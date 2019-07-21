Bosch Tassimo My Way Review

Verdict If you’re looking for a coffee machine that offers more than espresso, the Bosch Tassimo My Way is excellent value. Rather than being stuck with the Tassimo's barcode system that dictates how drinks are made, the My Way lets you override the settings and make drinks the way you want them; however, dedicated coffee drinkers may feel limited. Pros Makes a variety of drinks

Instant heat-up

Accommodates wide mugs Cons Can be noisy

Doesn’t froth fresh milk

Compatible discs only

Key Specifications Review Price: £139.99

1500W

1.3-litre water tank

3.3 bar flow heater

H29 x W23 x D32.5cm

While there’s a huge choice of coffee makers on the market, Tassimo system machines cater for more than just caffeine addicts. But the company’s branded, barcoded T-discs are designed to brew to a pre-programmed size and strength, in just the same way as those made by sister machine, the Bosch Tassimo Vivy. Where the Bosch Tassimo My Way differs is in how it can adapt the drink, varying the temperature, cup size and, in some cases, the strength to create your ideal beverage.

The Bosch Tassimo can save up to four variations, too, so you don’t have to change settings every time you make a drink. This, coupled with an adjustable-height cup platform with plenty of width means you’ll be able to continue drinking out of your favourite jumbo mug.

Bosch Tassimo My Way Multi Beverage Maker TAS6002GB – What you need to know

Coffee test: Despite not having the right pressure for creating crema, the Americano was rich, smooth and full of flavour.

Despite not having the right pressure for creating crema, the Americano was rich, smooth and full of flavour. Milk-frothing test: There’s no facility for frothing fresh milk, but T-discs of creamer create a foamy topping – but it’s quite sweet.

There’s no facility for frothing fresh milk, but T-discs of creamer create a foamy topping – but it’s quite sweet. Ease of cleaning test: A cleaning disc makes purging and descaling the machine simple – but the spout sputters, so the exterior needs wiping down regularly.

The Bosch Tassimo My Way has more drink options than the average machine, but brewing coffee isn’t the same as with other pod machine systems.

The My Way is presented more as a drinks maker than a coffee machine, and while the difference might seem trivial, it’s significant. Anyone expecting the barista experience won’t find it here – for example, it doesn’t have the high pressure (usually 15- or 19-bar) that an espresso machine uses to create the aromatic crema that sits atop your coffee.

That said, there remains enough pressure working in tandem with its “Intellibrew” barcode reading system to produce a good coffee every time, although the Bosch Tassimo My Way can be a little noisy during operation.

The Americanos I made had an enticing smell, crema-style foam on top and no trace of bitterness, even when brewed as a longer coffee. Plus, being able to experiment with the volume, temperature and strength meant that one type of T-disc could be brewed as multiple variations. The My Way’s large water tank also allowed it to be filled up in the morning to provide coffee for the rest of the day without having to be topped up.

The Tassimo system includes coffee from recognisable brands, such as Costa and Kenco, some of which come as one-disc cappuccinos and lattes that include a milk component. However, since there’s no fresh milk frothing functionality, anyone who wants to add warm foam to a black coffee is limited to creamer pods.

While these are liquid rather than powder, no matter how you make them using the My Way (the temperature and volume can be toggled), they’re still recognisably different from fresh milk; often the foam can start to collapse after a few minutes. They’re handy if there’s no fridge nearby, but more of an acquired taste.

Beyond coffee is where the My Way really offers a point of difference between it and standard pod machines. For example, the Cadbury’s hot chocolate it produced was especially frothy, consistently good and indulgent. Even though it was made using a disc of powder, it didn’t have the powdery taste and texture often experienced with instant hot chocolate, nor did it leave any residue at the bottom of the cup.

The Bosch Tassimo My Way’s design has been well-thought-out, but regular cleaning is a must

Feature-rich and effortless to use, the Bosch Tassimo My Way’s design contributes much to its appeal as a drinks maker. Useful details include a hinged lid that doubles as a handle on the water tank, which makes filling quick and simple. A wide cup platform can be mounted at different heights, allowing you to brew into tiny espresso cups as easily as tall glasses.

In addition, its buttons need little to no explanation about to how to use them. These include the temperature setting that changes colour from a cool white to red with multiple presses, and an easy to understand display of cup sizes. The four favourite settings options are also straightforward to save and recall thanks to numbered buttons.

It’s also one of the easier machines to keep clean – the My Way’s drip tray and disc holder parts are dishwasher-safe, with only the water tank requiring a hand wash.

However, we found that machine body required a fairly regular wipe down. Despite raising cups up towards the spout as much as possible, the spout had a tendency to splash the underside of the machine and the surface around it. Drinks such as hot chocolate also needed a quick rinse through afterwards as some residue was left on the spout.

A final handy feature is the cleaning disc. Not only is there a slot for it at the side of the machine, there’s also a compact instruction card with it so you don’t have to dig out the main booklet every time it needs descaling or rinsing through.

Why buy the Bosch Tassimo My Way Multi Beverage Maker TAS6002GB?

If you enjoy more than just coffee or have a household of people with differing ideal drinks, the My Way is a great fit. Everyone can save their favourite combination, plus the generously sized water tank means even if you prefer long drinks, refilling isn’t a constant chore.

When compared to the average pod coffee machine, the Bosch Tassimo My Way offers plenty of functionality for the price. The only real aspect to be aware of is that you’re tied into the T-disc system – a huge cost saving if you’re a Costa coffee shop devotee, but with less opportunity to discover different blends than with a Nespresso machine.

If you’re a fan of the Tassimo system but feel boxed in by its barcodes, the My Way is the perfect machine to change up your regular drinks.

