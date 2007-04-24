Canon Digital IXUS 70 - Test Shots – Exposure Evaluation Review

”A range of test shots are shown over the next two pages. Here, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and in some case a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it in order for you to gain an appreciation of the overall quality.”



—-



The exposure and colour reproduction are seldom less than perfect…



—-



…however this crop from the top corner of the above image shows some rather bad purple fringing.



—-



Shooting into the light, the IXUS 70’s excellent metering system has managed to retain both shadow and highlight detail.



—-