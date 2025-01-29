  Beko BBIMA13301XMP Review

A budget oven with a few surprises including a pyrolytic cleaning mode A great entry-level oven, the Beko BBIMA13301XMP is simple and straightforward to use and gets all of the basics rights. An extra oven shelf would have been nice, but the Beko BBIMA13301XMP does make up for this by shipping with an airfry basket, and by providing a pyrolytic cleaning mode, which is unusual to see on an oven at this price.

Lacks a wider range of cooking modes
Basic controls

Key Features Type This is an integrated oven with an air fry mode.

Capacity Has 72-litres of internal cooking space, which is enough for larger meals.

Introduction

Considerably cheaper than much of the competition, the Beko BBIMA13301XMP is a low-cost integrated oven that has some interesting features, including an air fry mode and pyrolytic oven cleaning.

Getting all of the basics right, this oven is great value if you want simple, straightforward cooking and easy cleaning.

Design and Features

Limited number of shelves

Air fry mode

Pyrolytic cleaning

The Beko BBIMA13301XMP is a standard 60cm wide oven, with a large 72-litre capacity. This is similar to the internal cooking space that the Hotpoint SI4S854CBL provides. That’s enough space to cook a full roast dinner, and fit in larger items such as a turkey.

I found the space well organised, with five shelf positions. Beko provides a single wire shelf and a baking tray with a wire insert for use with the grill. That’s a touch stingy, and it’s likely that you’ll want to buy at least one more regular oven shelf.

There are no telescopic shelf mounts on this oven. I like telescopic mounts, as they make it easier to add and remove food from the oven, without having to lean all the way in. However, given the low price of this oven, I can understand why they’re not an option.

Beko provides an air fry basket, which is made from a kind of wire mesh to allow heat to flow from all around. This is designed to be used specifically with the oven’s air fry mode.

The capacity of the air fry tray isn’t given, but it runs the full width of the oven’s interior, so you’ve got more cooking capacity here than with a standard air fryer.

Controls are simple, with a dial used to pick the oven mode. Standard icons are used, and the following modes are available: top and bottom heat, bottom heating, fan assisted top/bottom heating, airfry, 3D (top, bottom and fan heating), and full grill.

Once a mode is selected, the temperature dial is used to select the temperature, with the current selection shown on the LCD.

Depending on the mode, the Beko BBIMA13301XMP can reach a maximum temperature of 280°C. That’s useful for items that need high temperatures: baguettes should be cooked at 250°C to get the best results.

This LCD also shows the current time when the oven is off, and has controls to set the oven timer.

There are no advanced controls, such as dedicated settings for certain types of food (meat, pizzas, etc), and the Beko BBIMA13301XMP is more of a straightforward oven, where you manually set the mode, temperature and cooking time that you want.

A light in the main cavity and a large glass door make it easy to look through to see what’s cooking, without having to open the door.

It’s good to see a pyrolytic cleaning mode on this oven, which allows it to heat to 480°C, burning off grease for an easier clean.

Performance

Even cooking

Air fry is great for items you want crispy

Even grilling

I started my tests by seeing how well the Beko BBIMA13301XMP distributes heat. To do this, I loaded up a tray full of ceramic beads, set the oven to 200°C, and then used a thermal camera to take a photo. On the middle shelf, as the image below shows (white is hottest), you can see that the heat is quite evenly distributed, with a slight bias towards to the left-hand side.

Measuring in the middle of the tray, I found that heat was 200°C exactly at the front and 208°C at the rear.

Moving the tray to the top of the oven, the heat is well distributed again, and slightly warmer at the back where the heating element and fan are. I found that the top of the oven was warmer, at 216°C at the front and 220°C at the back.

I cooked a batch of oven chips in the oven using the standard fan option. I found that the oven was quite intense in some areas, leading to slightly burnt chips on the left-hand-side; some regularly turning would help.

With this mode, excluding heat-up, the Beko BBIMA13301XMP used 0.446kWh of power, which is about average.

I then repeated the test with the airfry mode, which slightly reduced the cooking time, and made for more even cooking, with a crispier finish. The oven used a similar amount of power, using 0.439kWh.

Cooking a baguette, the bread was evenly cooked, although the crust lacked the crunch that a steam oven can produce.

Finally, I tested the grill, lining up the top shelf with bread from side to side. As you can see from the image below, the oven managed to fully toast each slice of bread, although the grill is slightly weaker at the front-centre.

Should you buy it?

You should buy if you want simple, straightforward cooking This oven covers all of the basics and more, and is excellent value. You should not buy if you want a wider range of cooking options If you love to cook, an oven with a steam more and/or temperature sensor may be better for you.

Final Thoughts It is a more basic oven than some on my best oven list, and you miss out on some features, such as steam cooking, which is great for bread and keeping poultry moist. The flip side is that you get air-fry as an option, which provides more even and crispier cooking, and pyrolytic cleaning. If you want simple, straightforward cooking and aren’t bothered about more advanced modes, this oven is hard to beat on price. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every oven we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main oven for the review period

Used as our main oven for the review period We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats.

We use ceramic beads and a thermal camera to see how evenly the oven heats. We use slices of bread to see how evenly the grill cooks.

FAQs

Do you need a special tray for the air fry mode on the Beko BBIMA13301XMP? Beko provides an air fry tray that allows for better circulation of heat. Use this when air frying. What is the pyrolytic mode on the Beko BBIMA13301XMP? This mode allows the oven to get to 480°C, which burns grease off for faster cleaning.

Test Data Beko BBIMA13301XMP Review

Full Specs Beko BBIMA13301XMP Review UK RRP £369 Manufacturer Beko Size (Dimensions) 594 x 567 x 595 MM Weight 33.64 KG ASIN B0DTB21YDK Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 29/01/2025 Model Number Beko BBIMA13301XMP Stated Power 3000 W Special features Air fry and pyrolytic cleaning Oven type Convection Appliance type Integrated Number of ovens 1 Oven description Integrated oven and grill Oven grill No Microwave bed type Flat Oven capcity 72 litres