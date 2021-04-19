Verdict Sometimes, the simple things in life are the best. That’s certainly the ethos behind Cuisinart's Jug Kettle CJK429. While some models focus on bells and whistles, the CJK429 does the opposite – it’s low maintenance, easy to use and comes with a large spout that didn’t spill or drip during testing. It’s also quick to boil. If you’re the sort of person who likes their small appliances to be fuss-free and functional yet without sacrificing style, this matte-finished jug on its swivelling base is for you. Pros Easy-clean matte finish

Concealed element for easy descaling

Stainless-steel interior Cons No cup markings, only litres

Scale filter won’t catch small particles

Water window tricky to see when filling

Key Specifications Review Price: £50

250 x 220 x 180mm

1.5-litre capacity

Integrated limescale filter

There’s a simple pleasure to be had from the ritual of making a cup of tea or coffee, so why let an ill-designed kettle spoil it? Fortunately, the Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 is anything but – stylish, durable and it gets the job done of boiling water quickly and efficiently. In our tests, it was a joy to use: easy to fill, effortless to pour from, and its matte finish remained free of fingerprints through a week of use. It’s great value for money, too.

Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 design and features – Fingerprint-free finish keeps its looks

Fingerprint-free matte finish

Lid-release button for filling

Illuminated power switch

The first thing you’ll notice about the Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 is its exterior. It sports a rather lovely matte finish rather than gloss, which means it’s great for avoiding fingerprints and wiping away any splashes. That said, it comes in only warm white or slate grey, so the ability to match your kettle to your kitchen is limited.

Inside, the design is just as thoughtful. The stainless steel interior will be more durable and easier to keep clean over its lifespan, plus the element is concealed for the same reason.

A slim water window sits behind the handle – it’s a bit tricky to see as you’re filling the kettle and doesn’t feature cup measurements, so if you’re used to that, it may take some adjustment. I also found that there was a slight delay between filling the kettle and the water registering in the window, so you could unintentionally overfill it if you’re in a rush.

On top, there’s a chunky button for releasing the lid, which raises smoothly and not too slowly, ready for filling. What’s also good about this button is that it doesn’t get in the way when carrying the kettle. Plus, there’s no confusing this button with the power switch, which sits at the base of the jug and illuminates when it’s on.

There’s also a boil-dry safety mechanism should you catch it by accident. The plastic base is fairly standard, but does include some storage for its good-sized, allowing you to position it close to a plug without a trailing cord.

Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 performance – Boils fast

Wide spout for smooth pouring

One litre boiled in 2mins 26secs

Maximum capacity limited to 1.5 litres

Some kettles can take up to four minutes to get a litre of water from tap cold to boiling, but the Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 accomplished this in less than two and a half minutes thanks to its 3kW element. The same process for its maximum capacity of 1.5 litres took just a minute longer at 3mins 27 ecs, with no bubbling out at the top or from its spout.

However, there is quite a large minimum capacity of 500ml, which means you may always be boiling a little more water than you need.

This kettle has a large, wide spout that I found easy to pour from, both when full and almost empty. The spout also has a limescale filter; however, it’s fixed (so you can’t wash away any fragments easily) and has quite large holes rather than being mesh. This means that if you don’t descale the kettle regularly, you may still end up with the odd bit of scale in your mug.

Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 conclusion

Well priced, simple to use and easy to pour from, the Cuisinart Jug Kettle CJK429 gets all the basics right and its fingerprint-free finish means it will keep its looks. If you need a simple kettle, this is a great choice – but check out our alternative best-buy kettles if you fancy a different style or need a kettle with a temperature selector.

