Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review

Verdict Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is an excellent platformer, and carefully builds upon the legacy established by Naughty Dog so many years ago. Pros An inventive evolution of the original trilogy

Characters are brighter and more expressive than ever before

Tawna, Dingodile and collectibles add so much replay value

Masks add a new layer of challenge to the majority of stages Cons Difficulty can feel uneven throughout the campaign

More levels with 100% traditional platforming would have been great

Key Specifications Review Price: £49.99

Genre: Platformer

Developer: Toys For Bob

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 2, 2020

After the astounding popularity of Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy, it was only a matter of time until Activision realised that faithful remasters which paid homage to the past wasn’t the only option for its beloved orange marsupial.

