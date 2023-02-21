Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver

Verdict

With decent battery life, a relatively close shave and the ability to work well in either dry or wet conditions, the Braun Series 7 is a great all-round electric shaver that auto-adapts to hair length. It offers an impressively close shave, although I found it struggled with slightly longer hairs making it a better choice for those that shave more regularly.

Pros Adapts automatically

Pop-out beard trimmer

Fast charge Cons Not so good at longer hairs

Availability UK RRP: £219.98

Key Features Battery life Lasts up to 50 minutes on a single charge, but can be fast-charged in just five minutes to give enough power for one shave.

Type This is a wet and dry electric shaver, so can be used in the shower.

Introduction

Sitting at the higher end of the firm’s extensive shaver range, which runs from the cheap and cheerful Series 1 all the way up to the super-premium Series 9 Pro, the Series 7 balances high-tech features with affordability.

According to Braun, the Series 7 will deliver 24,000 cuts per minute alongside three shaving elements in a 360-degree adaptive head system. And the price? The shaver has an RRP of £269.99 but can be picked up from most online retailers for almost half that price. It’s currently listed on Amazon, for instance, for just £135.

There are different versions of this product. All have the same body, as reviewed here, but you can buy the shaver with the SmartCare cleaning dock and with a beard trimmer if you need those features.

But is it really worth the price despite not being the brand’s top-performing shaver? Read on to find out how it stacks up in real life.

Design and features

Lightweight and premium-looking

Handy battery display in the handle

A triple-cut head system with a 360-degree swivel head for a closer shave

Innovative beard-length auto-detection feature

Despite an all-plastic build, the Braun Series 7 has a premium and robust feel to it, although it’s light enough to move around the face with ease (weighing just 185g), which is especially handy if you like to take your time when shaving to ensure you’ve removed any stragglers.

Making this process all the more enjoyable is a rubberised grip around the body and rear of the shaver handle, which offers up a decent grip that feels comfortable.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You’ll also find an LED display on the handle of the Series 7, which is small but does the job of telling you how much battery life is left. It’ll also deliver cleaning reminders and the status of the travel lock (a feature that can be activated with a three-second press of the power button, so that the razor won’t turn on by itself in the bottom of your bag when on the go).

Another notable feature is the Series 7’s triple-cut head system, which sports two foils on either side of a central trimmer. This is mounted on the device’s 360-degree swivel head and takes care of longer hairs while ensuring a closer shave.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Close shave

Gets to hard-to-reach places

Could be better on longer hairs

50 minutes battery life per charge

As you’d expect from a grooming tool of this calibre (and price), the Braun Series 7 offers an impressively close shave. This is thanks to the dual act of its foil blades and middle cutter, which work together to clear away both short and long hairs.

The “360-degree adaptation” feature also helps in getting around the contours of the face, even in areas that are usually quite hard to reach. This, coupled with the super smart AutoSense technology (a beard-length auto-detection feature that senses your stubble or beard density and adapts the power setting accordingly as your shave away) makes for an easy and efficient shave as you don’t have to worry about going over and over already-shaven skin. Clever stuff!

My one complaint is that this isn’t the best shaver at dealing with longer hairs, so it’s best suited to those that shave regularly.

I loved that it can work wet or dry, and I’m big fan of the beard trimmer head that pops out of the back and adds more versatility.

As for battery life, the Series 7 takes about an hour to fully charge, which offers about 50 minutes of shaving time. You can also “quick charge” for five minutes to give the shaver enough of a boost for a single shave.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Lots of features, low price: You want a quality electric shaver with high-end features but without the luxury price tag. You’ve got longer hairs: You let your stubble grow out and shave less frequently, as this won’t do a great job at catching longer hairs.

Final Thoughts The Braun Series 7 offers a good set of clever, high-tech tools that work well and aren’t just there for the sake of it. It’s quick to charge, easy to use and it makes daily shaving a painless and efficient. A great all-rounder that won’t disappoint, unless you tend to let your hair grow between shaves in which case check out our guide to the best electric shavers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs Is this shaver good for longer hairs? No, we think this is certainly better for those who shave regularly.