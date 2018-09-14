Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years Review

What is the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years?

Designed for kids aged six years and up, the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years is a light-up model designed to get your kids excited about oral hygiene.

It’s a good toothbrush for kids stepping up from the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years, but it may not be ideal for slightly older kids with several adult teeth.

Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years – Design and features

Part of the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years’ appeal is that it’s designed to be fun for kids to use. The lightweight handle (42g) is easy for them to hold; the cartoon characters on the side are fun; and, most importantly, this toothbrush has disco lights.

Once the brush is turned on, the brush gives you a multi-coloured light-show. For my kids, the allure of the disco lights made the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years the most desirable.

It’s powered by an AAA battery, which just slots into the compartment at the bottom of the brush. An AAA cell should last around six months, assuming that the toothbrush is used twice a day for two minutes each time.

Neatly, Brush-baby provides three toothbrush heads in the box, so there’s plenty to see you through. Each brush should last around three months, although more vigorous brushing or a child chewing on the brush could reduce this time. Look out for splayed bristles and replace brush heads when needed.

Replacement brushes cost around £3.85 for a pack of two, making them excellent value. Make sure that you buy the right ones, as Brush-baby has different-sized heads for different ages.

The brush heads’ soft bristles will be more comfortable for children. Each brush head has two lengths of bristles, with the longer ones acting like flossers to get in-between teeth; the shorter ones clean the surface.

A two-minute timer is built in, with a pulse every 30 seconds serving as a reminder for the child to move on to the next quadrant in their mouth. This can take a little while for kids to understand, but once they get the hang of it, they’ll have better coverage.

Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years – Brush performance

Operating the toothbrush is easy, with a single button turning it on or off. A single press of the button just turns on the light, and a double-press is needed to get powered brushing. That’s slightly frustrating, as some kids may end up using a manual brushing action; a single-press would have been preferred.

The Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years is easy to hold and manoeuvre. This particular model vibrates at 22,000 strokes per minute, giving a more vigorous clean than the brushes aimed at younger children.

Taking the test teeth, I pushed wet spinach and crushed beetroot between gaps. Operating the toothbrush for a single two-minute cycle, taking on each quadrant for 30 seconds, the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years performed very well.

Thanks to its soft flossing brushes, the toothbrush got into gaps between teeth, gently pulling forward the remnant food. The shorter bristles made good contact with the teeth, polishing out the beetroot stains. At the end, following a gentle rinse to remove the toothpaste residue, there was only a tiny spec of spinach left; nothing that wouldn’t come out after a drink.

I measured toothbrush noise at a maximum of 57.3dB. The toothbrush has a quiet, constant high-pitched buzz that isn’t too annoying.

Why buy the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years?

Getting kids to enjoy brushing their teeth can be difficult, but the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years makes the job fun. With its two-minute timer and cleverly designed brush heads, the Brush-baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years also cleans exceptionally well.

At just £12.95 including three toothbrush heads, this set is exceptional value. If you’re looking for a first electric toothbrush for a six-year-old plus, then this is a great model, but as your children get older and need something more powerful, the Oral-B Junior Electric Toothbrush may be a better choice.

Verdict

Excellent cleaning and a great price, this is a superb toothbrush for kids.