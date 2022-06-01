Verdict

The Corsair HS55 Stereo is a affordable wired gaming headset. It looks sleek, especially in the white and grey option, and is super comfortable as a result of its lightweight construction. Audio is decent, even if it’s lacking at the top end, and will be great for general gaming. Just watch out for the lack of software-driven features and the thin-sounding microphone. Other than that, though, Corsair has itself a really good headset here.

Pros Lightweight and sturdy construction

Good looks

Sharp audio Cons Software is a little lacking in features

Mic suffers an underlying hissing noise on occasion

Key Features 50mm neodymium drivers The HS55 Stereo’s 50mm drivers offer up some decent all-round audio

Corsair iCue software Integration with Corsair’s software allows for some extra customisation

Wide compatibility The HS55 Stereo works with an array of devices including Xbox, PlayStation, PC and mobile devices

Introduction

The Corsair HS55 Stereo is the American brand’s latest excursion into the world of affordable gaming headsets.

With it comes an eye-catching silver and white colourway, some plush memory foam padding, and 50mm drivers that should offer some decent all-round audio on a vast range of devices – from your PS5 to a Nintendo Switch and PC.

All this, and more, can be yours for $59.99/£49.99/€69.99, which puts the HS55 Stereo right in the mix with some of the best budget gaming headsets out there. Is Corsair’s newest candidate the way to go? Here are my thoughts.

Design and Features

Lightweight construction

Stylish design

Great compatibility

Corsair has always had a reputation for creating clean-looking products, and the Corsair HS55 Stereo conforms to that ideal. My review sample was of the white and silver colour option, which gives the headset a modern look.

For a budget headset, the HS55 Stereo feels well made, comprising some sturdy plastics that don’t feel rough to the touch unlike some of the competition. Everything here is smooth and shiny. The HS55’s headband is also reinforced with metal, which means it’s super durable – and while there’s no RGB on offer, it isn’t too much of a loss, given the HS55 Stereo’s attractive looks.

The Corsair HS55 Stereo has a lightweight build at 273g, which helps the comfort factor, too. On that point, the headset comes with a decent amount of padding, both around the ear cups and especially the headband. For the price, this headset is especially plush, and it’s nice to see such voluminous padding on a more affordable headset.

Multimedia controls here are simple, with just a volume roller that sits behind the cable on the left-hand ear cup. You won’t find a conventional mic mute button on the HS55 Stereo. Instead, the mic itself is hinged, so when you flip it up and away from your mouth, it will mute automatically – clever, eh?

The HS55 Stereo also offers fantastic compatibility given it’s fully wired. Corsair says it will work with anything featuring a headphone jack – whether that’s a PC, Mac, Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or any mobile device. Connecting it up to my home PC, MacBook or Xbox Series X proved no issue, and everything worked perfectly well.

Sound and Mic Quality

Decent all-round audio

Mic is a little thin-sounding

No surround sound

In general, more affordable gaming headsets aren’t expected to sound amazing; but I’m pleased to report the Corsair HS55 Stereo sounds pretty good.

Audio is sharp with well-represented mids and a nice bassy punch, although the top-end isn’t as vibrant as I’d have liked. This means some elements of music – hi-hat cymbals, for example – do lack a bit of nuance. That bassy punch was welcome during testing; grenade explosions sounded on point, and gunfire felt aggressive. All in all, for day-to-day use, the HS55 Stereo headset will serve you just fine, no matter the device you’re using it with.

Given that it connects via a 3.5mm jack, there isn’t any spatial audio or virtual surround sound bundled with the HS55 Stereo – such additional features are usually bundled with headsets with a dedicated USB sound card. Handily, if you’re looking for the power of spatial audio for more precision, then there is a version of this headset with one available.

If you’re a PS5 owner, then it’s also useful to know that the HS55 supports Sony’s 3D Audio functionality, although you could argue that’s a given – pretty much every PS5-compatible headset offers this when connected to Sony’s next-gen gaming behemoth.

In terms of its mic, the HS55 Stereo uses an omnidirectional pattern, meaning it picks up sound from all around in equal measure. For the most part, the mic offers good clarity for the price. But at times, I did become aware of an underlying hissing noise, which could get a little annoying for any mates you’re conversing with over Discord.

The HS55 Stereo is compatible with Corsair’s intuitive iCue software. This is undoubtedly useful, but it doesn’t offer too much in the way of functionality – only really the ability to fiddle with EQs to balance out your audio.

Should you buy it? You want something stylish on a budget The HS55 Stereo looks fantastic in white and silver, so if you’re wanting a stylish headset for a good price, you’re in luck here. You want a versatile software suite If it’s a powerful suite of software you’re after, the HS55 STEREO may leave you wanting – iCue doesn’t offer all that much.

Final Thoughts The Corsair HS55 Stereo is a good and affordable gaming headset. It’s definitely a more stylish option than a lot of the competition, especially in the white and silver colourway. Audio is pretty good too, offering a nice balance – although the highs can feel a little lost at times. However, for general use, you shouldn’t find too much to complain about with the HS55 Stereo headset. What might prove a pain for some is that there’s no virtual surround sound, and Corsair’s iCue software offering feels a little light without a feature that’s so commonplace among other affordable headsets. In addition, the mic’s underlying hissing sound is something to be aware of. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as primary gaming headset for a week. Tested with a variety of games. Tested music playback performance.

FAQs Is the Corsair HS55 Stereo wireless? No, the Corsair HS55 Stereo is a wired headset and requires a 3.5mm jack. Which platforms does the Corsair HS55 Stereo support? Essentially any device with a 3.5mm jack, which includes PC and all of the consoles.