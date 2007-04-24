Trending:

Canon Digital IXUS 70 - Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation Review

1 of 24
  • PowerShot SD1000 7.1 Megapixel Compact Camera - 5.80 mm-17.40 mm - Silver (2.5

Sections

”A range of test shots are shown over the next two pages. Here, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and in some case a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it in order for you to gain an appreciation of the overall quality.”


—-


The exposure and colour reproduction are seldom less than perfect…


—-


…however this crop from the top corner of the above image shows some rather bad purple fringing.


—-


Shooting into the light, the IXUS 70’s excellent metering system has managed to retain both shadow and highlight detail.


—-

Score


Score in detail

  • Value 8
  • Image Quality 7
Privacy Settings