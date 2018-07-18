Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years Review

What is the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years?

Speak to any parent and they’ll tell you that getting young kids to clean their teeth can be a challenge. With that in mind, Brush-Baby believes that the KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years has just what it takes to encourage good oral hygiene.

First, this toothbrush has been designed specifically for kids aged three to six. Second, to make the process something to look forward to, Brush-Baby has fitted this model with disco lights and fun characters. Quality brushing and a great price round off the package nicely.

Related: Best electric toothbrush

Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years – Design and features

Brush-Baby has done a great job with this toothbrush. It’s bright and fun, and at just 42g, easy enough for young children to pick up and move around.

Most importantly, the toothbrush features funky disco lights that turn on when the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush is in use. For my children, this was enough to make this the toothbrush of choice, and they couldn’t wait to start brushing. That’s one battle won.

Pressing the power button once turns on a light; a second button press is needed to turn on the power. This could be a little confusing for the youngest in that age bracket, and a simple on/off switch might have been better.

Running off a single AAA battery, the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years should last around six months. The battery is easy to replace, slotting into a compartment at the bottom of the brush handle.

Once the toothbrush is in the mouth, it’s the quality of the cleaning that counts. Brush-Baby has designed the toothbrush heads specifically for three-to-six year-olds. Each one is relatively small, to fit into tiny mouths, and has two types of soft bristles: long ones that act as flossers between teeth and gums; shorter ones to clean the surface of teeth.

It’s good to see that the well-priced set ships with three brushes. Each brush should last around three months, although it will be the force with which each is used that will determine how long it lasts. Kids tend to bite down on toothbrushes.

Fortunately, replacement brushes are excellent value at £3.85 for a set of two.

A built-in two-minute timer helps kids to brush for the right amount of time, with the unit pulsing every 30 seconds to show that it’s time to move on to a different quadrant of the mouth. Explaining this to a child may take a little while, depending on the age of your children.

Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years – Brush performance

This brush operates at 18,000 strokes per minute, giving a more gentle clean than the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 6+ years model.

The brush head works well. With the test teeth loaded up with beetroot and spinach between the gaps, the toothbrush did well. As stated, the longer bristles managed to get into the gaps, gently coaxing out trapped food, while the shorter bristles coped with the surface of the teeth.

After the full two minutes, practically all traces of food were removed, bar a stubborn little bit of spinach. Given that our test teeth are adult-sized, this left-over food is unlikely to affect smaller teeth.

I measured noise level of the toothbrush at 52.5dB, which makes it super-quiet. In fact, I could barely hear the toothbrush while it was in use. That’s great for kids, as the gentle noise won’t scare or put them off.

Why buy the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years?

With the disco lights pulling in the kids and making them want to brush, the Brush-Baby KidzSonic Electric Toothbrush 3-6 years has half the challenge met. With its low price, cheap replacement heads and quality cleaning rounding off the package, this is an excellent starter brush for younger children.

Verdict

Well priced, super-quiet and with excellent cleaning results, this is a great toothbrush for young children.