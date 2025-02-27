Close Menu
Reviews

De’Longhi Magnifica Plus Review

David LudlowBy 6 Mins Read
4 Star Recommended Badge

A neat, simple-to-use bean-to-cup coffee machine

Simple to use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Plus has a large, intuitive touchscreen LCD that gives you all of the drink options plus any additional information you need. For the most part, this coffee machine can make a great espresso and decent milk-based drinks, although I needed to adjust the grind carefully to get the best results. I also found that the coffee machine needed its tank refilling when quite a bit of water remained.

Pros

  • Makes excellent espresso
  • Simple menu
  • Smooth steamed milk

Cons

  • Prompts to refill water tank when plenty is left

Key Features

  • Trusted Reviews Icon Review Price: £699.99
  • Type This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that uses profiles so that each household member can personalise their coffee choices.
  • Milk frothing Uses a milk carafe for automatic milk frothing.

Introduction

A mid-priced bean-to-cup coffee machine, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is designed to give you one-touch access to a wide range of drinks, with customisation available via profiles.

A bold, intuitive interface makes life easier in many ways, but this machine is a bit needy. It flags up low water when plenty is left and sometimes struggles to pour a cup of coffee, depending on the beans.

Design and features

  • Bold, simple interface
  • Pours milk automatically
  • Clever slide-out water tank

The De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is quite compact (240x440x360), so it doesn’t take up much counter space. It also has some neat features that let you place this coffee machine where, perhaps, others won’t fit.

The main thing is that the 1.9-litre water tank slides out of the front, so you don’t need to turn the coffee machine around when refilling it. This tank takes a water filter, which is worth using and replacing regularly to improve the flavour of coffee.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus water tank
My only minor issue is that the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus warned me that the water tank needed refilling, when there was clearly enough water left to fill a mug. I get that it would be annoying for the water to run out before a drink has finished, but the water detection seems a bit too simplistic for me.

Most of the coffee machine’s maintenance can be done from the front, too, with the drip-dray and used coffee puck pin accessible from the front. That makes day-to-day maintenance of this coffee machine really easy.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus drip tray
The only time you will need to get to the side is to remove the brew unit for cleaning. When the coffee machine is turned off, this slides out of the side, just behind the water tank.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus brew unit
There’s a bean hopper on top, which will take a standard bag of coffee, plus a chute for adding pre-ground coffee, if you want to use this. I wouldn’t, as unless you have control over the fineness of the grind, you won’t get very good results.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus coffee bean hopper
The De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is all about ease of use. When you first turn it on, it asks how many people are in the house so you can create a profile for each of them (well, up to four people). Each profile houses a person’s preference as to intensity and cup size.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus profile
The LCD houses the drink options, which include espresso and double espresso, iced coffee, Americano, long, coffee and doppio+.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus drinks menu
Milk options are also available, with a carafe provided in the box, which clips on to the front of the machine in place of the hot water spout.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus milk carafe
Milk drinks include flat white, cappuccino, espresso macchiato, latte macchiato, cappuccino, cappuccino+ and hot milk.

Each setting can be overridden for just one drink or saved as the default for a profile. Tapping any drink starts the machine going, and the screen shows any additional information that you might need, such as the right setting for the milk carafe.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus coffee settings
With a sliding spout that takes cups up to 140mm tall, you can quickly make pretty much any drink in pretty much any size cup.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus with espresso cup underneath
For the most part, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus is entirely automatic, but you do have to adjust the grind setting manually. I started with some very dark roasted beans, but the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus struggled to grind them on any setting, and kept telling me that I’d run out of beans and needed to refill the hopper.

A lighter roast fixed this, but on the first attempt, I set too fine a grind, and the coffee didn’t pour. Going for a coarser grind fixed this issue for me.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus display showing grinding beans
Maintenance is easy, as the coffee machine rinses automatically, and requests a cleaning cycle for the milk carafe. The LCD will also tell you when it’s time for other maintenance jobs, such as descaling, and will show you how to perform them.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus cleaning milk
Coffee quality

  • Good shot of espresso
  • Ice coffee is made

After adjusting the grind setting and using my Colombian Fair Trade beans (fairly lightly roasted), I got the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus to pour a decent shot of espresso. The crema was a little lighter than I’d like, but it had good consistency, and it stayed intact for a few minutes.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus espesso
The temperature was spot-on at 68°C, too. Taste was good, with some of the citrus flavours and bold acidity coming through, but there wasn’t quite the same depth of flavour as you can get from a good manual machine, such as the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera.

I also tried the iced coffee option, which had the machine suggest how many ice cubes to put in the cup. Rather than using cold water, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus uses hot water to pour the coffee directly over ice.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus iced coffee option
I’m not a massive fan of cold coffee made this way, as it tends to taste like a cup of coffee that has gone cold. And, this type of drink can be poured from any machine.

I prefer the cold-brew option of the La Specialista Opera or Ninja Luxe Cafe Premiere Series.

Milk quality

  • Neat, automated milk frothing
  • Compact, micro foam

Using the milk option, I got very good results from my flat white. With this drink, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus poured tightly packed milk and then added espresso into it.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus flat white
You don’t get the option for latte art or a more attractive-looking cup of coffee, as you do from a machine that steams milk in a jug, but the overall taste was very good, and there’s very little effort involved in making the drink.

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want quality espresso at the touch of a button

Brilliant espresso and Americano, combined with automated milk frothing make this a great choice for those who don’t want to get too involved in the coffee-making process.

Don't buy if you want a wider choice of beans

If you want the option to use more than one type of coffee bean at a time, there are rival machines that let you use two types or once or swap the hopper.

Final Thoughts

Simple to use, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus takes you through everything you need to know on its large LCD. It largely makes decent coffee and milk drinks, too. I did find it needed a fair bit of attention, and its water tank needed refilling when there was quite a bit of water left in it, but these minor issues aside, this is a great bean-to-cup machine.

If you want the choice of two coffees, the Melitta Caffeo Barista TS Smart is worth looking at, while the De’Longhi Rivelia lets you swap the hopper and use as many beans as you want. Those after a manual machine should read my guide to the best coffee machines.

Trusted Score

How we test

We test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

  • Used as our main coffee machine for the review period
  • Tested for at least a week
  • We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules
  • Depending on capabilities, we test each machine's ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs

Does the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus make proper cold brew coffee?

No, the cold option on this machine uses hot water and tells you to use an iced cup.

Can you switch beans with the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus?

No, there’s a single hopper. You need to use the current beans up before adding new ones.

Full Specs

  De'Longhi Magnifica Plus Review
UK RRP £699.99
Manufacturer DeLonghi
Size (Dimensions) 240 x 440 x 360 MM
Weight 9.8 KG
ASIN B0CTR2XW68
Release Date 2024
First Reviewed Date 30/01/2025
Coffee Machine Type Bean-to-cup
Integrated grinder No
Maximum mug height 14 cm
Pump pressure 15 bar
Number of boilers 1
Milk frothing Automated milk carafe
Water capacity 1.9 litres
David Ludlow

David Ludlow

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on how to build a PC, before moving to Trusted Reviews in 2018 to take over the growing Home Technology section. He covers all home appliances, smart home and kitchen gadgets. With a cupboard full of hubs, David is a keen smart home enthusiast with a house that's controlled via Alexa (which needs only occasionally to be shouted at when something's not quite working). A keen cook and a self-professed coffee snob, David's keen to expand his section's coverage and bring the best cooking and cleaning kit to Trusted Reviews. You can find David online mostly tweeting about kittens, which he regularly fosters for a local charity.

