Verdict

The Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner is a basic steam mop, suitable for hard floors as well as carpeted surfaces. While it only comes with one microfibre pad for the mop head, it’s also one of the most affordable steam cleaners on the market, with additional pads available at a relatively low cost. With only one control for the steam – the on/off switch – it’s very easy to use, but it also doesn’t allow for steam volume adjustment. Nevertheless, the steam volume here is well-measured, leaving surfaces pretty dry while making very efficient use of its somewhat small water tank. Heating up its full tank in less than 30secs, this appliance is handy for everyday cleaning.

Pros Stands up on its own

Heats up quickly

Uses water efficiently Cons Seam volume not adjustable

Only one microfibre pad

Residue from messier stains

Availability UK RRP: £39.99

Introduction

While many steam mops these days double up as handheld appliances, the Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner takes a more traditional approach, being a mop-only solution for cleaning hard floors (both tiled and sealed wood) and carpets, with the additional separate detergent tank for those wanting to use something stronger than water.

It’s one of the most affordable steam cleaners I’ve seen, but it also doesn’t come with any extra features: although it heats up quickly and makes efficient use of the water in its tank, it only has one steam setting and comes with a single microfibre pad.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Features

Accessories include a microfibre pad, carpet glider and filling jug

There’s no way to regulate steam output beyond an on/off switch

Mop head has a detergent tank for fresher results

Decked in turquoise and white, the Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner is a sturdy mop that can stand up on its own and can be easily disassembled: the metallic mop handle, which features convenient cable storage, can be removed at a push of a button.

This steam cleaner is easy to move around thanks to its lightweight and generous 5m cable. As the water is used sparingly here, you’ll manage to cover quite a bit of ground despite the relatively small tank.

The 350ml water tank is located inside the main body of the cleaner. While a part of it protrudes at the rear – topped with a turquoise rubber cap – the water actually fills quite a bit of the cavity of the mop. There are no increment markings on the tank itself, but a filling jug with 50ml to 250ml markings is provided, and the water level can also be monitored via a tiny slit at the front of the appliance.

At the front you’ll also find the plastic-protected on/off switch, which is this steam cleaner’s only control for steam. While regulating the steam power level would be handy, at least there’s the possibility of stopping the steaming on the appliance – rather than having to go to the power socket, which can be the case with some steam mops.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When the steam cleaner is switched on, a light at the front of the water tank will illuminate red, turning blue once the water has heated up. On a full tank of room-temperature water this took just under 30secs (25secs according to Beldray).

The “detergent” bit in this steam cleaner’s name comes from the 200ml transparent turquoise plastic cavity, located on the mop head, that allows for detergent to be used for a fresher results. Some detergent is released when the large spray release button on the left side on the mop head is pressed.

The appliance also comes with a carpet glider – a plastic frame that helps it move smoothly over carpeted surfaces – and a Velcro-attached microfibre pad for the mop head. I would have preferred to have more than one pad provided for messier cleaning sessions; however, additional pads are available from Beldray for a relatively small price.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

The mop head can be a little fiddly/stiff to change position

It’s not the fastest cleaner, but it also doesn’t soak the floors

Some residue is left behind in messier situations as the mop pad becomes saturated

For general cleaning, the Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner managed to get rid of most messes on both smooth and textured tiles in one swipe. Occasionally, the mop head would get stuck in the upright position, requiring a brief pause to restore the slanted stance.

First, I fitted the appliance with the carpet glider and steamed a patch of rug for 30secs. Compared with a covered-up patch, the colours of the steamed area looked more saturated even after it dried. But the steaming didn’t quite get rid of a small stain on the rug. While a steam cleaner is suitable for a quick refresh of textile surfaces, a dedicated carpet cleaner is likely to be more appropriate for a deeper clean and stain removal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My next test was removing dried, muddy footprints from a textured laminate floor. In the first 10secs, half of the patch was gone, only leaving a bit of residue. After 10 more seconds, the dirt was all gone, even most of the residual grime. No wet marks were left on the floor, and it felt dry in seconds.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My final challenge was the trickiest: a combination of coffee and tomato paste left to dry into a crusty patch on smooth kitchen tiles. While the superficial staining was gone in 30secs, it took another 1min45secs to get rid of the most stubbornly crusted bits.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There was quite a bit of red residue that wasn’t being picked up by the microfibre pad, which had already become quite saturated. However, because of the relative dryness of the steam here, this grime wasn’t dissolving, so it was easier to clean up than red-tinted water spread all over the tiles – the result with many ‘wetter’ steam cleaners.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want to start cleaning quickly. Quick to heat up and prone to leaving surfaces pretty dry, this steam cleaner is handy for everyday mopping. You want to clean more than just the floor. This appliance only functions as a mop and isn’t suitable for cleaning walls, windows, furniture, or other such household surfaces.

Final Thoughts The Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner is a basic, straightforward mop for everyday cleaning – be it superficial staining on tiled or sealed wooden floors – with an option to add detergent. It also helps to refresh and dislodge some grime from carpets.

For those looking for more features, such as adjustable steam volume or the opportunity to convert the steam mop into a handheld appliance, the Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner or the Russell Hobbs Neptune Multifunction Steam Mop may be more suitable. Trusted Score

How we test We test every steam cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main steam cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs What does adding detergent do? Detergent can help remove stubborn stains and it can help with a deeper clean than steam alone. Can you adjust the level of steam output? No, this machine has an on/off setting only.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Water tank size Steam cleaner type Cleaning solution tank Beldray Detergent Steam Cleaner £39.99 1170 x 222 x 350 MM 2.07 KG B08HDJK24W BEL01097 0.35 Mop Yes ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.