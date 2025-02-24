  Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator Review

A great electric heater where you want a similar feeling to having a traditional radiator Neat and attractive, the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator is designed for a more permanent installation, either on wheels or wall mounted, as it's a very large electric heater. It's a touch fiddly to program, but its accurate temperature control and thermostat are good to see. Heating slowly, this product reduces the heat over a long period, helping maintain a comfortable environment. If you need heat faster and more directed, it might not be for you, but this is a good choice if you want the effect of a traditional radiator but can't get the plumbing to the right place.

Key Features Type This is a ceramic heater, which heats slowly and then releases the heat over a period of time.

Temperature control Has a programmable thermostat via the LCD.

Introduction

Most electric heaters warm up quickly, but when they turn off, the room starts to cool quickly. With the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator, you get slower heat-up times, but the radiator holds onto its heat, so temperatures don’t fall as fast. Where you want consistent comfort, this radiator could be a good choice.

Design and features

Good looking

Wall or floor mounting options

Very big

The Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator has a clean white design that won’t look out of place in a modern home. But it’s big. Really big. Especially with the casters attached (it can be wall mounted), it stands at 65cm tall and 70cm wide. It’s also very heavy at 11.7kg.

It’s the size of a proper wall radiator, so it’s not the sort of thing you could pop under a desk or store neatly away when not in use. This is a more of a permanent installation, much like the Aeno Premium Eco LED Smart Heater.

Something I like about this heater is that it’s both free standing and mountable on the wall. It comes with a pair of castors that are easy enough to screw into the base as well as wall brackets for a more permanent installation.

In wall-mounted mode it would be the ideal heating solution for a garden room or other space that needs some extra heat.

Another benefit is the clever little programmable timer that allows you to set a heating schedule for up to seven days. It’s a bit fiddly to work out, and not as intuitive as having a smart app to do the same thing, as with the Devola Smart WiFi Platinum 1.5kW Glass Panel Heater. Once you do work out the controls, you can have heat when you want it. You can also just turn the radiator on when you want and set the desired temperature via the LCD.

There’s an anti-frost setting that will kick in when the temperature dips below 7° Celsius, an eco-mode that reduces the top temperature from 35°C to 31°C.

You set the controls via a small LCD display that lights up when you press any of the buttons. The light on the display times out after a few seconds as well, so it won’t keep you awake in an otherwise dark room.

Performance

Heats slowly but keeps heat

Silent in operation

Good for large rooms

Rated at 1500W, the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator is a little less powerful than some rival heaters, such as the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde. However, 2000W heaters are generally designed to deliver a lot of heat quickly, where as the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator works differently.

Heating the ceramic elements, this heater builds up heat over time and then releases it into the room. Using the large surface area, this heater can deal with a large room, and heated my test bedroom with ease.

The main difference between this an a convection heater or fan heater is that it takes a while to warm up, and you don’t get an instant hit of heat.

The flip side is that, just like a traditional water-filled radiator, that heat lasts, so you don’t get a quick drop-off in temperature when the heater turns off.

That makes the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator well suited to environments with drafts or that are prone to cooling down quickly, as this model will help even out the temperature variances. If you have a well insulated space that you can heat quickly and then not worry about heat loss, a fan heater may be better.

This radiator took twenty minutes to raise the temperature from 15°C to 18° C. But it was still warm to the touch 40 minutes later with the power off. It produces a much gentler temperature increase and decrease than a convection or fan heater produces.

The other advantage of the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator over a fan heater is that there aren’t any moving parts, so there’s no noise from it, although that’s true of a convection heater, too.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a more natural feeling heat Heating slowly and then releasing the heat over time, you can get a more stable temperature with this heater. You want something smaller or faster This electric heater is massive and hard to store. If you want faster heat-up times, a fan heater may be better.

Final Thoughts It’s a little clunky to program and it’s quite large, but if you need a permanent heater, then the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator is a good choice. Heating slowly, it also reduces the heat more slowly, creating an environment that’s closer to one a traditional radiator produces, which can make it good for more draughty areas. If you want something cheaper, smarter or faster to heat up, check out the guide to the best electric heaters. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heater we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heater for the review period

Used as our main heater for the review period We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

We measure the fan speed (if available) using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models We measure the heat output of the fan and its effect on our test lab.

FAQs

Does the Daewoo 1500W Ceramic Electric Radiator have an app? No, it has a control panel only for every feature.

