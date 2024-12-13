Verdict

While most 60cm wide fridge freezers offer just a fridge on top and freezer below, the Beko CNG7603VPX is more flexible, letting you convert the freezer space into additional fridge space. Flexible internal space with a high capacity, plus low running costs and excellent temperature control, make this a brilliant choice for those who need flexibility in a standard-width slot.

Pros Freezer can be additional fridge space

Flexible fridge space

Spot-on temperature control Cons Could be hard to reach top fridge shelf

Key Features Capacity This fridge freezer has 355-litres, with 249-litres of fridge space and 106-litres of freezer space.

Convertible freezer Convertible freezer section can be additional fridge space.

Introduction

The one thing you don’t see with standard fridge freezers is a lot of flexibility. That changes with the Beko CNG7603VPX.

This can use the lower section as a freezer or as a fridge, giving you more cool-only space if and when you need it. Low running costs, and a brilliantly designed interior make this a great value, multi-purpose fridge freezer.

Design and Features

Large fridge

Clever fold-up wine rack

The freezer section can become a fridge

Slightly taller than average at 2035mm tall, the Beko CNG7603VPX is a large 60cm wide fridge freezer. It’s finished in stainless steel and easily looks as good as models costing a lot more.

That height helps with capacity, but it does mean that the top shelf can be hard to reach for anyone not that tall. If you need more capacity in a slightly shorter unit, the wider-than-normal Samsung Series 8 SpaceMax RB53DG706AS9 could be for you.

It’s the flexibility that really sets it apart, with five mode options via the control panel on the door. In normal use, the Beko CNG7603VPX has a large 249-litre fridge on top, and a 106-litre freezer below.

However, you can convert the freezer section into additional fridge space, giving you a 355-litre model. That might be handy if you’ve got an existing freezer and want to double fridge space.

There are other modes, too. First, you can turn the lower section off entirely, giving you just the top as a fridge. Or you can turn the top section off, and use the lower section as just a mini-fridge or mini-freezer.

That’s very flexible, and these latter options might suit if you’re going on holiday, and want to save on running costs.

Inside, the fridge is brilliantly designed, with some really nice touches. For starters, the four door pockets are large and deep, with high sides to prevent items from falling over.

There’s enough space in the bottom pocket to hold taller, deeper items, such as large milk jugs and cartons. The other shelves will hold everything else from condiments to eggs or even cans of drink.

The main fridge space is well-designed, with four shelves, the top three of which can be placed on your choice of four shelf brackets. It’s easy to get a layout that works, with most shelves having enough room to store taller items, such as jars of sauce.

There’s even a clever fold-down bottle rack, which can take two bottles (up to 2-litre bottles of drink). When you want more shelf space below, this folds up into a thin box.

There are two drawers. The top one is the Harvest Fresh one, which uses a light that cycles between blue, green and red to mimic sunlight. Beko says that this will increase food life by up to five days.

The drawer below is for dairy and other fresh items and is a very good size.

This compartment is lit by a bright white LED at the top, which highlights the full cavity inside.

In the freezer section below, there are three simple drawers, the top two of which are big and deep enough for large items, such as pizzas, while the bottom one is a touch shallower. There’s no lighting in this section.

This is a no-frost fridge freezer, and I didn’t notice any ice buildup over my time testing it.

Performance

Low running costs

Accurate temperature control

To see how well the Beko CNG7603VPX worked, I put it through my standard tests, loading it with freezer packs to simulate food. I set the fridge to 4°C and the freezer to -18°C.

I then used temperature sensors to record the temperature every 15 minutes, an automatic door opener to open and close the fridge door on schedule, and a power meter to measure power consumption.

Starting in the fridge compartment, the average temperature was 4°C, which is spot-on. I found that the Beko CNG7603VPX was slightly warmer at the top, and slightly cooler at the bottom, as is normal.

Standard deviation showed that most temperatures fluctuated by +/-0.9°C. I like to see a result of 1°C or lower, which shows that a fridge freezer holds its temperature without big swings by allowing the fridge to warm up, and then making it very cold. The more stable the temperature control, the better it is for your food.

In the freezer section, the average temperature was -18.28°C, which was spot on. There was minimal variation in temperature between the three drawers. Standard deviation showed that temperatures mostly fluctuated by +/- 0.32°C, which is an excellent result.

This is a B-rated fridge freezer. In my tests, I estimated that the Beko CNG7603VPX will cost around £18.79 a year to run, and cost just 5p per litre of storage space. That’s excellent, and shows that this fridge freezer is very efficient.

Final Thoughts The Beko CNG7603VPX is an excellent 60cm wide fridge freezer. It has lots of space inside, with flexible fridge space and convertible freezer space, holds temperatures well, and has low running costs. If you need more overall space or want a water dispenser, take a look at my guide to the best fridge freezers; otherwise, this is a top choice for those who want a regular-sized model. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs What are the Beko CNG7603VPX’s five modes? It can be used as a fridge and freezer; the freezer can be converted to additional fridge space; the lower section can be used without the top for a mini fridge or mini freezer; and the top section can be used alone as just a fridge.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Average temperature (fridge) Cost per litre of space Average temperature (freezer) Beko CNG7603VPX 4 °C £0.05 -18.28 °C ›