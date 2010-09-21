Casio Exilim EX-FH100 - Test Shots – Detail and Lens Performance Review

”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image. ”



—-



Here’s the usual detail test shot of the West Window of Exeter Cathedral, for you to compare with other cameras. See below for a full res crop, or click to see the whole picture.



—-



The level of recorded detail is very good, equal to the best in this class.



—-



The lens produces very little wide angle barrel distortion.



—-



Centre sharpness is superb.



—-



Corner sharpness is also very good, although there is some chromatic aberration.



—-