Bosch GlassVac Review

A powerful and flexible window vacuum, the Bosch GlassVac can be used on practically any hard surface to leave it clean.
David Ludlow |
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Verdict

With its wide range of accessories in the box, the Bosch GlassVac is a versatile window vacuum cleaner that can tackle practically any hard surface. Its powerful suction easily removes water and dirt from windows. Our one minor complaint is that the dirty water tank isn't removable, so the GlassVac can be fiddly to empty and clean out.

Pros

  • Compact
  • Lots of accessories
  • Works fast

Cons

  • Fiddly to empty

Key Specifications

  • Review Price: £55
  • 0.7kg
  • 30min run-time (130min charge time)
  • 100ml dirty water tank
  • Two cleaning cloths and two suction heads

For cleaning windows to a streak-free finish, nothing works as well as a window vacuum. While Karcher may be the best-known company for such products, the Bosch GlassVac proves to be a worthy competitor, with its flexible array of heads offering powerful cleaning performance.

Proving slightly fiddly when it comes to emptying dirty water, the Bosch GlassVac is a well-priced and flexible glass vacuum cleaner nonetheless.

Bosch GlassVac design and features – Small and tough, but it’s fiddly to empty

The Bosch GlassVac doesn’t deviate far from the traditional glass vacuum design. It has a squat body that contains the battery and dirty water tank, and swappable squeegees on top for sucking up dirty water from glass. There’s a reassuring heft to this product; it feels tough and rugged.

The dirty water tank in the middle is emptied by pulling out the rubber stopper and then pouring the tank’s contents away. You can rinse through with water from the top to help clean it out, but I prefer a window vacuum that has a removable waste tank; it’s easier to clean and empty.

Bosch GlassVac tank empty

The tank can’t be removed, and as such is fiddly to empty

If you buy the full pack, Bosch provides both a large and small squeegee head, so you can tackle everything from large windows to small mirrors and tiles. It’s easy to pop off one head and attach the other, so you can even switch heads mid-cleaning.

Also in the full pack is a spray bottle that holds a large or a small microfibre cleaning cloth, allowing you to tackle different-sized surfaces. There’s no starter cleaning detergent included in the box. You can buy the official Bosch liquid, or just use a window cleaner of your choice.

Bosch GlassVac accessories

You get all the cleaning accessories you need in the box

If you’re not interested in the manual cleaning part, you can buy the product as the Bosch GlassVac Solo, which gets you the window vacuum only with the large suction head.

All models have an integrated battery, which takes 130 minutes to charge for a 30-minute run-time. That was certainly enough time to tackle all of the windows in my house, inside and out: 13 windows, plus a skylight and set of bi-fold doors.

Bosch GlassVac performance – Leaves a neat and streak-free finish

To test the appliance, I tackled my outside windows, which were covered in general dirt plus lots of dust from where I’d just filled and sanded them ready for painting. While the spray bottle isn’t essential, and you could clean the windows with anything, I found it convenient: after spraying, the microfibre cloth is immediately ready for wiping, making it quick to tackle a job.

Bosch GlassVac cleaning window

I then ran the vacuum cleaner over the mess, picking up residual dirt and dust. The vacuum is powerful and works quickly, so you can tackle a window in a matter of seconds. You can use the vacuum in any orientation, although Bosch recommends using it upside down for only short periods to prevent water from entering the vacuum system.

Bosch GlassVac on window

Given how dirty the windows were, it took a couple of cycles to get the result I wanted. However, each cleaning job was exceptionally quick and far easier than manually trying to do the job. Results were impressive, with the resulting panes of glass clear and streak-free.

Window test: Dirty window (left) vs Clean window (right) – move slider to compare

Should you buy the Bosch GlassVac?

The Bosch GlassVac is a neat and powerful window vacuum that can deliver impressive results. The main issue comes down to price and what you want. If you just want a window vacuum and you’re happy to stick with your own cleaning cloths, the Solo edition offers excellent value and is just about the cheapest quality vacuum cleaner you can buy.

If you want the full accessory kit, then the Karcher Window Vacuum Cleaner Premium 10 Years Edition is a touch cheaper, just as good at cleaning, but is also easier to empty thanks to its removable waste water tank.

