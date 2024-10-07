Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bona Premium Spray Mop Review

Gentle and powerful cleaning for delicate floors

By David Ludlow October 7th 2024 12:06pm
Recommended

Verdict

A clever and versatile mop in its own right, the Bona Premium Spray Mop is as much about the quality of its gentle cleaning solutions, formulated for different floor types. For those with more delicate floors who want to clean without damage, this is a great tool.

Pros

  • Well priced
  • Cleaning solutions for different floor types
  • Gentle and environmentally friendly

Cons

  • Can’t deal with solids

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a spray mop, which takes dedicated cleaning solutions for different types of floors.

Introduction

Most of the hard floor cleaners that I review are powered with rotating floor brushes designed to agitate and lift dirt off the floor. These are powerful ways to clean but aren’t always ideal for more delicate wood floors, which require more care, hence why I wanted to put the Bona Premium Spray Mop to the test.

This is a product that’s as much about the formulation of its cleaning solutions as it is the quality of the mop itself, with dedicated cleaning fluids for hard floors and various types of wood floors. For those that want to clean in a delicate way, this is a great product.

Design and features

  • Refillable spray bottles
  • Integrated spray handle
  • Flexible head with microfibre mop

The Bona Premium Spray Mop comes as a kit with the mop, a microfibre pad and a bottle of cleaning solution. Which cleaning solution you get depends on the model you buy: wood floors, hard-surface or oiled wood floors.

Bona Premium Spray Mop spray solutions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All of the mops are identical and the cleaning solutions will fit in any mop, plus you can switch them around mid clean if you’ve got different floor types.

Bona Premium Spray Mop with solution
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Bona Premium Spray Mop is as much about the quality of its cleaning solution as it is about the mop itself. All of the cleaning solutions are water based, and Greenguard Gold certified (demonstrating minimal impact on the indoor environment). Each solution is designed to look after a specific floor type, as well as dry quickly without leaving any residue.

Cleaning solutions come in 850ml bottles, but they’re refillable with four-litre refills costing around £24.99.

Once clipped into place, the cleaning solution is dosed by using the trigger at the top of the mop. A gentle squeeze is all that’s needed to operate the spray system.

Bona Premium Spray Mop spray
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rather than dripping out  a small amount of fluid, each spray is a powerful and wide jet that shoots out in front of the cleaning head. It’s easy to direct where I needed the cleaning solution, and I found that I didn’t need much on each clean, spraying only when I struggled to lift dirt.

Bona Premium Spray Mop spraying
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dirt pick-up is performed by the microfibre pad which sits on the bottom of the mop, attached with Velcro, so they’re easy to swap.

Bona Premium Spray Mop with mop head
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Because the microfibre reaches out past the sides of the mop head, it’s easy to mop right to the edge of the room, which is something that most hard floor cleaners struggle with.

Bona Premium Spray Mop cleaning edge
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the mop is easy, as it’s extremely lightweight and very flexible, so I found it simple to move it around furniture and get to some hard to reach areas.

Bona Premium Spray Mop mopping
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At the end of the clean, the mop head can be turned sideways, and the entire mop can be stood up or hung on a hook. The pad should be washed, and you can buy additional cleaning pads (£19 for three) if you want to have spares ready to go.

Bona Premium Spray Mop hanging hole
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Deep cleans well
  • Brings wood back to its best
  • Can’t deal with solid mess

As a mopping unit, the Bona Premium Spray Mop can’t deal with solids, such as larger particles of soil or pet hair, as it just pushes that kind of mess around. With a regular hard floor cleaner, such as the Dyson WashG1, solids are picked up by the system, so you don’t have to vacuum before (or you don’t have to vacuum quite so well before mopping).

With the Bona Premium Spray Mop you will definitely have to vacuum first to remove loose dirt, and then turn to the mop spray.

One of the main reasons to use this product is because it’s gentle, with no powered action, and the spray is designed to clean without causing damage. That’s especially important on wood floors, which can warp and swell if they get too much moisture on them.

I tested the Bona Premium Spray Mop on a variety of wood floors. I started with painted floorboards in a Victorian house. These floors look nice, but do collect dirt that’s hard to shift with a traditional mop; not to mention that a regular mop puts too much water down.

Tackling a high-traffic area, the surface dirt was removed with ease, leaving behind a nice shine, and without any damage to the paint.

Left ImageRight Image

Even for very dirty areas, the mop did well, removing the mess without leaving streaks or marks.

Left ImageRight Image

I tried a plain wooden floor that was starting to show signs of being slightly unloved for a while, with the wood looking dry and scratches visible. After cleaning, the appearance of the floor improved, with minor scratches being harder to see and the floor getting some shine back.

Left ImageRight Image

Bona also makes floor polishes that can fill in microscratches, as well as adding a protective layer.

I also tackled an entrance that has the original Victorian tiles down. These have been walked on for over 100 years, look dirty, and have lost the shine and appearance they would have had when they were new.

For this, I switched to the hard floor spray, away from the wood floor spray, and then gave the floor a good clean. There was a big improvement: fresh dirt was removed and the tiles regained some of their original colour and sheen. However, it would be unrealistic to expect that all of the dirt would be removed.

Left ImageRight Image

Still, the overall appearance was much better and it will be interesting to see if the floor gets cleaner with each use, or if the company’s OxyPower cleaner could do a better job.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

Buy if you have delicate floors you want to protect

If you have wooden or tiled floors that you want to protect, this mop and its cleaning solution are a great choice, cleaning with a gentle, caring action.

Buy Now

Don’t buy if you want something more powerful that can handle solids

A regular hard floor cleaner has a powered cleaning action and can suck up solids at the same time, which can speed up cleaning.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve got hardier floors, then a modern powered hard floor cleaner will make short work of any dirt (trod in or solids), sucking up everything and giving you a clean and hygienic finish. If you want something cheaper or, more likely, have delicate floors that need careful treatment then the Bona Premium Spray Mop is a brilliant product with specially formulated, gentle and kind cleaning solutions that can help maintain your floors as well as clean them.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs

What are the different cleaning solutions for with the Bona Premium Spray Mop?

Bona sells different cleaning solutions for different floor types: hard floors, wood floor and oiled wood floors are the main ones.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Run time
Floor cleaner type
Detergent capacity
Bona Premium Spray Mop
£42.99
146 x 114 x 722 MM
2.63 KG
B073HQTZV9
2023
01/10/2024
Bona Premium Spray Mop
Microfibre cleaning pad
litres
hrs min
Spray mop
0.85 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

