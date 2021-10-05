Verdict

Exceptionally cheap, the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 is actually quite well made, bar the flimsy tamper. This espresso machine is capable of some good results, although the overall espresso and milk quality is a little more basic, and you’ll need a better machine to deliver more professional results. Still, if you’re on a tight budget, or just want a simple machine to get started with, you can do far worse than this Beko coffee machine.

Key Features Type This is a manual espresso machine, so you have to use ground beans and tamp yourself

Drinks available You can make espressos, as well as steaming milk manually to make cappuccinos and more

Introduction

If you want to make coffee manually, as they do in coffee shops, then the range of machines with which you can do so in your home tends to command quite a high price. It’s refreshing to see the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 then: a manual espresso machine that costs less than £100.

It’s a little basic, but it does deliver good enough results, making it a simple and cheap machine for those on a tight budget or new to manual coffee making.

Design and features

Slightly cheap tamper

Well-made body

Simple controls

One of the main advantages of the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 is that it’s very small (315 x 192 x 320mm), so won’t take up much counter space. In fact, it doesn’t takes up much more space than a large pod machine, such as the Nespresso Vertuo Next.

The main body feels pretty well made, too. There’s nothing that bends or feels too cheap here, with an on/off button on the side and a robust dial on the front that lets you pick the mode – brewing coffee or steam. The centre position keeps the cup warmer turned on, so you can pre-warm your coffee cups before you start.

There’s a standard group handle, which ships with two portafilters: one for single espresso and one for a double shot. Since there are two spouts on the handle, you can also make two shots of espresso at the same time.

The portafilters are smaller, consumer unit, rather than the larger ones you’ll find in pro-level machines such as the WPM KD-270S. Beko provides a simple all-in-one scoop and tamper. This is made of very thin plastic and feels as though it could break if you applied too much force. It’s the one bit of the coffee machine that I’d replace.

Once the coffee is in the filter, you have to insert the group handle into the machine. The handle has to be pointed a long way to the left to get it in, so be careful where you place the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152; too close to a wall and you’ll struggle to get the handle in.

Once in place, you can fit cups up to 95mm tall under the spouts, which covers everything from espresso cups to larger latte and cappuccino glasses.

There’s a 1.4-litre water tank that lifts out of the back. It’s a good size, with water lasting for a relatively long time, As such, you won’t find you’re constantly refilling the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152.

Coffee quality

Pours a little too fast

Easy to get good results

Crema is a touch foamy

Budget machines and the filters they use are designed to get reasonable results with minimum effort. The flip side is that they often don’t produce the best results and there’s no way to adjust. That’s certainly the case here. Even using a very fine grind and tough tamp, the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 pours a little too fast.

The result is that the final shot of espresso is a little foamy on top, rather than having a more oily texture that sticks to the surface. It isn’t bad, just a little off what a good machine can deliver.

At 66.5ºC, the espresso was a touch on the warm side, too, although given that a lot of people believe that coffee machines make espresso too cold, I can see why Beko has steered towards slightly hotter.

My shot of espresso was a little more watery than once made using a more expensive machine, but the Fairtrade Peruvian carried through the pronounced acidity. In short, there wasn’t anything particularly wrong with the coffee, but it did lack the subtlety and sophistication that a more expensive machine can deliver.

Milk frothing

You can vent before steaming

Slightly bubbly results

Good enough milk for most drinks

This coffee machine comes with only a single boiler, so you can only stream milk or make espresso. Given that milk holds its temperature better and should be left to stand for a bit, it makes sense to steam first and make espresso later.

To use the steamer wand, you just turn the dial to the milk setting. It’s worth doing this with the wand pointing at the drip tray first. That way, you can expel water in the wand. Once done, you can steam as normal.

There’s little control over the output and the relatively small space means you don’t get a huge amount of control over the steam output. I found that the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 tended to inject a bit too much air at first, giving a slightly frothy result.

A tap of the jug at the end and a gentle swirl to mix produces good results, but not quite the fine micro-bubbles achievable from the best coffee machines.

Maintenance

Requires regular descaling

Drip tray needs emptying

You can wipe down the brew head when the machine has cooled down, and you should also regularly clean out the drip tray, washing it in soapy water.

Aside from that, the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152 will need to be descaled every two to three months, following the instructions in the guide. Since you can’t set the water hardness setting, the coffee machine won’t remind you when it’s time to do this.

For the most part, this is a very simple coffee machine, so it doesn’t need a huge amount of love and care to keep it operating.

Should you buy it? If you’re on a tight budget, or just want a small and basic manual machine, this one covers the basics. Results for both espresso and milk frothing are quite basic, so if you want something that can deliver better results then look elsewhere.

Final thoughts At this kind of price, you can’t expect the best espresso and milk frothing. What you get is basic but good enough results. If you’re looking to get started with a manual machine, this is a cheap and forgiving way to get started. If you’re after better results, then you’ll need an alternative from my best coffee machine guide. Trusted Score

FAQs Can you steam milk with the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152? Yes, it has a steamer wand for manual operation. What kind of coffee can you use with the Beko Espresso Coffee Machine CEP5152? You can use espresso-ground beans, either shop-bought or from a grinder you have at home.