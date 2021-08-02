Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Small and neat, the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug gets the basics right, but it only works with Apple HomeKit, which dramatically limits its appeal.

Pros

  • Simple to set up
  • Small size
  • Works with HomeKit

Cons

  • Doesn’t work with Android phones
  • Limited features

Availability

  • UKunavailable
  • USAunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • ConnectionThis smart plug connects via Wi-Fi but it can only be controlled using Apple HomeKit

The Wemo range of smart plugs used to be one of my favourites, because of the huge range of compatibility with other systems. All of the original plugs were taken off sale until now, and I have the brand-new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug in for review.

I was quite excited about this new product, but there’s one massive issue with it: it only works with Apple HomeKit. So, if you have an Android phone, or you want to use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you’re out of luck.

  • Super-compact; it doesn’t take up much space
  • Button to toggle the power

The one downside of the original line-up – the WeMo Insight, for example –was that the plugs were massive. They were so big, in fact, that they could obscure the second plug in a double socket. The new line fixes that: the WiFi Smart Plug is much smaller than the original.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug side

At just 59 x 59 x 42mm, the new plug is barely bigger than a standard UK plug, and so won’t block another socket. That’s pretty much standard fare for a modern smart plug, and you won’t find many bigger than this now.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug button

Also standard for a smart plug is the button on top that lets you toggle power without having to reach for an app.

  • Quick to install
  • Works with HomeKit only

Since the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug only works with HomeKit, you need to have an Apple device around to install it. Just scan the code on the side, and your phone will automatically connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and add it to your Apple home.

From the Apple app you can tap the plug to turn it on and off, or use Siri through your phone or a HomePod Mini, to turn it on and off. If you want remote access, you’ll need a home hub, which can be a HomePod (either type), Apple TV, or an iPad that’s left plugged in.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plugin HomeKit

From the Home app, you can also include the plug in any automations you have, such as turning a lamp off automatically when you go out.

If you’re fully immersed in Apple’s ecosystem, then this type of control is fine; if not, then the plug simply won’t work for you. It’s a huge shame – given the compatibility on offer with the older plugs – that the new units don’t work outside of the Apple world.

Should you buy it?

If you use HomeKit only then this smart plug will fit into your setup just fine.

Those with an Android device, or wishing to use any other system other than HomeKit, should look elsewhere.

Final thoughts

For those who use Apple HomeKit for their smart home setup, this plug will certainly do the job – but it’s a shame that it doesn’t work anywhere else. If you want more flexibility and have Philips Hue, the Philips Hue Smart Plug works with every voice assistant, HomeKit and SmartThings. It’s the better smart plug overall. If you don’t have an Apple device, then check out my guide to the best smart plug for alternatives.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always reveal what we find. We never accept money to review a product.

FAQs

Can you use the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug with Amazon Alexa?

No, it works with HomeKit only.

Can you use the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug with Google Assistant?

No, it works with HomeKit only.

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Connectivity
Voice Assistant
Smart assistants
App Control
Plug Type
Number of Plugs
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Belkin
59 x 42 x 59 MM
154 G
B08VJCDDPV
2021
20/07/2021
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wi-Fi
Apple Siri
Yes
Yes
Single
1

Jargon buster

HomeKit

Apple's unifying smart home technology that lets you control compatible devices from Siri or the Apple Home app on iPhone and Mac.

Alexa

Amazon's smart voice assistant

Google Assistant

A voice assistant which is Google’s take on Amazon’s Alexa.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.