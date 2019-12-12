Sections Page 1 Bissell PowerFresh Slim Steam Mop Review

How straightforward is it to clean with the Bissell PowerFresh Slim Steam Mop?

I started using this steam cleaner by mopping textured wooden floors. While the appliance heated up in about 30secs, it took another 30secs or so for the steam to start coming out properly.

While I was pressing the trigger, the cleaner was emitting a slight drumming sound. This is entirely normal and not too noisy, although it could initially disturb or worry new users. Nevertheless, the heated-up mop got rid of both stains and dirt on the floor, leaving it refreshed.

Then, I used the mop on some dried-up tomato sauce on smooth kitchen tiles. The mop got rid of most of the mess, with a few bits left to be vacuumed or wiped up. There was perhaps a very small hint of red left – oils from the sauce.

I did notice, however, that certain areas of the mop pad were affected by red, while others were still white, meaning the central bit of the mop gets more pressure than the sides and the pads are likely to wear out quicker in this area.

Next, I mopped some textured bathroom floor tiles that had caked-in dust and oily stains. While mopping didn’t fix the grouting, it did leave the tiles gleaming.

Switching to the handheld option without the stick, I attached the crevice brush and set to work on patches of darkened grouting on my kitchen and bathroom floors.

While both were left gleaming white after a quick steam and a subsequent wipe, the crevice brush’s stiff bristles looked a little worse for wear. Considering I was only using it on small areas for a limited amount of time, I question this tool’s durability.

Using the detail nozzle for the sink and the round brush for the oven resulted in slightly cleaner and more hygienic surfaces. However, on the whole, something stronger than steam is likely to be required to tackle limescale and old oil.

The stove scraper proved quite handy, removing fresher burnt-on bits and grease from my ceramic hob. While plastic can’t really compete with metal ceramic hob scrapers – steam or no steam – it did a decent job here, leaving the hob shiny after a quick wipe with kitchen paper.

Helen writes about home and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews, with a focus on helping you get the most out of your domestic appliances. As a freelance journalist, she has put her pen to a wide range…