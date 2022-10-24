 large image

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

A fast-heating and tiny coffee machine, the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine provides a lot of versatility, working with Nespresso, Dolce Gusto and freshly ground coffee. I found coffee was  a little too hot, ground coffee espresso weaker than in a dedicated machine and it’s annoying that the power cable won’t fit through the stand.

Pros

  • Heats fast
  • Works with Nespresso, ground coffee and Dulce Gusto
  • Very small

Cons

  • Coffee very hot
  • Power cable doesn’t fit through stand
  • So-so espresso from ground coffee

Availability

  • EuropeRRP: €197.99

Key Features

  • TypeThis is predominantly a pod espresso machine, although it works with ground coffee, too.

Introduction

Most coffee machines are fairly bulky and work with one type of coffee only, be that ground or pods. The Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine is different: it’s smaller, heats faster, and it works with ground coffee (and loose tea), original Nespresso and Dulce Gusto pods. 

Slightly fiddly in use and so-so results with ground coffee detract from the overall machine.

Design and features

  • Tall and thin
  • Power cable doesn’t fit through the stand
  • Comes with three extraction chambers

The Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine is small. Even smaller than the smallest pod coffee machines that I’ve reviewed, such as the Nespresso CitiZ. Cyetus has managed to keep the size down by fitting everything into a vertical column, which makes this machine look more like a handheld blender than an espresso machine. This design is great, particularly if you’re short of countertop space.

I do have one complaint, though: the power plug can’t fit through the gap in the stand, so the cable ends up sitting awkwardly. The stand can be unscrewed to get the cable through, but this feels like an unnecessary faff.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine stand
This machine has only a small 300ml water reservoir, which simply plugs in at the top of the machine. It can be removed to be filled, but there’s a plastic cup in the box for refilling, too.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine water tank
If you want more water storage, then there’s a hose in the box, which can be dropped into a bottle of water. I found that this doesn’t look anywhere near as neat as the supplied reservoir.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine water hose
There are three extraction chambers in the box: one for use with ground coffee, one for Nespresso pods and one for Dulce Gusto pods. All three work in a similar way: you open the extraction chamber, put the coffee in the middle, place the top back on and slide the unit into the espresso machine.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine with Nespresso pod
I found that with ground coffee, the extraction chamber wasn’t as neat as using a group handle and portafilter on a traditional machine. When there’s a bit of overfill on a traditional espresso machine, a quick wipe using a thumb can brush away the coffee. With the deeper extraction chamber, excess coffee is hard to remove.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine ground coffee
I didn’t think much of the provided tamper either. It’s far too flimsy, and I’d replace this with a metal one.

Using pods is slightly easier, as they just drop in. With the Nespresso chamber, there are blades at the bottom that open the pod up. While adding a pod is easy, removing it is slightly harder, as the extraction chamber and pod are hot when they come out. One of the benefits of an actual Nespresso machine is that used pods drop into a bin, where they can cool down before you take them for recycling.

With an extraction chamber in place, there’s a simple switch on the side of the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine that locks everything into place and turns the machine on.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine lock switch
It will heat up in a matter of seconds before dispensing coffee when you hit one of the three buttons: 45ml, 90ml and 160ml of coffee.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine controls
That’s roughly equivalent to a large shot of espresso, a double and, not quite a mug-full. There’s no temperature control on this machine, so it’s not ideal for tea, even though it can technically take loose-leaf in the ground coffee extraction pod.

There’s a small trip tray at the bottom, which removes for quick cleaning.

Performance

  • Very hot espresso
  • Basic shot of espresso from ground coffee
  • Better extraction from Nespresso

I tested the coffee machine by starting with a Nespresso pod. After hitting the espresso button, the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine started to dispense coffee. I found that the shot had a nice thick crema.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine pouring a shot of Nespresso
Measuring the final shot, the temperature was 77°C, which is far hotter than I’d expect: around 65°C is about right. As a result, the coffee had lost some subtlety and didn’t taste as good as when prepared in a regular Nespresso machine.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine Nespresso coffee
Next, I moved on to ground coffee. As noted above, I found it hard to get a decent tamp with the provided tamper. Even using a different one, the design of the extraction pod wasn’t as easy for tamping as using a portafilter.

Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine final shot of espresso
I made a few shots, but each one came out rather lacking, and I couldn’t get a thick and rich crema on top. Combined with the high temperature, the coffee tasted quite bitter and lacked the depth that a good espresso machine would make.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want to swap between ground coffee and pods, and don’t have much space, this coffee machine could suit you.

If you want the best quality coffee, then a dedicated pod coffee machine or espresso machine will give you better results.

Final Thoughts

The small size and wide compatibility make the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine an appealing choice of machine. Yet, for all of its plus points, I didn’t find it as good as either a dedicated pod machine or a dedicated espresso machine

Trusted Score
FAQs

What type of coffee does the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine work with?

It will work with ground coffee (or tea), plus Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pods.

What size shots of coffee does the Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine produce?

It will make 45ml (single espresso), 90ml (double espresso) and 160ml (long shot) of coffee.

Full specs

EU RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Coffee Machine Type
Pump pressure
Number of boilers
Milk frothing
Water capacity
Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine
€197.99
154 x 154 x 176 MM
2022
17/10/2022
Cyetus Mini 4-in1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine
Pod
19 bar
1
No
0.3 litres

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

