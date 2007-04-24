Canon Digital IXUS 70 - Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation Review

Sections
- Page 1 Canon Digital IXUS 70
- Page 2 Canon Digital IXUS 70
- Page 3 Canon Digital IXUS 70
- Page 4 Features table
- Page 5 Test shots – ISO performance
- Page 6 Test Shots – Full Res Crops
- Page 7 Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation
”A range of test shots are shown over the next two pages. Here, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and in some case a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it in order for you to gain an appreciation of the overall quality.”
—-
The exposure and colour reproduction are seldom less than perfect…
—-
…however this crop from the top corner of the above image shows some rather bad purple fringing.
—-
Shooting into the light, the IXUS 70’s excellent metering system has managed to retain both shadow and highlight detail.
—-
Score
Score in detail
-
Value 8
-
Image Quality 7