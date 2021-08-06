Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Super-quiet and highly efficient, the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB is a premium washing machine capable of excellent stain removal. Accompanied by a useful smart app, you can remote control and monitor this machine from anywhere.

Pros

  • Very low running costs
  • Useful app
  • Exceptionally quiet

Cons

  • Small(ish) door

Availability

  • UKRRP: £849
  • USAunavailable
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • CapacityThis washing machine can hold 9kg of clothing, which puts it towards the larger end of what’s available
  • Smart featuresApp control means you can set this washing machine to run from your phone and monitor it via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

The new energy labelling scheme has seen washing machines that used to be at the top of the efficiency list slip down several places. The result is a new load of washing machines designed for peak efficiency, such as the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB. This quality washing machine uses very little power, offers good stain removal and is exceptionally well built.

If you’re looking for a smart washing machine that you can rely on, then this is a top contender.

  • The smart app provides remote control
  • Handy measuring guide in the detergent drawer
  • Lots of control options

Bosch is well known for its build quality, and the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB lives up to that standard. One of the company’s top-of-the-range washing machines, this one feels tough and well built.

Swing open the porthole door to access the 9kg drum, and you’ll feel no wobble in the hinge. The light inside the drum is a nice touch, so you can more easily see what you’re loading and unloading.

It isn’t the widest of portholes, so you may need to do a bit of stuffing to get larger items in place.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB loaded

At the top of the machine you’ll find the standard pull-out detergent drawer, which comprises the usual trays for fabric softener, detergent and pre-wash. If you want to use liquid detergent, there’s a pull-down measuring guide that helps you get the right amount each time.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB detergent drawer

At the front of the machine sits the dial to select the wash programme. All of the standards are covered here, plus washing cycles for jeans, wool, shirts, delicates and a quick-wash option that runs for either 15 or 30 minutes. The latter is great for barely soiled clothes for which you want a quick turnaround.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB programme selector

For each programme, you can use the controls around the LCD screen to adjust the temperature, spin speed, delay and to use the anti-stain option, which lets you choose between wine, grease, blood and grass. Once you’ve chosen your options, the estimated programme time will appear on-screen, although note that this can go down if you don’t have a full load.

The Remote Start button is for use with the app. For safety reasons, washing machines can’t be controlled via an app unless you’ve manually enabled it. 

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB LCD

To use the app, you have to connect the washing machine to your Wi-Fi. While I encountered issues getting the Bosch Serie 8 WAX32LH9GB to connect to my wireless network, this newer model worked first time.

Once connected, you can use the app to set the wash programme and overrides. There’s also a six-step wizard that asks you questions about your wash load to find the best programme; it’s potentially useful, but the label scanning on the hOn app for the Hoover H-Wash 500 is more useful.

With the washer connected to your account, you can turn on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant control, letting you set a programme with your voice. This isn’t hugely useful; it’s far easier to use the app or control panel. However, having voice assistant support is handy for receiving status updates, plus you can do some useful things, such as asking Alexa to turn off your washing machine’s beeps.

IFTTT support is welcome. You can use the service to set your favourite settings, and you can control smart devices when your wash is complete, such as turning your Hue lights red.

Whether you start a wash manually or remotely, the app can tell you the current status of the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB, including popping up a useful message when the cleaning cycle has finished.

  • Quality stain removal
  • Clothes come out comparatively dry
  • Very efficient

While the last Bosch washing machine I reviewed was listed as a C-class appliance on the energy label, the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB is A-rated. At just 18p per full cycle (water and electricity), this is the most efficient washing machine I’ve seen.

Indeed, through testing I found that the Eco 40-60 programme used just 0.189kWh of power and 24 litres of water. That’s exceptionally low use. 

To work out a comparable annual cost for washing machines, I first work out the total amount of washing per year in kilograms, assuming the UK average of 274 washes per year. At an average load size of 6kg, that’s a total of 1644kg per year. Given that there’s a 9kg drum here, if the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB was used to its maximum capacity for each wash, it could complete that washing in 182.67 loads, with a yearly running cost of £33.69. That’s the lowest I’ve seen.

Equally important is wash performance – and here, too, this machine excels. Starting out on the 30ºC cotton wash, which used 0.589kWh of power and 41.2 litres of water, I saw that most of the stains on the test strip were gone. Starting from left to right, we have red wine, orange juice, ketchup, oil and gravy. At the end of the wash, the red wine stain was still quite visible, and there’s a faint outline of orange juice.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB 30C wash dirty
Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB 30C wash clean

Thanks to the spin cycle, my clothing gained an additional 35.6% of weight in retained water, which is comparatively very low.

Moving to the Eco 40-60 wash, stain removal was even better. The red wine stain remains visible; this one is practically impossible to shift. The red flecks on the strip are where the strip itself had become wrapped up, and the ketchup stain has come off: a brush down was all that was needed to remove this.

Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB 40C wash dirty
Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB 40C wash clean

Water retention was 42.3% of the original weight – which is good, but not exceptional. Still, slightly damper washing for such low running costs is a worthy trade-off in my opinion.

What’s particularly impressive about the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB is how quiet it is. I measured it at 56.3dB during the normal wash cycle, only jumping to a very quiet 60.1dB on the spin cycle. There was no movement through the washing machine’s body, either.

Should you buy it?

If you’re after a quality washing machine that’s quiet in operation and uses few resources, this smart model is the cheapest to run that I’ve ever seen.

It’s quite expensive, and the app isn’t the best in the business. If you’re after a more budget washing machine then there are lots of alternatives available.

Final thoughts

Considering the quality stain removal, excellent build quality and the lowest running costs I’ve seen in a washing machine, the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB is an excellent choice. It’s a high-end machine, so if your budget is tight, check out my guide to the best washing machines for alternatives.

FAQs

Which voice assistants is the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB compatible with?

You can use it with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Can you control the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB with an app?

Yes, you can. It works with the Bosch Home Connect app.

What is the capacity of the Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB?

You can fit up to 9kg of clothes in this machine.

Trusted Reviews Test data

Energy consumption 30C wash
Water consumption 30C wash
Percentage water remaining 30C wash
Energy consumption 40C wash
Water consumption 40C wash
Percentage water remaining 40C wash
Yearly running cost low use (washing machine)
Yearly running cost med use (washing machine)
Yearly running cost high use (washing machine)
Sound (spin)
Sound (normal)
Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB
0.589 kWh
41.2 litres
36.09 %
0.189 kWh
24.9 litres
42.3 %
£16.84
£25.27
£33.69
60.3 Db
56.6 Db

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Voice Assistant
Rated Efficiency
Annual water consumption
Annual electricity consumption
Drum Capacity
Spin speed
Special wash modes
Countdown timer
Delay timer
App Control
Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB
£849
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Bosch
598 x 590 x 848 MM
B092DW67H9
2021
20/07/2021
Bosch Serie 8 WAV28MH4GB
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
A
10560 litres
105.6 kWh
9 kg
1400 rpm
Jeans, wool, shirts, delicates and a quick-wash
Yes
Yes
Yes

