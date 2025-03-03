  Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review

A good entry-level robot vacuum cleaner for lighter jobs. A cheap robot vacuum cleaner, the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a decent enough cleaner for lighter spills, ably navigating and even cleaning edges well enough. Its app is a little basic, and it struggles with tough spills, but if you just want a cheap robot for maintenance cleaning, then it’ll do the job.

Pros Cheap

Cheap Doesn't take up much space

Doesn't take up much space Navigates well Cons App is a little basic

Key Features Type This is a standalone robot vacuum cleaner, and you have to empty its bin manually.

Introduction

The Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a bit of a throwback to the early days of robot vacuum cleaners: it’s cheap, simple and is a vacuum-only model with a bin you have to empty by itself.

It struggles with tough spills but vacuums well enough for lighter tasks, and could be a good choice for smaller homes that don’t have space for a self-empty, self-clean docking station.

Advertisement

Design and Features

No self-empty, self-clean docking station

Can be easily placed anywhere

App connectivity

While the majority of robot vacuum cleaners I review, even budget ones such as the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Pro, have a self-empty, self-clean docking station, the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner doesn’t.

Instead, as with the Roborock Q5 Pro, this robot ships with a standard charging dock only. The advantage of this kind of setup is that you can place the docking station almost anywhere, even underneath a sofa.

Without a self-empty station it does mean that you have to empty the 0.8-litre bin that pulls out the top of the robot vacuum cleaner. It opens up easily enough for emptying and also contains a filter that needs washing every month or so.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A round robot vacuum cleaner, the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses LDS laser navigation with a dome located on the top.

Advertisement

There’s an additional sensor at the front, although this isn’t a camera, so the robot can’t spot and avoid common obstacles, such as pet mess or shoes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Flip the robot over, and there’s a standard layout: a standard brush bar and a single side sweeper brush.

There’s no clip in the mopping pad with this robot. That’s not particularly an issue at this price, where a mopping bracket would most likely be gravity fed, dripping water onto a microfibre cloth that gets dragged around.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These types of mopping options were basic when they first appeared years ago, and aren’t very good at shifting anything other than the lightest of stains.

Advertisement

Shortcut buttons on the front of the robot are there to let you start and stop a clean, but you’ll only get the full functionality if you use the app.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Don’t accidentally download the Beko Robot app, as you need the HomeDirect app instead. Once installed, this takes you through connecting the robot to Wi-Fi, followed by starting a mapping run.

The maps look a little basic compared to the ones generated by the Roborock app, but Beko’s are functional enough, and you split the map into rooms. It’s also possible to set no-go zones and virtual walls if you don’t want the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner to go somewhere.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Cleaning options are straightforward, with the choice to clean everywhere, to select a room (or rooms) of your choice, or to draw a zone on the map for spot cleaning. There’s then a choice of one or two passes.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s then a choice of four power modes, although it most probably makes sense to use the highest power setting, as the robot’s 2000Pa suction power is a long way behind what the best robots can offer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Good navigation skills

Not ideal for larger spills

No anti-tangle brush

I set the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner off around the Trusted Reviews Home Technology Lab. General navigation was good, although I did have to fully tidy up cables and make sure no objects were on the floor, as the robot would get itself tangled.

To test cleaning performance, I set the robot to maximum suction and then gave it two passes of the lab. Starting with the carpet test, where I added a teaspoon of flour to the test rug, I found that the main mess was removed, but that quite a bit of dirt was still visible.

Advertisement

For lighter spills or general maintenance, the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner worked well, but you really need a more powerful robot for bigger messes.

Hard-floor cleaning, which is a lot easier, went well, and the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner managed to clean up a teaspoon of spilt flour.

I then spread a teaspoon of flour right up to the kitchen plinth. Here, the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner did a pretty good job, although it did smear quite a bit of the flour around.

Advertisement

Again, the performance is good enough for lighter spills, but you’ll want something with more suction power for tougher messes.

I tried the robot out with human hair. It doesn’t have an anti-tangle brush (and I wouldn’t particularly expect one at this price), so the hair all got wrapped around the brushbar. If you’ve got a home with pets or people with long hair, it may make sense to buy a more expensive model that won’t have this issue.

I measured the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner at 61.5dB, which makes it one of the quieter robot vacuum cleaners that I’ve tested, although the relatively low suction power will help account for that.

Run time is rated at up to 130 minutes on the lowest power setting. Whacking the power up, I had enough charge for two passes of the Home Tech Lab, which suggests that the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner could clean an entire home on a charge.

Advertisement

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a cheap, simple robot vacuum cleaner It’s small, cheap and does basic vacuum cleaning well, making this a good choice for a smaller home. Don't buy if you want more features, such as mopping If you want a cleaner that can mop, self-empty or that has more powerful cleaning, you’ll need to spend more money.

Final Thoughts The Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an attractive price and it cleans lighter messes well enough, making it an attractive proposition for anyone on a very tight budget. However, the Roborock Q5 Pro is even cheaper and has a better app, basic mopping and similar vacuuming performance making it a better choice for most people. If you want a more powerful robot or something that can mop better, check out my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period

Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week

We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Does the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner have a mopping option? No, this is a vacuum-only cleaner. Can the Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner self empty? No, the docking station is for charging only, and the bin has to be emptied manually.

Test Data Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review Sound (high) 61.5 dB

Full Specs Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review UK RRP £-19249 Manufacturer Beko Size (Dimensions) 342 x 342 x 81 MM Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 12/02/2025 Model Number Beko VRR61414VB Laser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum cleaner type Robot vacuum Bin capacity 0.8 litres Modes Four power settings Filters 1 (washable) Run time 130 mins min Brushes 1x brushbar, 1x side sweeper Mop Option N/A

Advertisement