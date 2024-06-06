Verdict

The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven is a fantastic air fryer. It’s easy to use and offers lots of convenient functions and accessories, as well as brilliantly even cooking performance. It’s also well built and offers a large cooking space for bigger families. If you’re after a brilliant big-capacity air fryer, this is a marvellous choice.

Key Features 12L cooking capacity: The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven has a large 12 litre cooking capacity, making it suitable for larger families.

11 different cooking modes: It also comes with 11 different cooking modes, including a rotisserie function.

Introduction

Sometimes having a smaller capacity air fryer isn’t enough, and you need to have more space simply for cooking more stuff. If you want a larger capacity air fryer oven, the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven may be for you.

In keeping with some of Cosori’s other top-class air fryers including the 6.4L Dual Blaze and the 6L Turbo Blaze, this 12L Air Fryer Oven is well-priced at £159.99/$129.99 with a huge capacity alongside a host of useful functions and accessories.

I’ve been testing it for the last few weeks to see how well it performs, and whether it’s one of the best air fryers we’ve tested.

Design and Features

Boxy, oven-like design

Massive capacity

Easy to program

The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven is one of Cosori’s more basic appliances in terms of its design, sticking with the conventional form factor of a single cavity oven, just on a smaller scale. At 371mm tall, and with a width and depth of 329mm and 352mm respectively, it’s almost equivalent in size to more conventional air fryers, despite having double the cooking capacity. That makes this an excellent option if you want lots of capacity in a smaller footprint.

12 litres of cooking space gives you enough room for cooking multiple different types of food on different levels, and Cosori supplies two cooking trays for this purpose. This oven is also large enough to accommodate a rotisserie function for cooking a large chicken, as well as other meat that could be rotisseried. With the rotisserie attachment inside however, the oven can’t fit any other trays inside. The trays themselves feel solid, as does the rotisserie attachment, helping to somewhat justify the oven’s cost.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Air Fryer Oven is also easy to program, with all functions laid out across the large front control panel, alongside time and temperature adjustment. There are a total of 11 functions (including the rotisserie) to choose from, including standard air fryer options such as Air Fry and Broil, but also some left-field presets such as Pizza and Toast, as well as options for reheating and warming food, too.

Using the Air Fryer Oven is as easy as other Cosori air fryers. Simply hit a preset or cooking mode, and it presents a preset time and temperature. You can adjust them easily by pressing the arrows up or down, as well as changing time minute-by-minute and temperature in five-degree increments for extra precise control. The maximum temperature here is also 220°C, which means you can get certain items such as chips and hash browns crispy, although not as crispy as using the 240°C Ninja Max Crisp function, available on models such as the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To make cooking easier, the Air Fryer Oven also comes with a light inside which, combined with its large window, makes it easy to keep track of what’s cooking. Cosori also provide a large amount of guidance with a large recipe book and manual, as well as a flyer telling you how best to prepare and cook a rotisserie chicken. Unfortunately, the Air Fryer Oven lacks the smart capabilities and app control of other Cosori products.

Performance

Consistently excellent performance

Rotisserie mode offers a lot of possibilities

Slower preheat time

During my time with the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven, I cooked a range of food in it using its different functions to gauge best how well it performs. For my first test, I cooked some salmon fillets that had been marinated in lemon juice and topped with black pepper. The salmon was perhaps a little overdone, but came out particularly moist. Some of the leftover salmon was also reheated a couple of days later, and worked well in six minutes at 150°C.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For my next test, I used the Pizza setting to cook some cheese and serrano ham bread at 200°C for 10 minutes. The food cooked in six minutes, and was especially well done.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

From here, crumpets seemed a logical next step, which were toasted at the top temperature of 220°C. The crumpets were well-toasted on both sides, and it was convenient that the oven actually bleeped to let me know that they needed to be flipped. I also added slices of cheese and tomato to the crumpets to test the Broil mode – it took two minutes at 220°C to melt the cheese well. This process usually takes a lot longer and requires two appliances, so that’s a large win for the Air Fryer Oven.

To test the rotisserie function, I roasted a small beef joint at 175°C for 50 minutes, with it cooking on the higher temperature for 35 minutes, and then being lowered to 160°C for the final 15 minutes. After this time, the beef turned out medium, being slightly pink in the middle. It was tender, juicy, and evenly cooked thanks to the rotisserie.

To go with the beef, I also cooked some broccolini, which were cooked according to a recipe in the book Cosori provides with the appliance. That called for 195°C for nine minutes, and the broccolini was turned halfway through. It came out with tender stems and a crispy top, which is how it should be.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pork sausages cooked well on the Air Fry mode in 10 minutes at 180°C, while a larger portion of chicken sausages cooked in 12 minutes at the same temperature. I also cooked some haddock and cheese fishcakes on Air Fry, which took 13 minutes at 200°C – that’s a lot quicker than if they were cooked in a conventional oven.

Another test of the rotisserie involved attempting chips in the provided rotisserie basket. These were cooked according to the Perfect French Fries recipe in the book, with potatoes cut into thinner pieces, sprayed with oil and mixed with cornflour. After 30 minutes, they came out especially crispy on the outside and wonderfully fluffy on the inside.

I also cooked some homemade garlic bread using the Pizza setting, which came out crispy after just seven minutes at 160°C. This was paired with some chicken, bacon and mushroom pasta, where the chicken was roasted at 180°C for 25 minutes, coming out well-browned and moist. In the last three minutes of cooking, I also added some bacon on Roast, which ended up being quite crispy.

If you’re cooking multiple items one after the other, then you should only have to wait for the oven to heat up once. However, if you’re only cooking one thing, the five minute or so preheat time is quite slow for an appliance at this price.

Should you buy it? You want a massive capacity air fryer There aren’t many air fryers with as large of a cooking area as the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven’s 12 litre capavicity. If it’s a large portion of food you want cooked quickly, this is a fantastic choice. Buy Now You want the flexibility of two cooking zones While the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven offers a big capacity, similar-sized options from other manufacturers offer two independent cooking zones, giving you more flexibility. If that’s what you want, this isn’t the air fryer for you.

Final Thoughts The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven is a fantastic air fryer. It’s easy to use and offers lots of convenient functions and accessories, as well as brilliantly even cooking performance. It’s also well-built and offers a large cooking space for bigger families. If you’re after a brilliant big-capacity air fryer, this is a marvellous choice. The likes of the Ninja FlexDrawer AF500UK offer similar capacites and cooking functions, although provide more flexibilty with two separate cooking zones, although cost an awful lot more than Cosori’s option, making this 12L Air Fryer Oven a good purchase for larger families who just want a big air fryer with lots of functionality. For more options though, check out our list of the best air fryers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main air fryer for the review period We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

FAQs What is the capacity of the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven? The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven has a large 12 litre capacity, making it ideal for bigger families. How many functions does the Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven have? The Cosori 12L Air Fryer Oven has a total of 11 different functions including Air Fry, Broil and Roast, as well as Toast and Pizza, and a rotisserie.