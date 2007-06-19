Dell UltraSharp 2707WFP 27in LCD Display - OSD, Build and Ports Review

The Dell OSD itself hasn’t really changed much – and I’ve sort off gone off it. To move up and down menus you have to move left and right to make selections, which is counter-intuitive. It’s also too basic, with no settings for colour temperature, just Normal, Blue, Red and custom and no gamma settings either – you have to make adjustments in your graphics display driver. It does have some improvements though – you can now control Contrast levels as well as brightness, though that was just a ridiculous omission from the 2407. It also has direct buttons on the front for PiP and PaP, which is handy – say for checking on a download while enjoying a blast on the Xbox 360.



The build quality is also a step up from the 2407 – the stand in particular is impressive. It offers a good range of height adjustment, which is pleasing, but it doesn’t just go up and down – as you push down it comes forward slightly as well – it just has a better feel to it. It also rotates nicely on its stand but it can’t pivot, so if that’s something you’re looking for the 24in Dell will serve you better. One thing to mention is that at 12.5Kg this display is actually on the heavy side for an LCD, not just because of the size but because of the materials, so you’ll need a tad more effort to lug it than you might expect.



As with the 2407, the 2707 has slots and ports galore. On the left hand side you’ll find a compact flash card slot and another that will accept SD, MMC, Memory Stick (full size) and the rather old Smart Media. Beneath this are two USB ports, which come into play one you’ve plugged in the USB upstream USB socket at the rear. Also round the back you’ll find two more USB ports, Composite, S-Video, Component, VGA and DVI, the latter of which is HDCP capable. HDMI is missing however, with Dell yet to introduce this to its monitor range. There are VESA sockets for wall mounting.



The Dell employs a Samsung LTM270M1 S-PVA panel in the 2707WFP with a claimed contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness setting of 450cd/m2 and a response time of 6ms grey-to-grey or 16ms fully on/off. The panel is an 8-bit display so can show the full range of colours – important for photographic work.