Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket Review

Rachel Ogden By Rachel Ogden

There’s no getting away from the fact that Carmen’s King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket is a basic buy: it’s on the small side considering it’s designed for a king-size bed, the control connector could dig in as you sleep, and the cords to attach and detach it are far from quick and easy. However, those on a tight budget will appreciate what it does have: affordable heating, simple controls and a welcome boost of heat at bedtime that’s consistent and cosy.

Pros

  • Shouldn’t shift around as you sleep
  • Heats up fast
  • Low price

Cons

  • Awkward to attach and detach
  • Doesn’t cover whole mattress

Availability

  • UKRRP: £33

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable for single, double and king sized beds.
  • Energy usageIts single 70W controls means that this bed costs a maximum of 2p per hour to run (assuming 34p per kW/h).
  • TemperatureThree heat settings (temperature in °C not disclosed).

Introduction

Carmen is best known for its haircare and grooming products, which is why this affordable electric blanket is a welcome surprise. Available for single, double and king size beds, it’s a simply designed product but no less efficient for it. Three heat settings, a detachable control so it can be machine washed at 30°C and overheat protection make it a great-value buy for many households, as does a low running cost. Its 70W control means that an hour’s usage on the maximum setting (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost just over 2p.

Design and features

  • Removable control for cleaning
  • Overheat protection
  • Small size

While it’s designed for a king-size mattress, Carmen’s Electric Heated Under Blanket is a little on the small side, measuring just H122 x W135cm, when the average size of a king size mattress is 6ft 6in x 5ft x or H198 x W152cm. This means that it doesn’t cover the whole mattress like some electric blankets do (plus the overheat protection can kick in if the blanket is covered by a pillow). Not covering the area where pillows sit isn’t an issue: where it might start to annoy is at the sides if you’re an active sleeper, or around the feet if you’re fairly tall, as you might discover cold spots as you sleep.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket blanket on the bed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The connector for the control sits at one corner and is a smooth plastic block. The control cable clicks into place and release easily when a tab is lifted. There are three heat settings on the control: each one has raised bumps to denote if it’s 1, 2 or 3 (great for changing the setting in low light) plus there’s an LED light to show when it’s on. The blanket also features overheat protection, which triggers if the polyester blanket grows too hot and can be left on the lowest setting through the night.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket controls on blanket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The blanket attaches to the mattress using a cord looped through each corner. While this makes removing it for washing and fitting it more complicated, the fit is fairly secure and less likely to shift around during the night.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket retaining straps
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Heats up in around 20 minutes
  • Awkward to fit
  • Control connection is uncomfortable

Fitting the Carmen Electric Heated Under Blanket is something of a challenge: its cord has to be looped through each corner and threaded both horizontally and diagonally under the mattress before being knotted in place. While this does ensure a snug fit – unlike elastic straps that can loosen over time – I found it a chore, especially when having to undo the knot after testing had finished.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket blanket strapped into place
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Those with limited mobility could struggle with threading the cord while lifting the mattress too. While this could be a barrier to cleaning it, the instructions advise that the blanket can only be machine-washed three times over its lifespan, so it’s probably best to stick to spot cleaning anyway. The control detached easily for that.

The other issue with this blanket is where the control connector sits at one corner: through the night I found that it tended to rub against my shoulder and disturbed my sleep.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket controls underside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Other than that, the blanket was comfy enough: while the wires protrude from the surface a little, the feel of them didn’t keep me awake. While a 45-minute to one hour preheat was recommended, I found that even after five minutes I could feel the warmth starting to come through. Twenty minutes on the highest setting was enough to take the chill off, although the very bottom of the mattress not covered by the blanket remained cold.

Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket temperature control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I especially liked the bumps on the controls to denote the setting: more useful than printed numbers in low light. The LED light itself also shows a number that corresponds to the setting and gets brighter the higher it is.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for an easy way to keep your bed snug all season long without splashing the cash, this model could suit.

If you want edge-to-edge warmth or a greater choice of settings, there are better choices available.

Final Thoughts

Keen pricing and low running costs make the Carmen Electric Heated Under Blanket a good choice for homes on a budget: families, couples, even solo households are sure to enjoy its warmth when it’s chilly at bedtime. However, it’s important to be aware of how it stacks up against other models: if you’re a light sleeper easily woken up by a lumpy control connection, this might not be the one for you. A more comfortable option could be Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm electric blanket or the but it’s far more costly. Similarly, if you want an electric blanket that’s easy to put on and take off, it might be best to try one with elasticated straps, such as on the Vonhaus King Size Electric Blanket, rather than this corded design.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main heated blanket for the review period

We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum.

We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs

What sizes is the Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket available in?

Single and double versions are available alongside the king size version reviewed.

How much does the Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket cost to run?

This blanket uses a maximum of 70W, which is around 2p per hour to run.

Trusted Reviews test data

Heated blanket running cost per hour
Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket
£0.02

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Heated blanket sizes
Heated blanket type
Heated blanket number of heat options
Heated blanket overheat protection
Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket
£33
135 x 120 CM
-2 G
2021
17/10/2022
Carmen King Size Electric Heated Under Blanket
Single, Double, King
Undersheet
1
Yes
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden
Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

