Canon IXUS 870 IS - Test Shots – ISO Performance Review

”Over the next few pages we show a range of test shots. On this page the full size image at the minimum and maximum ISO settings have been reduced to let you see the full image, and a series of full resolution crops have taken from original images at a range of ISO settings to show the overall image quality. These ISO test images are shot indoors using reflected natural light for maximum consistency. ”
This is the full frame ar 80 ISO
At the minimum ISO setting the image quality is superb, with no visible noise.
100 ISO also produces superb results.
There is some noise visible at 200 ISO, but it is smooth and unobtrusive.
Colour saturation has faded a bit at 400 ISO, the the noise is more visible, but there is still plenty of fine detail.
At 800 ISO the noise is worse, but the picture is still quite usable. You can make out the lettering on the spare tyre, which is a good sign.
Image quality suffers at the maximum 1600 ISO, but it would still be OK for a small print.
This is the full frame ar 1600 ISO.
