Casio Exilim EX-FH100 - Test Shots – Detail and Lens Performance Review

”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image. ”


Casio Exilim EX-FH100 test photo


Here’s the usual detail test shot of the West Window of Exeter Cathedral, for you to compare with other cameras. See below for a full res crop, or click to see the whole picture.


Casio Exilim EX-FH100 test photo


The level of recorded detail is very good, equal to the best in this class.


Casio Exilim EX-FH100 test photo


The lens produces very little wide angle barrel distortion.


Casio Exilim EX-FH100 test photo


Centre sharpness is superb.


Casio Exilim EX-FH100 test photo


Corner sharpness is also very good, although there is some chromatic aberration.


