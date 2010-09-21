Casio Exilim EX-FH100 - Test Shots – Detail and Lens Performance Review

Sections
A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages.
Here’s the usual detail test shot of the West Window of Exeter Cathedral, for you to compare with other cameras. See below for a full res crop, or click to see the whole picture.
The level of recorded detail is very good, equal to the best in this class.
The lens produces very little wide angle barrel distortion.
Centre sharpness is superb.
Corner sharpness is also very good, although there is some chromatic aberration.
