Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer Review

What is the Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer?

The Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer is a centrifugal, or “fast” juicer. It’s an update of the Braun J500 Juicer, which was larger and had a slightly less powerful motor.

The Braun J700 has two pre-programmed speeds: one for softer fruit and another for hard or fibrous fruit and veg. There’s an anti-drip function and a safety system, which prevents the machine from operating when improperly assembled.

While the J700 produces decent yields across fruit and veg, it isn’t the flashiest juicer around and cleaning it takes some effort.

Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer – Design and features

The Braun J700 Juicer is fairly compact. Although reminiscent of predecessors such as the Braun J500 Juicer in shape, it’s smaller, measuring H42 x W21 x D30cm.

The height proved particularly handy for me, as my wall-mounted cupboards are around 44cm above my countertop, meaning I could push the juicer further back when it wasn’t in use.

The grey plastic and brushed stainless steel body is stylish, although the stainless steel does attract fingerprints and sticky smudges.

The juice collector bowl, plunger and pulp bin are made of grey plastic, while the lid and feed tube are transparent, enabling you to observe the juicing process.

A stainless steel micro-mesh sieve helps to remove pulp and foam. The anti-splash stainless steel spout is enclosed in a contraption that can be tilted to avoid dripping.

Instead of the typical locking arm, there are clamps on either side of the machine to keep the juice-collector bowl and lid in place. While these clamps are open, the juicer will not start.

The power cable measures approximately 89cm and can be stored beneath the machine, near the pulp bin.

A stainless steel knob moves stiffly from the off position to either setting “I” on the left or setting “II” on the right. Compared with some other juicers, there’s no light on the J700 to indicate whether it’s ready to use.

Although there are no specific markings on the machine, the enclosed instruction manual tells you which setting to use for specific fruits and veg. Berries, cucumbers and citrus fruit are to be processed at setting “I”, while apples, carrots and beetroots are suitable for setting “II”.

The sturdy plastic juice jug is reminiscent of a filter coffee jug in shape. It comes with a removable foam separator and a grey plastic lid. There’s no recipe booklet included with the juicer, but at least there’s a handy two-sided cleaning brush.

Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer – What’s it like to use?

Once you have the workings of the clamps figured out, the assembly of the Braun J700 is a breeze. Interestingly, the manual instructs you to put the veg in the machine before turning it on, which is the complete opposite of other centrifugal juicers I’ve tested that ask you to make sure the motor is running first.

You’re then instructed to keep adding fruit and veg as you go. However, putting the produce in first means you get an ugly sound as the machine takes off – reminiscent of a dental drill or a particularly nasty waste disposal unit.

I started off by juicing carrots. While not much pressure was needed on the plunger for juicing whole carrots, the first carrot did cause the machine to shake a little. However, it was sturdy enough to take it, and the juice spurted out nice and slightly pulpy – but definitely not crunchy. Three medium carrots yielded about 175ml of juice.

The anti-drip spout works, but requires a bit of patience: it may drip for a few seconds after being tilted upwards, as some juice may already be inside the spout.

A whole medium beetroot and half of a long cucumber required a bit of pressure, while apples juiced easily. Two medium Granny Smith apples produced 150ml of clear juice with a bit of froth. Peeled whole oranges needed a bit of squeezing down, however.

As to leafy greens, 100g of kale produced 40ml of juice and 100g of spinach yielded 30ml – a relatively standard result for a centrifugal juicer.

Clean-up was the most challenging aspect of using the Braun J700. During juicing, quite a bit of pulp became stuck to the lid.

While this issue isn’t unique to the J700, there’s also an extra amount of pulp gathering along the edges of the pulp bin and the juice-collector bowl. The way the pulp bin and the juice-collector bowl are connected meant that once I tried to remove the bin, I inevitably spilt some pulp on the machine and my countertop.

The only way around this is to first use a brush to sweep the pulp from the edges into the bin – and the 2-in-1 brush is useful here. But it’s an extra step that other juicers I’ve tested haven’t required.

Another concern was staining. After using the juicer for the first time to make a mixed juice with carrot, I noticed the inside of the pulp bin and the juice-collector bowl had some orange marks.

The instruction manual acknowledges discolouration can occur on the plastic parts when processing high-pigment fruit and veg, such as carrots. It suggests using vegetable oil to remove the stains before placing the parts in the dishwasher – all removable parts of the Braun J700 are deemed dishwasher-safe.

While I didn’t use the oil, the dishwasher got rid of most of the staining. However, this would have been trickier if washing by hand.

Why buy the Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer?

The Braun J700 Juicer gets the job done, offering decent yields without taking up too much space on your countertop.

But the Dualit Juice Extractor produces similar yields and is almost £45 cheaper. And if price isn’t an issue then for £55 more the Sage Nutri Juicer Plus is similarly compact, with better yields and an extra puree function.

Verdict

Decent yields and compact shape, but the Braun J700 Multiquick 7 Juicer is a faff to clean.