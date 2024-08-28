Bush 50UT24SB

Verdict

With no TV aerial required, this budget-priced Bush TV impresses courtesy of innovative functionality and all-new TiVo smart OS

Pros OTT Freely wireless TV reception

TiVo Smart TV OS

Low latency game performance Cons Unimpressive HDR

Average audio

Only three HDMI inputs

Key Features Freely TV service Delivers all the UK public service channels over Wi-Fi

TiVo Smart TV platform A smart TV OS that offers solid service support and a high level of content curation

4K HDR with Dolby Vision Dolby Vision is on hand to impart some cinematic sheen to TV shows and movies

Introduction

The Bush 50UT24 is a low cost LED TV distinguished by its Freely wireless channel support, and TiVo smart TV operating system.

The former means you no longer require a wired aerial to watch the main UK TV channels, while the latter is a promising alternative to the likes of Google TV, webOS and Tizen.

Availability

The model is available in 65-, 58-, 55-, 50- and 43-inch guises (65UT24, 58UT24, 55UT24, 50UT24, 43UT24), priced at £379.990, £319.99, £299.99, £269.99 and £229.99 respectively.

I’ve hoisted the 50-inch model onto our test bench to take a closer look…

Design

Thin bezel

Direct LED backlight

3 x HDMI

As you’d expect of an Argos house brand, the 50OUT24 is built to ship in volume. It’s lightweight, with cheap plastic feet that sit wide to the frame.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The set comes with a nicely designed remote control, which sits comfortably in the hand. There are dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and TikTok, plus two less familiar icons – Freely and TiVo.

Rear connectivity comprises a trio of HDMI inputs, plus two USB ports, Ethernet (to support Wi-Fi), a CI card slot, and an optical digital audio output.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Soundbar owners should note that eARC (enhanced Audio Return Return) is provided on HDMI 2. Don’t expect to use the TV for any High Frame Rate next Gen gaming though. It’s a standard 60Hz panel.

Features

Freely TV platform

TiVo Smart TV OS

Low latency game mode

Much like Sky Glass, Freely receives its channel bouquet over Wi-Fi.

This set still comes with a standard Freeview tuner though, so you don’t need to use Wi-Fi if it’s not appropriate or available. You can also mix and match, populating the TV guide with both Freely and Freeview channels.

You might want to do this because Freely doesn’t offer much more than the main broadcasters (BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5), plus a smattering of digital radio services. If you hanker to watch Dave and Talking Pictures TV, to name but two Freeview stalwarts, you’ll still need to connect an aerial.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Freely is neatly integrated within the TiVo smart platform. TiVo is no newcomer to the smart TV scene. An early iteration powered the original hard drive PVR (Personal Video Recorder), and a direct descendant of this can be found today on Virgin Media’s V6 TV box.

The TiVo OS here is rather different. It’s more obviously inspired by the likes of Google TV and Samsung’s Tizen OS, with themed rails of content options. The upper rail features what’s currently available on linear TV. Below this is an app rail, home to all the usual streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube, Twitch, and Rakuten TV.

Mainstream catch-up channels are also present, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, My5 and Channel 4. The only big streamer missing at the time of writing is Apple TV+.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of the main differences between a linear channel delivered via Freely, and its conventional DTV equivalent, is that it offers a Restart function, should you arrive midway in a programme.

Freely is actually deep-linked to the broadcaster’s streaming apps, with on-demand calls serviced by iPlayer, ITVX et al.

It does have foibles though. Even with a relatively fast broadband connection (in excess of 30Mbps) I found channels would occasionally buffer. During the audition I also powered up the set, only to find all my Freely channels had gone AWOL, requiring me to repeat their installation.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Let’s put that down to early system jitters. For the most part, I found Freely quite reliable.

While the 50UT24 lacks the wherewithal to support smooth 4K/120Hz video, it still puts in a decent showing when it comes to gameplay. Console owners can take comfort from the fact that latency is low. Input lag was measured at 10.2ms (1080/60) in Game mode.

Picture Quality

4K LED HDR panel

Dolby Vision support

MEMC motion interpolation

When it comes to picture quality, this Bush sticks to the script. There are no surprises.

There’s a choice of Natural, Cinema, Sports, Game, and Dynamic picture presets, plus Dolby Vision bright and Dark modes. Natural offers a decent level of full screen brightness when presented with regular SDR content, and is probably going to be left as the default by most Bush buyers.

However, perhaps counter intuitively, switching to Cinema actually delivers greater colour intensity; it’s not that dissimilar to the Dynamic setting.

Motion interpolation (MEMC) control is buried in the Advanced Picture menu. Available in Low, Medium and High flavours, MEMC tends to work well with sports, with only moderate artefacts noted, but should nevertheless be switched off for cinematic TV shows.

Overall image quality is fine, in line with what I’d expect from a low cost LED TV made by European electronics giant Vestel.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a decent canvas of saturated colour, perky contrast and ultra-fine detail. UHD content looks reassuringly sharp, and while peak brightness is modest, Dolby Vision helps maintain a sense of cinematic balance.

The most obvious failing is the lack of a truly deep black. Particularly evident when viewed in low light, dark swathes tend to grey out. To maintain dynamics, view in a room with some persistent ambient light.

In Cinema HDR mode, peak HDR brightness was measured at 333.487 nits, using a 10 per cent measurement patch. It’s best to think of the set as HDR Ready, rather than HDR capable.

That said, the fires in Capital City may not burn quite as brightly as they do on a more accomplished TV (witness the opening of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix), but they still have a golden glow in Dolby Vision Bright. Similarly, the orange garb of the airbenders remains rich and juicy.

Sound Quality

2 x 10W sound

Dolby Atmos over eARC

DTS Virtual:X

Not to sugar coat it, this TV sounds pretty uninspiring, regardless of content. It will recognise a Dolby Atmos bitstream, but isn’t equipped to make much of it. The good news is that you can partner the TV with a low cost Dolby Atmos equipped soundbar (something like the Sharp HT-SB700) and instantly enjoy considerably better audio.

DTS Virtual:X post processing offers a choice of three sub modes, designated Music, Sports, and Cinema. The general gist is that the soundstage steps forward and widens when engaged. However, it doesn’t sound particularly convincing. When watching the comedy drama The Outlaws (BBC), the snappy banter gains a sharper edge, but is quite painful to listen to at volume.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? It’s a cheap 4K TV If you’re after a cheap 4K TV with a decent Smart OS, then this Bush fits the bill. A 50-inch model for less than 300 notes is always worth auditioning. Buy Now You’re after better picture quality When it comes to picture quality, there may be better performers to be found in the bargain aisle, but what sets this model apart from rivals is the nascent Freely IPTV tuner. With no requirement for a traditional TV aerial, you can set it up in any room, and still keep up with your soaps.

Final Thoughts When it comes to sheer usability, this budget priced Bush TV will take some beating. I was impressed with Freely. Channel choice may be limited at present, but its ability to work anywhere, without the requirement of a TV aerial, is a boon that’s easy to appreciate. I also reckon TiVo is a promising new OS. It arrives with good app support, and intelligent content curation. There are caveats. Freely clearly still has some issues to work out, and picture quality isn’t going to satisfy performance hounds, but for an inexpensive smart TV, it has plenty going for it. Overall value for money is high. Trusted Score

How we test We test every television we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested across several days Tested with real world use

FAQs Does the Bush 50UT24SB support Dolby Vision? Along with HDR10 and HLG, there is also Dolby Vision support.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Input lag (ms) Peak brightness (nits) 5% Peak brightness (nits) 10% Bush 50UT24SB 10.2 ms 336 nits 336 nits ›