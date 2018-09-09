Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ Review

What is the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+?

Sonic electric toothbrushes don’t have to be expensive. The Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ costs less than £20, yet provides a surprisingly good clean.

With a neat travel cap and clever toothbrush heads that even contain a tongue cleaner, the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ is a great value entry-level electric toothbrush.

Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ – Design and features

The Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ is quite a simple electric toothbrush, with a plain black body that isn’t much bigger than a standard manual brush. The Omron weighs little more than a manual toothbrush, too.

On the front is a single button that turns the toothbrush on and off. While on, there’s a two-minute timer with 30-second pulses prompting you to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth.

The toothbrush ships with a single Colgate ProClinical 360 brush head. Given the price, a single brush head seems fair value. Replacements cost around £9 for a pack of four, which superb value, with each head lasting around three months.

The brush head is quite clever. Longer bristles around the sides of the brush can reach into gaps, while the soft rubber cup in the middle helps polish out stains.

On the rear is a rubber pad, which you can use for cleaning your tongue or the inside of your cheeks.

A 10-hour charge via the wireless charging station should give you around two weeks of use. A battery indicator provides notification when the battery is running low.

Neatly, the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ ships with a travel cover that slips over the top of the toothbrush, keeping it clean and preventing the power button from being pressed.

Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ – Brush performance

I started by loading up the test teeth with beetroot and spinach, pushing the food between the gaps in the teeth. I then cleaned them using the two-minute timer, moving quadrant every 30 seconds.

The toothbrush head did a good job reaching between the teeth and pulling out food, while the softer pad polished away the stains. It took a bit of work to target everything, since the brush head is a little on the soft side. At the end, the majority of food had been removed, bar a couple of very tiny stains. Given the price, that’s impressive performance.

Testing the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ on myself, I found that the toothbrush head was a little soft for my tastes. And, at up to 30,000 brush movements per minute, it isn’t quite as powerful as the top-end competition. I managed to clean my mouth well, although I had to focus on a few areas to fully remove all traces of plaque.

However, given the price of this toothbrush, its cleaning ability is really very good. And, since it’s a sonic model, the ProClinical 250+ is also very quiet coming in at just 61.6dB.

Why buy the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+?

If you’re after a decent budget electric toothbrush that will clean well, the Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ is hard to beat. With a two-minute timer and clever brush head that also has a tongue cleaner, you’ll struggle to find more features at this price.

If your budget will stretch, you can buy a more powerful toothbrush with better cleaning and head options. For the basics, this is an excellent choice.

Verdict

The Colgate Omron ProClinical 250+ offers excellent cleaning for a an affordable price.