Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review

Verdict
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is an excellent platformer, and carefully builds upon the legacy established by Naughty Dog so many years ago.
Pros
- An inventive evolution of the original trilogy
- Characters are brighter and more expressive than ever before
- Tawna, Dingodile and collectibles add so much replay value
- Masks add a new layer of challenge to the majority of stages
Cons
- Difficulty can feel uneven throughout the campaign
- More levels with 100% traditional platforming would have been great
Key Specifications
- Review Price: £49.99
- Genre: Platformer
- Developer: Toys For Bob
- Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
- Release Date: October 2, 2020
After the astounding popularity of Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy, it was only a matter of time until Activision realised that faithful remasters which paid homage to the past wasn’t the only option for its beloved orange marsupial.
