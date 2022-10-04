Verdict

Keenly priced, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper is a decent entry-level cordless vacuum cleaner. It did well on easier spills, but struggled with tougher messes, making it a better choice as an add-on to a powerful plug-in vacuum cleaner.

Pros Good price

Can stand up by itself

Pet tool included Cons No tool storage

Struggles with tougher stains

Availability USA RRP: $109

Key Features Type This is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner.

Battery life Expect up to 50-minutes of power on the low setting, and just over 30-minutes of power on the high setting.

Introduction

The Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper may be a budget cordless vacuum cleaner, but it has some features that I’d normally expect to see on high end models only, including the ability to stand up by itself, and long battery life.

It’s an alright vacuum cleaner if you’ve already got a powerful main upright for deep cleaning, but it struggles a bit on tough surfaces.

Design and features

Can stand up by itself

Two power modes

Removable battery

Costing a little over £100, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper fits firmly into the budget category of cordless cleaners with its nearest rival being the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 I tested two years ago. Despite that, there are some neat features that I’d expect to see on more expensive models.

First, this vacuum cleaner can stand up by itself for storage. The handheld unit lifts off and clips onto the wand, then the entire vacuum can be stood upright in a cupboard without the need for any fancy wall mounts.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Secondly, there’s a removable battery on this model, which unplugs for charging. That’s handy, as you can store the vacuum cleaner in a cupboard without a plug socket, and charge the vacuum elsewhere.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Elsewhere, everything else feels a little more budget. While the vacuum cleaner feels robust, it’s clearly made from cheaper plastics than much of the competition, and there’s no onboard storage for the basic 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool. It is nice to see the motorised pet tool in this box, which is ideal for cleaning sofas and stairs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At just 2.85kg, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper is a very light vacuum cleaner. It’s so light that lifting the unit up and cleaning around the ceiling is easy with this model.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Controls are very simple on this model. There’s a single trigger: squeeze once to turn it on in low mode, again to go to maximum and again to turn it off. I prefer a separate boost option with dedicated on/off controls. With Beldray’s choice, if I’m running at normal power, I need two squeezes of the trigger to turn the cleaner off.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a decent 1.2-litre dust capacity, which means that this cleaner won’t need to be emptied too often. Once a week should do it. The bin can’t be removed from the vacuum cleaner’s body, which can make cleaning it and emptying it a little awkward. It is easy to get the filters inside for cleaning, however.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Basic suction power

Cleans simple spills well

Struggles with tougher messes

To test the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper, I put it through my normal tests. First, I measured suction in AirWatts (AW). On its lowest power setting, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper managed just 30AW, which sits below the 37AW of the Shark IZ320UK. The latter is normally best run in its medium power mode (61AW), which is similar to the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper’s high-power mode of 54AW.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, while the Shark cleaner can go higher with its powerful boost mode, 54AW is the limit of the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copperin my tests, which puts this cleaner more in-line with the Hisense Hi Move IV.

This suggests that the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper is fine for basic spills, but would struggle with tougher messes. Indeed, that’s the case when I moved to my real world tests.

I started by sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto my test carpet. On the standard mode, I gave the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper a forwards and backwards sweep through the mess. It got most of the dust, but left some areas behind, which required another couple of sweeps.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Things were better on high power, with the rest of the mess being picked up in a few swipes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I tested the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper on the tough edge test, sprinkling flour up to the skirting board on carpet tiles. On regular power, a lot of mess was left behind.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Upping to maximum power, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper still struggled to clean the dust right up against the skirting board and I had to finish off with the crevice tool.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Combing cat hair into the carpet, I then gave the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper a sweep through the mess on regular power. Here, it’s morotised floor head did the job, picking up all of the hair and removing it from the carpet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving onto my hard floor test, I sprinkled a teaspoon of rice onto the floor. On its regular power mode, the vacuum cleaner managed to pick up every grain without dropping anything back onto the floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Cleaning performance is generally good, although the vacuum does struggle with tougher spills, requiring multiple swipes or higher power modes. In my mind this makes this more of an add-on cordless vacuum cleaner for smaller jobs, with a regular plug-in vacuum cleaner for deeper cleans.

I measured the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper’s battery life at 49m 58s on standard power, dropping to 31m 13s on maximum. They’re decent results, but because cleaning often takes multiple swipes, I could clean less area than with a more powerful vacuum cleaner that has shorter battery life. There’s only a simple battery-status display: three LEDs that extinguish one at a time to show you the rough amount of charge left.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 67.1dB on standard power and 70.1dB on maximum, the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper isn’t too loud. I didn’t find it distressing or annoying to stand next to.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you’ve got a plug-in vacuum cleaner that you’re happy with and want a cheap cordless model for smaller jobs, this one is well priced. If you want more powerful cleaning from a cordless vacuum cleaner, then you’ll need to spend a bit more and buy a different model.

Final Thoughts The Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper is a well priced vacuum cleaner that can deal with regular messes well, although it often needs an extra swipe or two. It does struggle with tougher messes, so I think it’s best paired with a more powerful plug-in vacuum cleaner that can deal with deeper cleans. If you want a more powerful cordless cleaner, then check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Does the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper have a removable battery? Yes it does. There’s one included in the box. What accessories does the Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper ship with? It has a floor head (with LED lights), pet brush, and a 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) Sound (low) AirWatts (high) AirWatts (low) Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper 70.1 dB 67.1 dB 54 AW 30 AW Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 83.1 dB 78.8 dB 135.76 AW 24.11 AW ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Vacuum cleaner type Provided heads Bin capacity Bagless Modes Filters Run time Charge time Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper – $109 Beldray 250 x 210 x 1150 MM 2.85 KG B09S3N2CYJ Beldray Airgility Pet Max Copper – – litres – – – – – Vax ONEPWR Blade 4 £219.99 – Vax 240 x 185 x 1140 MM 3 KG – ONEPWR Blade 4 Cordless stick Motorised floor head, mini pet tool, crevice tool, brush (optional toolkit includes upholstery tool with clip-on stiff brush, extendible crevice tool and a flexible extension hose) litres Yes Standard, Turbo 2 (washable) 45 mins 4 hrs ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.