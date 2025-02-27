  De'Longhi Magnifica Plus Review

A neat, simple-to-use bean-to-cup coffee machine Simple to use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Plus has a large, intuitive touchscreen LCD that gives you all of the drink options plus any additional information you need. For the most part, this coffee machine can make a great espresso and decent milk-based drinks, although I needed to adjust the grind carefully to get the best results. I also found that the coffee machine needed its tank refilling when quite a bit of water remained.

Pros Makes excellent espresso

Makes excellent espresso Simple menu

Simple menu Smooth steamed milk Cons Prompts to refill water tank when plenty is left

Key Features Review Price: £699.99

Type This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that uses profiles so that each household member can personalise their coffee choices.

Milk frothing Uses a milk carafe for automatic milk frothing.

Introduction

A mid-priced bean-to-cup coffee machine, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is designed to give you one-touch access to a wide range of drinks, with customisation available via profiles.

A bold, intuitive interface makes life easier in many ways, but this machine is a bit needy. It flags up low water when plenty is left and sometimes struggles to pour a cup of coffee, depending on the beans.

Advertisement

Design and features

Bold, simple interface

Pours milk automatically

Clever slide-out water tank

The De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is quite compact (240x440x360), so it doesn’t take up much counter space. It also has some neat features that let you place this coffee machine where, perhaps, others won’t fit.

The main thing is that the 1.9-litre water tank slides out of the front, so you don’t need to turn the coffee machine around when refilling it. This tank takes a water filter, which is worth using and replacing regularly to improve the flavour of coffee.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My only minor issue is that the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus warned me that the water tank needed refilling, when there was clearly enough water left to fill a mug. I get that it would be annoying for the water to run out before a drink has finished, but the water detection seems a bit too simplistic for me.

Most of the coffee machine’s maintenance can be done from the front, too, with the drip-dray and used coffee puck pin accessible from the front. That makes day-to-day maintenance of this coffee machine really easy.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The only time you will need to get to the side is to remove the brew unit for cleaning. When the coffee machine is turned off, this slides out of the side, just behind the water tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a bean hopper on top, which will take a standard bag of coffee, plus a chute for adding pre-ground coffee, if you want to use this. I wouldn’t, as unless you have control over the fineness of the grind, you won’t get very good results.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is all about ease of use. When you first turn it on, it asks how many people are in the house so you can create a profile for each of them (well, up to four people). Each profile houses a person’s preference as to intensity and cup size.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The LCD houses the drink options, which include espresso and double espresso, iced coffee, Americano, long, coffee and doppio+.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Milk options are also available, with a carafe provided in the box, which clips on to the front of the machine in place of the hot water spout.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Milk drinks include flat white, cappuccino, espresso macchiato, latte macchiato, cappuccino, cappuccino+ and hot milk.

Advertisement

Each setting can be overridden for just one drink or saved as the default for a profile. Tapping any drink starts the machine going, and the screen shows any additional information that you might need, such as the right setting for the milk carafe.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a sliding spout that takes cups up to 140mm tall, you can quickly make pretty much any drink in pretty much any size cup.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For the most part, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is entirely automatic, but you do have to adjust the grind setting manually. I started with some very dark roasted beans, but the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus struggled to grind them on any setting, and kept telling me that I’d run out of beans and needed to refill the hopper.

A lighter roast fixed this, but on the first attempt, I set too fine a grind, and the coffee didn’t pour. Going for a coarser grind fixed this issue for me.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Maintenance is easy, as the coffee machine rinses automatically, and requests a cleaning cycle for the milk carafe. The LCD will also tell you when it’s time for other maintenance jobs, such as descaling, and will show you how to perform them.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Coffee quality

Good shot of espresso

Ice coffee is made

After adjusting the grind setting and using my Colombian Fair Trade beans (fairly lightly roasted), I got the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus to pour a decent shot of espresso. The crema was a little lighter than I’d like, but it had good consistency, and it stayed intact for a few minutes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

The temperature was spot-on at 68°C, too. Taste was good, with some of the citrus flavours and bold acidity coming through, but there wasn’t quite the same depth of flavour as you can get from a good manual machine, such as the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera.

I also tried the iced coffee option, which had the machine suggest how many ice cubes to put in the cup. Rather than using cold water, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus uses hot water to pour the coffee directly over ice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m not a massive fan of cold coffee made this way, as it tends to taste like a cup of coffee that has gone cold. And, this type of drink can be poured from any machine.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I prefer the cold-brew option of the La Specialista Opera or Ninja Luxe Cafe Premiere Series.

Advertisement

Milk quality

Neat, automated milk frothing

Compact, micro foam

Using the milk option, I got very good results from my flat white. With this drink, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus poured tightly packed milk and then added espresso into it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You don’t get the option for latte art or a more attractive-looking cup of coffee, as you do from a machine that steams milk in a jug, but the overall taste was very good, and there’s very little effort involved in making the drink.

Squirrel Widget

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want quality espresso at the touch of a button Brilliant espresso and Americano, combined with automated milk frothing make this a great choice for those who don’t want to get too involved in the coffee-making process. Don't buy if you want a wider choice of beans If you want the option to use more than one type of coffee bean at a time, there are rival machines that let you use two types or once or swap the hopper.

Advertisement

Final Thoughts Simple to use, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus takes you through everything you need to know on its large LCD. It largely makes decent coffee and milk drinks, too. I did find it needed a fair bit of attention, and its water tank needed refilling when there was quite a bit of water left in it, but these minor issues aside, this is a great bean-to-cup machine. If you want the choice of two coffees, the Melitta Caffeo Barista TS Smart is worth looking at, while the De’Longhi Rivelia lets you swap the hopper and use as many beans as you want. Those after a manual machine should read my guide to the best coffee machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period

Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week

Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules

We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine's ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs

Does the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus make proper cold brew coffee? No, the cold option on this machine uses hot water and tells you to use an iced cup. Can you switch beans with the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus? No, there’s a single hopper. You need to use the current beans up before adding new ones.