Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a sequel fans have been waiting over twenty years for, and Toys For Bob have done a fantastic job bringing Crash, Coco and company into the modern era.
Jade King |
Verdict

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is an excellent platformer, and carefully builds upon the legacy established by Naughty Dog so many years ago.

Pros

  • An inventive evolution of the original trilogy
  • Characters are brighter and more expressive than ever before
  • Tawna, Dingodile and collectibles add so much replay value
  • Masks add a new layer of challenge to the majority of stages

Cons

  • Difficulty can feel uneven throughout the campaign
  • More levels with 100% traditional platforming would have been great

Key Specifications

  • Review Price: £49.99
  • Genre: Platformer
  • Developer: Toys For Bob
  • Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
  • Release Date: October 2, 2020

After the astounding popularity of Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy, it was only a matter of time until Activision realised that faithful remasters which paid homage to the past wasn’t the only option for its beloved orange marsupial. 

