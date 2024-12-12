Verdict

Although a more entry-level machine, the Beko BM3WT3941 is still capable of impressing. On its Eco 40-60 cycle, it’s the cheapest machine to run that I’ve tested, while the StainExpert setting increases running costs but delivers brilliant cleaning results. The drum feels a bit cramped, and clothes can get a bit tangled, but if you’re on a tight budget but don’t want to sacrifice performance, this is a brilliant choice.

Pros Very low running costs

StainExpert delivers brilliant stain removal

Excellent value Cons Slightly cramped drum

Key Features Capacity Has a 9kg drum, although I found that I could easily fill this with my 5kg load of washing. This is a machine that’s designed for regular weekly washes.

Energy An A-rated appliance, this washing is super cheap to run on its Eco 40-60 cycle.

Introduction

Although from the outside, the Beko BM3WT3941 is a straightforward washing machine, with a simple cycle-select dial, this model has the company’s EnergySpin tech built-in. Designed to cut energy costs, while maintaining cleaning performance, this is one of the cheapest washing machines to run that I’ve tested.

Despite some slightly mixed results across the cleaning cycles, the Beko BM3WT3941 also managed to deliver some of the best overall stain removal results that I’ve seen.

Design and Features

9kg drum is fairly shallow

Good range of cleaning cycles

Clear, simple LCD

The Beko BM3WT3941 has a clean and straightforward design and is available in black or white. It is a 9kg washing machine, which means that it’s designed for standard family washes. As the entire washing machine is just 546mm deep, the drum is a little shallow, so it’s quite easy to fill it up.

I usually test with a 5kg mixed load of washing, which includes sheets, towels and clothing. This easily filled the drum. If you need a bit more room or want to wash large items, you may want a bigger washing machine, such as the 11kg Indesit BWE 111496X WV.

As a more entry-level washing machine, the Beko BM3WT3941 doesn’t have smart apps or an advanced control panel, instead opting for a simple cycle dial on the front. All of the wash options are clearly labelled, and include all of the most common washes, plus a special StainExpert mode and a hand wash cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once a cycle is selected, the LCD shows the estimated run time, and I could override the temperature setting and spin speed. There are also shortcut buttons to increase the speed of a cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Water Mode button is a little confusing, as it doesn’t change how the water comes out, as it seems to suggest, but rather the number of rinses.

There’s a standard detergent drawer on this model, which pulls out the front and has space for detergent, fabric softener and pre-wash detergent. If you’re using liquid detergent, there’s a fold-down measurement guide at the back of the drawer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s it, and the washing machine is easy to get going. Once it’s loaded up, just hit the Play button and the Beko BM3WT3941 starts to wash.

Performance

Very low running costs

Exceptional stain removal on StainExpert

Can tangle clothes

I tested the Beko BM3WT3941 across multiple wash cycles to check its cleaning performance and running costs. I started with the standard Eco 40-60 wash, which should be the cheapest. I had to run this test twice, as I thought there was something wrong with my power meter, as the running costs were so low.

There was no mistake, and overall, this cycle cost just 13p to run, assuming an electricity unit cost of 24.5p per kWh. That’s the lowest that I’ve seen from a washing machine, and shows that the EnergySpin tech really works.

EnergySpin is Beko’s technology that uses specially designed drum movements to dissolve detergent more efficiently, optimising heat usage. Well, it definitely works, and it’s great to see a low-cost washing machine with an A-rating for energy efficiency.

My clothes gained 37.35% in weight through water retention, which is about what I expect to see, demonstrating that the spin cycle is effective.

Cleaning performance is about average on this cycle. I use stain strips, which have (left to right), red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. At the end of the clean, the red wine stain was highly visible, there were traces of oil left behind, the ketchup stain had smeared and there was an outline of gravy.

Don’t let that result make you think that the Beko BM3WT3941 is not good for cleaning, as I switched it to the StainExpert mode. This increased running costs to a substantial 60p, and my clothes came out 40.16% heavier, which is right on the boundary of what I want to see.

However, stain removal was incredible. As you can see from the samples below, the stains have all gone, bar some flakes of ketchup that would brush off, and just the faint outline of red wine. You have to spend considerably more to get better wash results, such as with the Samsung WW11DB8B95GB.

I then tried the 20°C wash, which is often very cheap. Here, I found that the cycle cost 27p to run, which is quite a bit more than the Eco 40-60 wash, while my clothes came out 40.57% heavier than they went in. Cleaning performance wasn’t great either, with my stain strip coming out very dirty.

Moving to the Cotton 30°C wash, running costs were 36p, which is in line with other washing machines. My clothes came out 41.14% heavier, which is a touch over the 40% threshold that I like to see.

Cleaning performance was better than on the 20°C wash, but the ketchup stain was smeared, and there was still a fair amount of gravy left behind.

I finished off with the fast wash, which can handle a full load in 28 minutes, and costs 28p to run. The downside of wash speed is that a low spin speed is used, and my clothes came out 86.42% heavier, which is practically dripping with water. If you need a few clothes washed fast, this mode could be useful, but I’d use one of the other wash modes where possible.

I should also note that the Beko BM3WT3941 does tend to tangle clothes, often getting thin should straps caught around other items. Load and unload this machine carefully to minimise this problem.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a low-cost washing machine that performs well This washing machine is one of the cheapest, but it has low running costs and is capable of exceptional stain removal. Buy Now You need more features or a bigger drum If you regularly wash larger items, look for a machine with a larger drum. If you want smart features, then you’ll need an alternative.

Final Thoughts While the Beko BM3WT394 has a few wash modes with quite basic stain removal and so-so costs, it’s also capable of some staggeringly good results. Use StainExpert and the cost per cycle is high, but the stain removal is incredible; switch to Eco 40-60 and you get super low running costs, although more basic stain removal. Still, between those two modes, you’ve got everything you need. If you want more features, better stain removal across the range or a larger capacity machine, check out my guide to the best washing machines. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs What is EnergySpin on the Beko BM3WT3941? This technology controls drum movement to maximise heat usage and efficiently dissolve detergent, saving energy on each cycle.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption 30C wash Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 30C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Beko BM3WT3941 0.467 kWh 78.5 litres 41.43 % 0.187 kWh 28.6 litres 37.35 % ›