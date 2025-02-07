  Beko BDEN38640FG Review

A dishwasher with a very flexible interior The level of flexibility makes the Beko BDEN38640FG freestanding dishwasher stand out, with lots of fold-down tines, a wine-glass and baking tray holder at the bottom, and a cutlery rack and holder at the top. Although cleaning on the Eco cycle could be better, decent running costs across all cycles, and powerful deep cleaning on higher temperature cycles even the playing field.

Pros Large interior

Large interior Clever baking tray and wine glass holders

Clever baking tray and wine glass holders Powerful cleaning on higher temperatures Cons Eco mode is a little weak

Key Features Place settings This is a large dishwasher with space inside for 16 place settings.

Introduction

Although it fits into the entry-level category for freestanding dishwashers, the Beko BDEN38640FG is well built and surprisingly flexible.

This dishwasher has a top cutlery rack, a three-position middle rack and wine-glass and tray holders in the bottom rack.

If you’re looking for an attractive, yet flexible freestanding dishwasher, this one may be for you.

Advertisement

Design and Features

The middle shelf has three positions

Clever bottom shelf layout

Cutlery holder and rack

Finished in stainless steel with a neat LCD on the front, the Beko BDEN38640FG looks sleek and stylish. As a freestanding, full-size model, the main screen is useful, as it shows the current time remaining on the wash cycle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This display doesn’t have any controls available on it. Instead, cycle and option selections are via the controls on the top of the door. Cursor keys move the indicator light, so you can see which cycle is selected, and a second screen shows the estimated run-time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

The standard cycles are all included, but this dishwasher also has an auto 40-65°C mode where it detects how soiled dishes are, and an AquaFlex wash, which is for everyday washes.

There’s a little bit of maintenance to get the dishwasher ready for use, including adding salt and setting the water hardness level. For the latter, this has to be done both via the control panel and by adjusting the physical control at the back of the dishwasher.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Rather than using a normal spray arm that’s fixed in position, the Beko BDEN38640FG has an arm that pivots around the inside of the tub to give better corner-to-corner coverage, known as CornerIntense.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Space inside the dishwasher is quite flexible and there are some nice touches. On the bottom shelf, there’s a full-size cutlery basket, which you may want to remove, as there’s also a cutlery rack at the top of the machine.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The tines at the back of the bottom rack can fold flat to fit in larger items, and there are fold-down supports for baking trays, so you can even fit in large ones without worrying about them hitting the spray arm at the top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are also fold-down wine glass supports, so long-stem glasses can be loaded into the dishwasher, at the expense of plates or dishes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The middle rack has a similar level of flexibility, with fold-down tines at the front, which can be used to hold smaller plates, and wine-glass-holders/utensil shelves on both sides.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unusually, this rack has a choice of three height positions, rather than the normal two. This gives a bit more flexibility when trying to get a bit more space for glasses without lowering the rack to the point that the spray arm hits the dishes below.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even so, I couldn’t get the right balance to fit in my tall-stem wine glasses in the middle shelf and still have enough room for plates below.

I did find that a dishwasher with a larger tub, such as the Hotpoint H7FHP33UK, gives more flexibility. And, that diswasher also has a top rack, where either side can be slid open to allow for more room below.

With the Beko BDEN38640FG, the top rack Is large but doesn’t have any sliding sections, so has to be used as is. The alternative is to remove the top rack entirely, and use the cutlery holder at the bottom, for the few occasions when you really need more space.

Advertisement

Overall, the large amount of space inside means that it takes a lot to fully load the Beko BDEN38640FG, and the company says that it has space inside for 16 place settings.

Performance

Capable of deep cleaning

Eco mode leaves a bit of mess

Good running costs

I always load my dishwashers with stained items, and then test the cleaning quality and running costs on a variety of tests. I started with the standard Eco cycle, which gave me a cost per cycle of 23p (assuming an electricity cost of 24.5p per kWh). That’s about average for a C-rated appliance and works out to a decent cost per place setting of 1.43p.

