricken Zero heads to the island at the beginning of Godzilla Minus One (Netflix, Dolby Atmos), its engine roars overhead, and clearly travels from back to front. Landing gear deploys with a satisfying stereophonic clunk, before the plane splutters to a halt.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It can slam too. Godzilla’s feet land with tangible heft, his screech full of radioactive reflux. When the hapless soldiers take pot shots, the receiver peppers my carefully calibrated listening position with ordnance. These transients are sharp and fast.

With two channel sources, the AVR-X1800H sounds a good deal more refined than you might expect given its modest price tag. There’s a precision and warmth to its stereo delivery. The Scientist, by Coldplay (A Eush of Blood to the Head), is languid and moody, with tonally convincing piano and vocals free of sibilance. Of course, you can upscale too. Choose from Dolby Surround, DTS Neural: X, Multichannel Stereo or a variety of DSP treatments, to make full use of your full speaker complement.

As befits a HEOS enabled receiver, Hi-Res Audio compatibility comes as standard. Codecs covered include ALAC, FLAC and WAV up to 192kHz/24-bit, plus 2.8/5.6 MHz DSD. Media playback is possible from local USB or over a network from a NAS device.

Should you buy it? A well-equipped Dolby Atmos AV receiver that outperforms its price tag It offers clarity and clout, with good vocal delineation and mid-range body, and the ability to drop deep via its two LFE subwoofer outputs. Buy Now It only has a single HDMI output If you’re looking to support both a projector and a 4K TV, then you’ll need to up your spend. It’s also not the best choice for a larger home theatre space either. While it holds its integrity well at volume, larger rooms would benefit from a model with more grunt.

Final Thoughts This Denon is ridiculously good value for the money. It’s dynamic, and able to handle dramatic transients well, but is also capable of immersive, atmospheric detail. Blockbuster movies and high budget TV shows are grist to the home theatre mill. It sounds fine with hi-res two channel sources too, and small improvements in usability, like the USB power port, and hi-res UI, are welcome. There are limitations, with just three HDMI 2.1 inputs for HFR gaming and that singular HDMI output, but for most this isn’t a deal-breaking hardship. Trusted Score

FAQs How many watts per channel is the Denon X1800H? The Denon X1800H can power 80W into 7 channels of amplification.