A fast-heating and tiny coffee machine, the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine provides a lot of versatility, working with Nespresso, Dolce Gusto and freshly ground coffee. I found coffee was a little too hot, ground coffee espresso weaker than in a dedicated machine and it’s annoying that the power cable won’t fit through the stand.

Pros Heats fast

Works with Nespresso, ground coffee and Dulce Gusto

Very small Cons Coffee very hot

Power cable doesn’t fit through stand

So-so espresso from ground coffee

Availability Europe RRP: €197.99

Key Features Type This is predominantly a pod espresso machine, although it works with ground coffee, too.

Introduction

Most coffee machines are fairly bulky and work with one type of coffee only, be that ground or pods. The Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine is different: it’s smaller, heats faster, and it works with ground coffee (and loose tea), original Nespresso and Dulce Gusto pods.

Slightly fiddly in use and so-so results with ground coffee detract from the overall machine.

Design and features

Tall and thin

Power cable doesn’t fit through the stand

Comes with three extraction chambers

The Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine is small. Even smaller than the smallest pod coffee machines that I’ve reviewed, such as the Nespresso CitiZ. Cyetus has managed to keep the size down by fitting everything into a vertical column, which makes this machine look more like a handheld blender than an espresso machine. This design is great, particularly if you’re short of countertop space.

I do have one complaint, though: the power plug can’t fit through the gap in the stand, so the cable ends up sitting awkwardly. The stand can be unscrewed to get the cable through, but this feels like an unnecessary faff.

This machine has only a small 300ml water reservoir, which simply plugs in at the top of the machine. It can be removed to be filled, but there’s a plastic cup in the box for refilling, too.

If you want more water storage, then there’s a hose in the box, which can be dropped into a bottle of water. I found that this doesn’t look anywhere near as neat as the supplied reservoir.

There are three extraction chambers in the box: one for use with ground coffee, one for Nespresso pods and one for Dulce Gusto pods. All three work in a similar way: you open the extraction chamber, put the coffee in the middle, place the top back on and slide the unit into the espresso machine.

I found that with ground coffee, the extraction chamber wasn’t as neat as using a group handle and portafilter on a traditional machine. When there’s a bit of overfill on a traditional espresso machine, a quick wipe using a thumb can brush away the coffee. With the deeper extraction chamber, excess coffee is hard to remove.

I didn’t think much of the provided tamper either. It’s far too flimsy, and I’d replace this with a metal one.

Using pods is slightly easier, as they just drop in. With the Nespresso chamber, there are blades at the bottom that open the pod up. While adding a pod is easy, removing it is slightly harder, as the extraction chamber and pod are hot when they come out. One of the benefits of an actual Nespresso machine is that used pods drop into a bin, where they can cool down before you take them for recycling.

With an extraction chamber in place, there’s a simple switch on the side of the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine that locks everything into place and turns the machine on.

It will heat up in a matter of seconds before dispensing coffee when you hit one of the three buttons: 45ml, 90ml and 160ml of coffee.

That’s roughly equivalent to a large shot of espresso, a double and, not quite a mug-full. There’s no temperature control on this machine, so it’s not ideal for tea, even though it can technically take loose-leaf in the ground coffee extraction pod.

There’s a small trip tray at the bottom, which removes for quick cleaning.

Performance

Very hot espresso

Basic shot of espresso from ground coffee

Better extraction from Nespresso

I tested the coffee machine by starting with a Nespresso pod. After hitting the espresso button, the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine started to dispense coffee. I found that the shot had a nice thick crema.

Measuring the final shot, the temperature was 77°C, which is far hotter than I’d expect: around 65°C is about right. As a result, the coffee had lost some subtlety and didn’t taste as good as when prepared in a regular Nespresso machine.

Next, I moved on to ground coffee. As noted above, I found it hard to get a decent tamp with the provided tamper. Even using a different one, the design of the extraction pod wasn’t as easy for tamping as using a portafilter.

I made a few shots, but each one came out rather lacking, and I couldn’t get a thick and rich crema on top. Combined with the high temperature, the coffee tasted quite bitter and lacked the depth that a good espresso machine would make.

Should you buy it? If you want to swap between ground coffee and pods, and don’t have much space, this coffee machine could suit you. If you want the best quality coffee, then a dedicated pod coffee machine or espresso machine will give you better results.

Final Thoughts The small size and wide compatibility make the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine an appealing choice of machine. Yet, for all of its plus points, I didn’t find it as good as either a dedicated pod machine or a dedicated espresso machine. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs What type of coffee does the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine work with? It will work with ground coffee (or tea), plus Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pods. What size shots of coffee does the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine produce? It will make 45ml (single espresso), 90ml (double espresso) and 160ml (long shot) of coffee.

Full specs ‹ EU RRP Size (Dimensions) Model Number Coffee Machine Type Pump pressure Number of boilers Milk frothing Water capacity Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine €197.99 154 x 154 x 176 MM Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine Pod 19 bar 1 No 0.3 litres ›

