Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse Review

What is the Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse?

The Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse is as an affordable yet feature-filled wired peripheral that’s a joy to to use. Combine this with creatively implemented lighting and a small yet welcome array of customisation options and you’ve a recipe for success.

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse – Design, build and features

Having used the Corsair Glaive for a number of weeks, I have nothing but praise for its attractive and appropriately sized design. It fits wonderfully in my hand, striking an effective balance between size, weight and overall aesthetic. Coming with a trio of interchangeable thumb grips, you can spend time finding a design that best fits your comfort needs.

I had no issue with the default choice, although others offer a larger surface area upon which you can rest your weary thumbs. It’s worth noting travel speed is diminished slightly using the larger grips, but the difference is so minuscule most gamers won’t care too much.

Regardless, having three distinct grips to fit different play-styles is welcome, and one of many versatile features the Corsair Glaive boasts. Above the magnetic thumb grip you’ll find a duo of buttons used for swiftly switching between web pages and other applications. If I’m honest, they’re a bit bulky – a rare unsightly blemish on an otherwise fantastic mouse design.

You could also be critical that the Glaive RGB is mostly made up of plastic. Some may feel that this cheapens the feel, but its a nit-picking comment since it’s really not that noticeable. At the end of the day, the plastic design comes down to personal taste.

The Corsair Glaive is adorned with plentiful examples of RGB lighting, all of which feel appropriately placed to help the mouse shine. Aside from the jazzy Corsair logo, you’ll find flashing lines on either side of the device surrounding a five-tiered series of lights that represent your current DPI preset.

The DPI can be adjusted using the buttons below the scroll wheel, ergonomically placed to feel nicely convenient. Oh, and I can’t discuss the design without skimming over the artificial vents that sit on the Glaive’s backside.

These vents give the peripheral an appearance reminiscent of a supercar. The way in which the fluorescent colours alternate is a sight to behold. It’s unfortunate, then, that their position means you’ll never really see them during routine use.

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse – Performance

Boasting a maximum DPI of 16,000 through its Pixart 3367 optical sensor, the Corsair Glaive is incredibly responsive, especially considering its relatively tame asking price. It can also be tuned to any surface whether you happen to change mousemats, or are using the device without one. Obviously, I wouldn’t recommend using the mouse on a smooth or wooden surface for fear of damaging its underside.

You can choose between five distinct presets, all of which I found useful in a variety of situations. I settled for the third tier for general browsing of social media and other websites, accurately drifting between myriad tabs with no issue at all.

The higher levels are a little more chaotic as you reach blistering speeds, the sort that are positively perfect for fast-paced shooters and action titles. Not only is the Corsair Glaive a versatile beast, it presents these benefits through an accessible form factor that meant I was ready to go within seconds of plugging it in. It simply feels great in the hand, and I can’t find many criticisms to levy its way.

Moving away from the robust sensor technology, the Glaive also sports top-of-the-line Omron switches rated for a long-lasting 50 million clicks. That sounds a lot, but given you’ll be pressing it thousands of times during a normal session, it adds up quickly.

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse – Software and lighting

Like many of Corsair’s products, RGB lighting is powered through the Corsair Utility Engine. This bespoke software isn’t necessarily required, since the Glaive still looks great when cycling through a bunch of different colours when uninstalled. But, for those hoping to make the mouse their own, the Corsair Utility Engine is an essential bit of kit.

Being able to create your own special colour profiles branching across your favourite schemes is a treat. Think of it as a game in itself, before you dive into the real thing. And don’t worry, it’s all free to download and will automatically detect any Corsair products you’re using.

Why buy the Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse?

While the plastic that adorns much of the Corsair Glaive betrays the £59.99 price, the slew of impressive features and luscious aesthetic certainly don’t. Overall, this is a seriously impressive gaming mouse.