Verdict

The Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X is a brilliant sub-£100 / $100 XLR microphone with clean pickup, solid noise rejection and ideal handling of plosives, punching above its weight. The addition of a shock mount and pop filter in the box continue to make it a fantastic value choice if you want a capable XLR mic for a song.

Pros Shock mount and pop filter are useful inclusions

Excellent build quality

Solid pickup and noise rejection Cons No additional ports or controls

Key Features Dynamic broadcast microphone: The M70 Pro X, being a dynamic mic, is ideal for voices.

XLR connection: It also uses a simple, plug and play XLR connection.

Introduction

The Beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X has been around for a couple of years and in that time, has gone relatively un-noticed, in spite of being a fantastic, easy-to-use XLR microphone.

At £89 / $99.99, it’s a seriously fantastic value option, coming as a broadcast XLR microphone complete with shock mount and external pop filter for under half the price of comparable quality choices including the Shure SM4, and the SteelSeries Alias.

On paper at least, the M70 Pro X is an absolute steal. I’ve been testing it for the last couple of weeks to see how well it fares.

Design

Low profile shape

Simple XLR connectivity

Shock mount and external pop filter included

Against other microphones I’ve tested recently, the M70 Pro X is a smaller option on its own, being narrower than the likes of SM4 and MV7+ from Shure. However, with the addition of the shock mount and especially the external pop filter, it is on the larger side.

Nonetheless, the M70 Pro X on its own is a little more portable and stowable, with a 320g weight and the fact that the microphone itself comes with a pouch for placing in when not being used. Otherwise, it’s best used in place with the shock mount and pop filter in a home studio setting.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The extra fixtures and fittings are of a high quality too, with solid plastics used in both the shock mount and external pop filter. The pop filter itself isn’t a magnetic one, as with the SM4, nor does it come attached to the microphone. Instead, it’s a bigger choice that attaches to a desk and sits in line with the microphone, depending on where you place it, of course. The shock mount, however, attaches via a standard 3/8-inch thread to a boom arm or desktop stand.

The M70 Pro X’s port selection is also simple, with an XLR port on the base of the microphone to plug into an interface. Other tasks such as monitoring or gain control are handled there too, as there are no other bells and whistles on this particular mic.

Performance

Solid vocal performance

Simple setup

External pop filter eliminates plosives

The M70 Pro X is a dynamic microphone, which is better suited for vocal work, as opposed to a condenser microphone which can also handle instrumental workloads. You also speak into the top of this mic, as opposed to the sides, where grilles are also present.

You have to get quite close to the top of the M70 Pro X for it to pick up at a decent volume, although its pickup with a cardioid polar pattern has plenty of body and definition. It lacks a portion of the low-end warmth of more expensive choices, while its noise-rejection isn’t quite as good. With this in mind though, I’m still suitably impressed with the M70 Pro X overall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, plosives weren’t an issue, especially with the mic’s external pop filter. You can run the M70 Pro X in its bare form without the external pop filter, and it did a fine job, although screwing it onto the desk and positioning it well meant plosives were no issue at all.

Setup was also a doddle, with the singular XLR input meaning I had the M70 Pro X up and running in a matter of moments on either Windows or macOS. It was recognised without any issues in Audacity and Adobe Audition across both operating systems when plugged into my Elgato Wave XLR interface.

Features

No real features to speak of

Apart from coming with the external pop filter and handy shock mount, there isn’t much else to the M70 Pro X. No additional software, nor any ports or dials for monitoring or gain control. This is, first and foremost, a broadcasting microphone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the M70 Pro X’s price in mind, I don’t bemoan the lack of features too much, against the likes of the Shure SM7B which costs four times as much. Still, the addition of some extra physical touches counts, right?

Should you buy it? You want a capable, all-in-one package Where the M70 Pro X really shines is with its brilliant level of price to performance, offering a mic with clean and full-bodied pickup with the addition of a pop filter and shock mount for under £100 / $100. Buy Now You want on-board controls Against the USB-powered mics in the same price bracket as the M70 Pro X, the only thing that Beyerdynamic’s option lacks is any on-board controls or ports. If that’s important, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X is a brilliant sub-£100 / $100 XLR microphone with clean pickup, solid noise rejection and ideal handling of plosives, punching above its weight. The addition of a shock mount and pop filter in the box continue to make it a fantastic value choice if you want a capable XLR mic for a song, especially as competing options including the Shure SM7B cost a lot more. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X work with a boom arm? Yes, the Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X works with a boom arm, with its shock mount attaching with a 3/8-inch thread.