Verdict

Though certainly capable of looking the part on the right desk, the snappy switches of the Cherry KW x ULP might be a little too solid and sturdy for fast typists. Take your time, though, and you’ll enjoy each accurate stroke.

Pros Enjoyable, low-profile mechanical feel

Very sturdy and responsive Cons Snappy switches can feel restrictive

Very expensive

Backlight isn’t great

Key Features Low-profile mechanical switches MX ULP mechanical switches bring a fast and snappy linear typing feel to a slim keyboard.

Gaming-grade performance Ultra-low latency 2.4Ghz with Windows Lock, N-key rollover, and anti-ghosting make it suitable for certain gaming scenarios.

Sturdy and durable Switches rated for 50 million actuations, laser-etched, UV-coated keycaps, a metal backplate, and a third foot for stability should help the Cherry KW X ULP last a long while.

Introduction

It’s common to see thicker keyboards attempting to replicate the past with chunky keycaps and satisfying switches. We’re even starting to see slim, chiclet-style caps on shrunken-down mechanical switches to satiate a specific need for boards still small in stature.

What’s different with the Cherry KW X ULP is that it’s a slim keyboard with a long body and snappy switches. It’s a peculiar mix of traditional, retro, and forward-facing ideas.

At around £200/$200, though, who is it for?

Design

Slim, long form factor with 2.4Ghz dongle cubby

Cool brushed metal look

Third flip-out leg for added stability

Sporting a dark, brushed metal backplate beneath slim, black keycaps, the Cherry KW X ULP isn’t done justice on my beech desk and colourful cartoony pad. There’s a reason the marketing site places it atop architectural drafts.

The same slim keycaps allow for a relatively faint glow to slip through to the legend from the RBG LEDs underneath. The legend itself isn’t the easiest to see even during the day, lending a need to have the LEDs turned on throughout.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Being a full-sized board, it would appear that Cherry wanted the absolute longest chassis it could muster. The edges feature a thin, rounded silver finish to compliment the professional looks.

There’s ample spacing between each key, which certainly limits missteps and rollovers, but there are even wider gaps separating each zone: like the arrow key column, number pad, and the function row; which includes shortcuts for brightness, mail apps, media controls, and connection toggles.

It’s more than half the width of my 27-inch monitor and doesn’t leave much room for a mouse even on a large desk pad.

Underneath, you’ll see a welcome third stabilizing leg between the two flip-out ones you expect to see. Without it engaged, even the surprisingly sturdy backplate can’t help but deeply flex with heavier strokes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Though they click into place once fully extended, they’re sturdy enough to adjust to higher angles without slipping out or snapping back into engaged or unengaged positions.

There’s a USB-C port just around the bend of the scroll button for wired use or charging, an on/off slider to its right, and a cubby for the wireless receiver on the far left.

Performance

Snappy switches, lightning-fast response times, and strong wireless performance

More than enough buttons to get the job done

Ample battery life

While it lists gaming as a use-case on the Cherry website, there’s no sensibility to that beyond its ultra low-latency connection and snappy switches in simple platform games.

Where I can see the Cherry KW X ULP serving a purpose is on the average office desk. If precise typing is paramount, the short travel of the snappy switches, paired with the generous spacing between them, forces a slow but steady typing experience.

Like a power-assisted door, the keys only give way once enough pressure is applied (around 0.14 lbs), shooting straight down its 1.8mm travel distance and immediately springing back up the instant you lift your finger.

If you’re a fast touch typist who relies on feeling the smooth flow between each stroke, the short, snappy travel and large gap between each key might mean you struggle to get up to speed with this one. In a professional setting with different devices, rapidly switching between modes is a highlight. The F-key modifier is in the top-right corner, while the mode switch buttons are in the top-left.

It’s easy to reach for the combination quickly to switch from wired use on your main machine to a Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz device by your side.

Cherry doesn’t divulge the battery details of this one, which is odd, but I can at least confirm that the 500mAh battery is more than enough for extended general use. Aggressive power-saving methods, like dimming the backlight mere seconds after your last input, helped it to keep going for the whole week of our testing period. A short recharge via USB-C will get you several more weeks of use.

Software and Lighting

Simple software

Basic warm-white backlighting

Software isn’t necessary for basic use

Through the Cherry Keys software, you’re able to manage the connection settings of the Cherry KW X ULP and reassign the commands on the F-Keys to things like recorded macros or summoning user-specified web pages for convenience.

There’s no way to change the LED patterns or colours to personalize things further. Most keys can only give off a warm white glow, with the Windows keys and engaged modifiers like Caps Lock using red as an indicator instead.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a multi-functioning slim keyboard with mechanical switches So long as you pride yourself on accuracy over speed, the Cherry KW X ULP will serve you well across a variety of devices. Buy Now You want a professional-looking keyboard that won’t hold you back While strong and stable, the keys on the Cherry KW X ULP have too much spacing and pop to allow for bursts of creativity you’ll go back to fix later. It’s big on function and well made, but it feels slow.

Final Thoughts Despite the welcome mechanical tech in a slim and complete form factor, the cost of the Cherry KW X ULP is a major sticking point. At around £200/$200, it’s as expensive as some of the best mechanical keyboards out there. Other options in this price bracket are either portable and space-saving or too heavily focused on gaming. That helps Cherry find its niche, but it’s uncomfortable to type on quickly for longer periods. It’s suited to slow and steady days typing in customer details, writing scripts, and inputting accurate data. For fast and frenetic coding sessions, rapid reports, or timely publications, it’s too spaced out and sluggish. If you game in your spare time, the Keychron Q1 Max is the way forward. You could also save money with the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless, or if wireless connectivity and multi-device support aren’t necessary, the Das Keyboard 6 Pro is sublime and quite a bit cheaper. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use, comfort and performance of the switches. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used for a week for both work and play. Compared to various other keyboards in similar and distant price brackets.