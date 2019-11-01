Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac Review

Verdict Looking for a reliable Mac-specific keyboard from a manufacturer with a superb reputation for quality and innovation? The KC 6000 Slim For Mac fits the bill perfectly. It offers plenty for its competitive price. Pros Sturdy plastic construction

Additional multimedia keys are a nice touch

Scissor-action keys are comfortable to type on Cons Lack of programmable software and lighting may bother some

Cable is attached and not braided

Key Specifications Review Price: £35

Chiclet design complete with scissor-actuated keys

1.8m braided USB-A cable

Available in two colour combinations: Black/Gold or White/Silver

What is the Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac?

The Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac is German manufacturer Cherry’s latest addition to its range of office products designed specifically for Apple’s macOS. The KC 6000 Slim For Mac follows on from the likes of the Strait 3.0 For Mac and the Initial For Mac, signifying a marked improvement on its predecessors.

For an RRP of £35, the KC 6000 Slim For Mac represents a much lower cost alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard and the Matias Tactile Pro. And first impressions suggest it’s rather good.

Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac design and build – A premium feel for a reasonable price

Initially, I’m rather impressed with the construction of Cherry’s newest Mac keyboard, especially given its lower price. In keeping with the previous Strait 3.0 for Mac and also Apple’s own peripherals, the KC 6000 offers a white and silver colour scheme, with plastic keycaps and top plate. For £35, I wasn’t expecting metal, and the silver plastic offsets the white keycaps nicely.

In terms of the KC 6000 Slim For Mac features, an integrated metal plate runs through its innards. This means there’s minimal desk-flex, unless you forcefully push the edges of the keyboard around.

What’s particularly striking about the KC 6000 is that it’s rather slim, which seems to be all the rage these days. Included in the box are four rubber feet that latch nicely on top of the non-stick rubber pads on the underside of the keyboard, providing a little extra height, should you prefer it. However, note that these aren’t retractable, unlike those that come with products from some other manufacturers.

The KC 6000 Slim For Mac features a closed housing, meaning there’s little room for dust and dirt to become bothersome. However, do be aware that this keyboard isn’t mechanical, thus the keycaps aren’t easily replaceable.

On the subject of keycaps, the legends on the individual keys are abrasion-resistant – or laser-etched, as they’re better known. As such, it’s practically an impossibility for the legends to wear off, which means you’ll never be left guessing the key you’re pressing.

There’s a 1.8m USB-A cable attached to the KC 6000, although it’s neither detachable nor braided. This does detract as little from the premium feel of the keyboard, although given its lower cost, it doesn’t bother me too much.

Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac performance – Responsive and comfortable, it offers great control over your keypresses

As mentioned previously, the KC 6000 Slim For Mac isn’t mechanical. Instead, the KC 6000 sports a chiclet design, utilising a scissor mechanism to stabilise the keycap and help make a thinner, shorter-travel keyboard. It’s similar to that found in a laptop, which is another plus point of this product.

This keyboard isn’t designed for gaming; it’s more for day-to-day use in an office environment. Certainly, the typing experience that the KC 6000 Slim For Mac offers is superior to that of both the keyboard of my MacBook Air and your typical rubber domes.

The KC 6000 is far more responsive and comfortable to type on. What’s more, despite its slim design and appearance, it offers noticeably more travel than my MacBook Air, despite the latter being a 2015 model. Compared against the more modern MacBooks, key travel is greater. With the KC 6000 Slim For Mac, you have far more control over your individual keypresses.

Also included are a selection of other multimedia keys, most of which are designated Mac functions that are enabled with the FN key. However, there are two other hotkeys that allow you to either lock your Mac or eject a disc. They’re nice touches.

Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac software and lighting – The lights are definitely out here

There’s literally nothing to be cover in this section: the KC 6000 Slim For Mac offers neither any accompanying software or lighting. Maybe, for future iterations of the keyboard, Cherry could include some simplistic white backlighting, similar to that of built-in keyboards of MacBooks.

Should I buy the Cherry KC 6000 Slim For Mac?

If you’re looking for a reliable Mac-specific keyboard from a manufacturer with an excellent reputation for quality and innovation, the KC 6000 Slim For Mac ticks all the boxes. It’s competitively priced and offers a fair amount for the money.

Trusted Score



Writer Reece is an up and coming tech writer and blogger with a passion for testing and writing about mechanical keyboards, which he reviews extensively at MechBoards. He's an active member of the Deskthorit…