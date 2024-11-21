Verdict

The Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10 Litre Air Fryer is an excellent dual-zone air fryer that provides fast and consistent cooking with a sensible capacity and solid functionality. It can be used with one large drawer, or split into two individual cooking compartments for extra flexibility. This air fryer lacks the high heat output that rivals do, and it’s also comparatively expensive.

Pros Fast, consistent cooking

Easy to use

Handy selection of functions Cons More expensive than similar rivals

Key Features 10L capacity: The Twinfry has a large 10-litre capacity that’s excellent for larger lots of food.

6 cooking functions: This air fryer also has some handy functions including Air Fry, Roast, Bake and even Dry.

Introduction

The Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10 Litre Air Fryer is arguably the brand’s most advanced air fryer yet, combining the powers of a large dual-basket form factor with the consistency of utilising two elements.

It essentially supersizes the excellent Cosori 6.4L Dual Blaze and combines it with the clever engineering of the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK to create what has the potential to be an all-conquering air fryer.

At £289.99, it’s actually more expensive than Ninja’s similar dual-zone choice. This means it’s got to be at the top of its game to even be considered one of the best air fryers we’ve tested. I’ve been using it for the last few weeks to find out.

Design and Features

Large, angled control panel

Versatile basket with divider

Sleek design

Apart from the larger size and shape, if you put the Twinfry next to Cosori’s more normal Turbo Blaze, you’d be hard-pressed to find differences in their looks. Both have the same modern grey colourway, combined with a large control panel angled toward you for convenient operation.

A 10L internal capacity, split either across two 5L zones or in one big one, makes this one of the larger air fryers out there, sitting in the middle of Ninja’s Double Stack with a 9.5L capacity and the FlexDrawer’s 10.5L basket. This is big enough for cooking an entire chicken in and veg with ease, and even more besides.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As much as the large capacity basket is fantastic, the fact it’s in one piece makes it a little unwieldy to handle and wash up if you’ve got a smaller sink, like I have. It is nonetheless well-built, and the large handle is helpful. In addition, the crisper plates are sturdy and easy to take out and put back in when needed, while the silicon divider is convenient for splitting the bigger basket into two separate zones.

The fact there are elements top and bottom is a key feature of the Twinfry, theoretically allowing you to set and forget it, as being able to cook top and bottom increases consistency. Normally air fryers have one element on top, and use the fan to circulate air around. A bottom element gives you an extra helping hand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The control panel is big and easy to use, with clear readouts for time, temperature and for setting the Twinfry’s functions. It’s as easy as hitting a specific function, which will give you a preset time and temperature that you can change if you wish to. The Twinfry can Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Grill, Reheat, and Dry (or Dehydrate), making it quite the versatile performer.

If you have the divider in place, creating two separate baskets, you can set the air fryer to match settings or sync finish them, as you can with other dual-zone air fryers. You can also cook in a single zone of your choice, although the entire drawer still has to be removed to be cleaned.

Depending on which mode you select depends on whether one or both of the elements are used. Most of the functions take advantage of the Twinfry’s two elements, although the Grill mode uses the top element only, as a typical grill does. Most modes also go up to 205°C, which is fine, although most of Ninja’s air fryers can go up to 230°C on conventional modes for extra-crispy cooking. The Grill mode is the only exception, going up to 240°C.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is also app integration with the VeSync app, as is customary with some of Cosori’s other air fryers. As with the Dual Blaze, you can even set time and temperature on the air fryer itself, and it comes with a reasonable amount of built-in recipes.

Once you’re done with the fryer basket and crisper plate, they can both be put in the dishwasher. I avoided this in my testing and instead chose to handwash them. Doing so is easy, and they were clean, dry and put back in a matter of minutes.

Performance

Fast, consistent cooking

Dual elements provide even results

Lower top temperature isn’t much of an issue

Perhaps unsurprisingly given Cosori’s recent excellent track record, the Twinfry impressed me in my testing with fast, consistent results whether I cooked breaded chicken, roasted potatoes or even cooked two racks of ribs. It proves to be a great performer, especially with its dual elements.

A natural first test was a fair portion of breaded chicken and fish, in which I used the Twinfry’s Grandzone mode to cook across the two baskets. They were cooked on Air Fry for 12 minutes at 200°C and were rather crispy. I also melted some cheese on the chicken using the Twinfry’s powerful Grill, and it took barely a minute at 240°C to melt it.

In utilising the Reheat function to bring the chicken back up to temperature the following night, it took 5 minutes at the default 165°C and came out piping hot. I also cooked some smaller parmentier potatoes on Roast at 200°C for 20 minutes, and they came out well-roasted and fluffy inside.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Roasting some salmon at 190°C for 13 minutes also resulted in marvellous, crispy results, as did some sausages on Air Fry. These took just 10 minutes at the requisite 200°C, which is quicker than other air fryers I’ve tested.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also cooked some salt and pepper oven fries, which took 12 minutes on Air Fry at 200°C, resulting in crispy chips with minimal effort. Even if the Twinfry doesn’t get quite as warm as the competition, it hasn’t stopped it producing great results.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Meatballs cooked well for a pasta sauce in just 8 minutes at 200°C.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also used the Twinfry’s Bake setting to cook some slices of sourdough bread with pasta sauce and cheese on top. It cooked in six minutes at 180°C with the bread solid and cheese well melted.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A welcome surprise was also how well the Twinfry managed to cook some maple and honey marinated ribs. The larger basket fitted both racks inside wonderfully, and they roasted well initially at 205°C for the first 10 minutes of cooking and then lower down at 165°C for 15 minutes, resulting in tender meat that fell off the bone with a lot of flavour.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You want a clever dual zone air fryer The Twinfry offers versatility for use either as a large, single-zone option or as a more conventional dual-zone air fryer, with remarkably consistent results. Buy Now You want a cheaper option As capable as the Twinfry is, it is more expensive than similar choices from Ninja while offering fewer cooking options.

Final Thoughts The Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10 Litre Air Fryer is an excellent dual-zone air fryer that provides fast and consistent cooking with a sensible capacity and solid functionality. Against the competition, it is quite expensive, though, being more expensive than the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK, unless you can snag Cosori’s in a sale. For more options, check out our list of the best air fryers we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main air fryer for the review period We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

FAQs What is the capacity of the Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10 Litre Air Fryer? It has a 10-litre capacity, either with one large basket, or split into two smaller 5L compartments.