Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U

Verdict

Pizza purists may scoff at the idea of an inside oven that can produce the kind of beautifully risen crusts and leopard spotting of an outdoor one, but Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U could give them pause for thought. There are some limitations: pizza isn’t cooked as quickly, the stone can only accommodate up to 12-inch creations and the results aren’t identical to an outdoor oven, but if you’re keen to enjoy a Margherita and the weather isn’t on your side then everyone from beginners to pros will find something to love in this worktop oven.

Pros Bakes up to 400°C

Multiple accessories

Makes up to 30cm/12-inch pizzas Cons Timer doesn’t stop cooking

Large worktop footprint

Parts not dishwasher-safe

Key Features Standalone pizza oven This pizza oven can make 12-inch pizzas and is powered by electricity.

Max temperature Can reach a maximum temperature of 400°C.

Energy use 1875W

Introduction

There’s a huge choice of pro-style ovens for making your own pizza but most have one thing in common: they’re for outdoor use.

Should you not be blessed with fine weather when the craving for pepperoni strikes, or have run out of gas or pellets then Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven can step in. Not only does it have a convenient plug-and-play design, it’s also for indoor use, meaning that it’s more versatile and requires less prep than an outdoor oven.

This plus all the kit to get you started – a peel, cutter and deep-dish pan – mean that perfect pizza can be yours faster than it takes to deliver it to your door.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and features

12.5-inch pizza stone

Digital timer

Interior light

You may not think you have room for a pizza oven in your kitchen, but Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven is smaller than most outdoor models. It’s about the size of a solo microwave, although not as tall (H27.3 x W46.7 x D48.7cm), and a similar weight (12.72kg).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The exterior is stainless steel, giving it a practical feel, and the controls are pared-back: there’s a dial for selecting temperature (170-400°C), a digital timer that’s set with up and down buttons, and a button for turning the internal light on and off. Being able to turn the light on without opening the door is handy for checking on progress, but the light isn’t automatic when you open the door, so you need to remember to switch it on beforehand for better visibility.

Inside, things are just as simple, with an element at the base to heat the pizza stone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ceramic stone sits on a wire shelf that doubles up for cooking other foods without the stone (eg traybakes, cakes or baked pasta dishes), plus there’s a crumb tray for catching mess. Also included is a mezzaluna-style pizza cutter, a deep-dish pan and a fold-up peel for launching and retrieving your pizza. None of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe – understandable for the stone and peel, but less so for the pan, wire shelf and crumb tray. Cleaning these by hand adds time and hassle to pizza making.

Performance

Noisy

Crusts can burn quickly

Authentic-looking pizza

While outdoor pizza ovens are fairly quiet – all you’ll hear is the odd crackle or hiss – Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven is the opposite. It works like a conventional oven, relying on fanned heat to raise the temperature inside. This means that it’s noisy from heat-up to during cooking and even once it’s finished, as the fans run to cool the stone down. On the plus side, the Indoor Pizza Oven heats up fairly quickly, in about 15-17 minutes depending on what type of pizza is being cooked. This allows adequate time to assemble the more basic recipes.

There’s plenty of guidance as to what temperatures to cook different pizzas at, and using the oven is straightforward, although I found that it was easy to forget to start the timer once it had been set. Generally, I used the timer as a guide to cooking duration rather than sticking to it rigidly: often crusts would start to burn at the edges long before the timer sounded. The smoke from this set off my smoke alarm – another aspect to be aware of when making pizza at high temperatures indoors. In an ideal world, the timer would also switch the oven off but it doesn’t.

I started by making a cheese and tomato Neapolitan pizza at the highest heat of 400°C. The peel made it easy to get the pizza in and out again, while when the light was turned on, I could monitor cooking progress without having to open the door.

This took four minutes to bake. The resulting pizza was well cooked with a reasonable rise, firm browned crust and some spotting, though not identical to an outdoor oven (which usually cooks at around 500°C).

Next, I made a thin and crispy pizza using the same topping with the addition of mushrooms, but cooked at a lower temperature of 370°C.

This took just under 5 minutes, and produced a better risen crust, more evenly browned cheese and a more authentic appearance.

I felt that this would be the best setting for thicker toppings without burning. Neither pizza required turning, and both had noticeably well-cooked bases.

The Indoor Pizza Oven comes with its own deep pan and guidance for making the base with additional olive oil.

I tried cooking this at the lower temperature of 300°C for 15 minutes but the result was mixed: while thoroughly cooked, crisp on top and with a moist base, it didn’t rise as much as I’d hoped.

One frustration I found was the crumb tray: while a great idea, it doesn’t cover the whole base of the oven so flour and discarded toppings can become caught between the door hinge and the base. It’s hard to access when cleaning, meaning that this spot could become a dirt trap. I also found the deep pan, with its stuck-on oil, especially difficult to clean by hand.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You’re keen to make authentic pizza with a minimum of hassle Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven comes with all the kit you need at a great-value price. Buy Now You’re passionate about the experience of making pizza This oven produces good results but doesn’t reach the highest heats and there’s no flame.

Final Thoughts Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven has a lot going for it: you don’t need bottles of gas, timber or pellets. You don’t need a dry day and you don’t need a substantial budget. However, what you will need is space to use it inside, patience to perfect your ideal pizza, and some realism as to what kind of crust it can produce with a top temperature of 400°C. If you prefer the performance to be closer to an outdoor oven, you may be better off choosing the indoor-outdoor Ooni Volt 12 – this oven gets up to 450°C, but it’ll cost you more than twice the price. Or if only an outdoor oven will do but you’re on a budget, check out the Haloo Revolve. Trusted Score

How we test We test every pizza oven we review thoroughly over an extended period. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main pizza oven for the review period. We use different toppings and temperatures to see how well the oven performs.

FAQs How quickly can the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U cook pizza? Once up to its hottest temperature, cooking takes around 4-5 minutes. For lower temperatures, allow up to 15 minutes. Can the parts of the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven CPZ120U be cleaned in a dishwasher? None of the parts are dishwasher safe.