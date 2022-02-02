 large image

Bissell PowerClean 2X Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Powerful enough to deal with the toughest of stains, the Bissell PowerClean 2X has both a floor head for large areas and handheld tools for tackling spots on both carpets and upholstery. This carpet cleaner is easy to use, well priced and, most importantly, brings carpets back to their best. The only minor complaint is that the brush roll can’t be easily removed for cleaning.

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Handheld tools add flexibility
  • Cleans brilliantly

Cons

  • Can’t remove roller for cleaning
  • Loud

Availability

  • UKRRP: £219

Key Features

  • TypeAn upright carpet cleaner, it comes with a plug-in hose and handheld attachments for spot cleaning, too

Introduction

Most carpet cleaners can deal with general muck pretty well, but removing tough stains or dealing with specific stains on stairs, for example, requires a model with flexibility. And the Bissell PowerClean 2X is exactly that – an upright carpet cleaner for dealing with big areas, but one that comes with a handy hose attachment to enable more focused cleaning for particular areas.

In terms of both price and performance, the Bissell PowerClean 2X is excellent; but it could be a little easier to clean up at the end.

Design and Features

  • Separate detergent and water tanks
  • Plug-in hose and handheld attachments
  • Rollers can’t be removed for cleaning

The Bissell PowerClean 2X looks much like other carpet cleaners. At its base is a fixed floor head with a rotating brush, whose stiff bristles are designed to agitate dirt from the carpets.

Bissell PowerClean 2X floor head

You can’t easily remove the brush roll from the cleaner, which is a shame, since it can become dirty and clogged with hair.

Tip the PowerClean 2X back, and I was able to access the roller to cut away hair and wipe away dirt with a cloth. Removable rollers would have made the job far easier, though.

Bissell PowerClean 2X dirty roller

Using the Bissell PowerClean 2X is easy. The 4.7-litre tank on top holds a mixture of water and detergent. There are marks on the side of the tank for Express Clean and Deep Clean options, and both have water-fill and detergent lines, so you’ll always get the correct mix.

Bissell PowerClean 2X detergent tank

Bissell provides a 1.9-litre water tank for dirty water. On an average clean, then, you’ll need to empty and clean this dirty tank a few times for each fresh-water/detergent tank. Thankfully, the process of removing the tank and emptying its contents is easy enough.

When empty, the Bissell PowerClean 2X weighs 5.6kg; full of water it’s just under 8kg. That’s pretty light for a carpet cleaner – and, remember, this is a product designed to be used on the floor, so you won’t have to lift it often.

With the tanks in place, it’s simple to get going with the Bissell PowerClean 2X. Just turn it on, and then select the level of clean you want: Deep or Express. The difference between the two comes down to the water used, with an Express clean using less and leaving your carpet’s dryer. Bissell says that, using this mode, carpets can be dry within 45 minutes – although the style of carpet and ambient temperature will also have a part to play.

Bissell PowerClean 2X cleaning switch

To use the machine, squeeze the trigger to release the detergent, then let go and run the Bissell PowerClean 2X cleaner over the same area a few times to suck up excess moisture and dirt. The 8m power cable means you’ll easily be able to tackle a room without having to change sockets.

Bissell PowerClean 2X detergent trigger

The above is similar to how the majority of carpet cleaners work, but the Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner makes life easier still, using auto dosing of the cleaning detergent.

As usual, there will likely be areas that prove tricky to reach with the main floor head, or tough stains that require a bit more effort. For those, the Bissell includes a plug-in hose that slips into the slot just above the floor head.

Bissell PowerClean 2X hose plugged in

This hose accepts both a crevice tool and brush attachment, enabling you to tackle tough stains, specific areas of mess or even upholstery and chairs. These handheld tools add flexibility to the Bissell PowerClean 2X. 

Bissell PowerClean 2X hose and accessories

Performance

  • Quite loud
  • Tackles stains easily
  • Handheld tool makes tough stains easy to tackle

To test the Bissell PowerClean 2X, I used it on a variety of stains. First, I started with my carpet tiles, which get muddy from deliveries coming in and out of the lab. As you can see from the images below, these started off pretty grubby.

Following an initial clean, you can see that the cleaner has made a difference, with the bulk of the mud removed and the tiles almost back to their best. Subsequent cleaning over the next week managed to get these almost as good as new.

Bissell PowerClean 2X dirty carpet tile
Bissell PowerClean 2X clean carpet tiles

I then spread ketchup onto a test carpet and let it dry. Running the Bissell PowerClean 2X over the mess managed to lift much of the stain, although there were some traces remaining.

Bissell PowerClean 2X dirty ketchup stain
Bissell PowerClean 2X ketchup stain after floor head has tackled it

To tackle what remained, I could have kept pushing the cleaner over the stain – but this is inefficient, and could take a long time. Instead, I used the hose and brush attachment. Manual agitation combined with the power of the carpet cleaner cleared the stain easily. 

Bissell PowerClean 2X clean carpet after using handheld tools

If there’s a downside to this carpet cleaner, it’s that it’s very loud, with sound peaking at 93.1dB in use. Fortunately, wearing a pair of headphones did manage to fade the noise somewhat, plus this isn’t the kind of appliance you’ll need to use all of the time.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a quality carpet cleaner at a good price, one that comes with the option for spot cleaning, too, then the Bissell PowerClean 2X is a brilliant choice.

If you want a machine that itself is easier to clean, or one that automatically doses detergent, you may want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The Bissell PowerClean 2X’s direct competition is the Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner. I found the latter a little easier to clean, prefer its auto-dosing feature, and the fact that it has a separate detergent tank. The Vax cleaner also has a more powerful rotating handheld cleaner for tackling tough stains. However, it’s a lot more expensive than the Bissell PowerClean 2X, and not that much further ahead in terms of performance.

If you want value and the option for handheld cleaning, then the Bissell PowerClean 2X is a great buy. If you just want a lower-cost traditional carpet cleaner, then the standard Bissell PowerClean is a great choice. Otherwise, read my guide to the best carpet cleaners.

FAQs

What attachments does the Bissell PowerClean 2X come with?

It has a motorised floor head, plus two handheld tools – a crevice tool and brush.

Can you tackle spot stains with the Bissell PowerClean 2X?

Yes, thanks to the handheld tools, you can clean stairs, spot stains and upholstery.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (normal)
Bissell PowerClean 2X
93.1 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Modes
Filters
Stated Power
Floor cleaner type
Detergent capacity
Bissell PowerClean 2X
£219
Bissell
1143 250 440 MM x x
5.4 KG
2021
31/01/2022
B09MKKCMKT
Rotating floor head, crevice tool, brush
4.7 litres
Express Clean, Deep Clean
2 (washable)
600 W
Carpet cleaner
1.9 litres
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

author icon