Cleaning was generally good on this setting, although there were a couple of areas where the Beko BDEN38640FG could do better. With my plate that had dried-on ketchup, the Eco cycle managed to fully clean this.

I was hoping to get the same result with my dried-on mac-and-cheese, but the Eco cycle left a small amount of congealed cheese behind.

Advertisement

Likewise, the lower temperatures of the Eco clean meant that the spoon I’d used to dish up the mac-and-cheese, wasn’t cleaned properly.

I found that my coffee mug was cleaned up perfectly, with all traces of coffee removed.

My tea mug didn’t do as well, and there was a circle of tea stain at the bottom of the mug. The Beko BDEN38640FG’s manual does say that left-over stains like this show that you should use a higher-temperature wash.

Advertisement

My toughest test is the glass bowl that I use to make microwave scramble egg. Here, the Eco clean did a reasonable job of getting rid of the bulk of the mess, but some clear, dried-on bits of egg were left behind.

My wine glass fared very well. Placed in the bottom section, this glass was cleaned up perfectly, removing all traces of red wine.

To test out the maximum cleaning power, I put the dishwasher into its Intensive 70°C mode, which pushed the running costs to a reasonable 39p. This managed to clean everything well, including fully cleaning up my eggy bowl.

Advertisement

Testing the other modes, there’s an Auto mode, which senses the load and dirt and adjusts power, temperature and water use to suit. This cycle cost 28p to run, and managed to clean both mugs, but it still struggled with the egg bowl, leaving a lot of mess behind, so I’d stick with the Eco cycle for lighter loads.

AquaFlex is a mode designed for every day use, and this worked very well, with similar running costs to the Eco cycle, only it did a much better job across the board, with only a small amount of egg left on the bowl.

These main cycles all had good drying performance, with the Beko BDEN38640FG’s door opening automatically at the end of the cycle. Even my plastic tubs dried up well.

Advertisement

There’s a fast wash option that cleans everything in 45 minutes. This costs 26p to run, which is a touch more expensive than the Auto cycle, and the drying isn’t as comprehensive.

For regular soiled items that you need clean quickly, this mode is good, and the slightly higher temperature wash, compared to the Eco cycle, meant that even tea mugs came up clean.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want flexibility and deep cleaning With a very flexible interior with lots of fold-down tines, plus deep cleaning on the higher settings, this dishwasher is great for the price. Don't buy if you need more room or cheaper running costs If want even more flexibility, a dishwasher with a larger tub might make sense, while there are rivals that clean as well with lower running costs/.

Final Thoughts The Beko BDEN38640FG is a very well priced dishwasher. At this price, the closest competition is the Candy CF 57CF0W, which has a slightly larger tub, a smart app, but marginally higher running costs on the more intense programmes, and a less flexible interior. That makes the Beko BDEN38640FG a great choice if you want a flexible dishwasher at a low price; just make sure you use higher temperature cycles if you need to remove deeper stains from items. If you need an integrated model or want to spend more on a machine with more cleaning options and lower running costs, check out my guide to the best dishwashers. Trusted Score

Advertisement

How we test We test every dishwasher we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. We measure water and energy usage for each dishwasher to see how efficient they are.

We measure water and energy usage for each dishwasher to see how efficient they are. We use real-world mess to test a dishwasher's ability to clean.

FAQs

How many shelf positions does the Beko BDEN38640FG have? The middle rack has a choice of three shelf positions, which makes it more flexible than most dishwashers that have two options. Does the Beko BDEN38640FG have an app? No, this dishwasher is controlled via the front panel only.

Test Data Beko BDEN38640FG Review Energy consumption standard clean 0.879 kWh Water consumption standard clean 26.5 litres Energy consumption eco clean 0.801 kWh Water consumption eco clean 11 litres