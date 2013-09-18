Dell B1265dfw Review

What is the Dell B1265dfw?

Dell’s laser printers are built for it by other manufacturers and the B1265dfw is made by Samsung. Nothing wrong with that, as the South Korean company makes some of the best laser printers around, but in the past we’ve noted that the Dell incarnations can be more expensive both to buy and to run.

Dell B1265dfw – Design and Features

This is a tall, small-footprint machine in Dell’s jet black livery, broken only by the light grey control panel, which swings out from the front to a more convenient angle.



The printer has no protruding paper trays, as the main 250-sheet tray is flush with the front and the click-down panel just above opens for feeding envelopes or other special media. Paper feeds out to a tall gap in the printer’s front panel and you’ll probably get away without extending the paper stop.

At the top, the 40-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) is smoothly integrated into the overall design with a two-stage, flip-over cover, which becomes the ADF feed tray. The scanner lid is well sprung and stays open for you to position an original; the hinges extend to make scanning bound documents easier.



The control panel includes a 16-character by 2-line LCD display, a fax number pad and a menu navigation ring which works in the opposite orientation to most, moving into the menu using the up axis and out of it using down.

Dell B1265dfw – Connections and Installation

At the back of the machine are sockets for USB, 10/100 Ethernet and for phoneline and third-party handset. Many people will choose to use the wireless interface, though, as this gives access to direct print from Android and iOS devices.

The single piece drum and toner cartridge slots in from the front once you’ve pulled down the hinged front panel. It’s a little fiddly to locate, but once you have the hang it takes just a few seconds.

Dell includes a copy of Nuance PaperPort 14 with the B1265dfw to help manage your documents and provide OCR support when scanning. The scanner has a surprisingly high resolution of 1200ppi optical, enhanced up to 4800ppi.