Audio Technica ATH-G1 Review

Key Specifications Review Price: £159

Premium wired gaming headset

Compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

45mm audio drivers

What is the Audio Technica ATH-G1 Gaming Headset?

Landing as a mid-tier offering within Audio Technica’s selection of gaming headsets, the Audio Technica ATH-G1 is a competent peripheral in all the areas where it really matters, but it never quite managed to blow me away thanks to a lacklustre design and lack of value for money.

It’s largely passable thanks to a mixture of impressive yet pedestrian audio, but has a build quality that doesn’t gel, at least in my eyes, with the £159 asking price. It lies in the same ballpark as the Razer Nari and SteelSeries Arctis 7, both of which offer superior performance and aesthetic appeal for a similar investment.

So, we’re left with a gaming headset that manages to impress with its relatively simple design and healthy feature set, but it’s sadly nothing special, leaving players in limbo as to whether or not it’s really worth forking out their hard-earned pounds. But first, let’s delve into the specifics.

Design and build – The Audio Technica ATH-G1 is attractive, but inconsistent build quality brings it down

For over £150, I approached this gaming headset expecting a certain level of quality. In a market where peripherals are enhanced with all manner of unusual attachments and fluorescent RGB lighting, the ATH-G1 is arguable subdued with its plastic shell and predominantly black colour.

Snazzy rings of blue can be found alongside the logo on each ear-cup, adding a much-needed sense of flair to an otherwise understated look. I appreciate the overall design, but inconsistent mixture of plastic and metal, particularly in the unusual headband, don’t make it the most comfortable headset in the world to wear for a long time.

The headband itself is metallic with the exception of a small cushion, as are the components used to extend its length to accommodate the size of your head. If I’m honest, it’s somewhat unsightly and doesn’t mesh with the otherwise simplistic aesthetic Audio Technica is going for.

Beyond that, the overall design is fine, providing just enough in weight, comfort and durability. But like much of the ATH-G1, there isn’t much to write home about.

One thing I will shower praise on is the headset’s flexibility in the platforms it’s compatible with. I had little issue putting this to use with my desktop, PS4 or Nintendo Switch. All I did was plug it into the headphone jack and I was good to go. Microphone use will vary depending on the platform, but audio came through crisp and clear on pretty much everything I tested it with.

The ATH-G1 comes with a simple cable alongside a small panel for muting the microphone and adjusting the volume separate from levels present on your desktop and console. It’s a breeze to use, but lacking in customisation. There’s no distinct audio profiles or custom setups in sight, which might deter hardcore audiophiles.

Audio and Features – It does everything you’d expect well, but is that enough for the Audio Technica ATH-G1’s price?

Boasting 45mm audio drivers, the ATH-G1 showcases an impressive range of audio quality across all the mediums I tested. Obviously the prime focus was gaming, and I used it during my playthrough of Fire Emblem: Three Houses while also dipping into daily sessions of Final Fantasy 14. Upon chatting with friends on Discord, they noted my voice came through loud and clear without issue, although don’t go in expecting studio-quality from a detachable mic like this.

Obviously, this is marketed as a ‘premium product’, so adequate isn’t going to cut it for everyone. But it does its job well, bass coming through loud and clear during bombastic boss battles, while swooping orchestral moments make use of the driver’s flexible range to ensure every single instrument comes through perfectly.

The headset’s build quality can lead to some sounds feeling somewhat soft, a fear of leakage preventing certain audio qualities from reaching their full potential.

That said, the layering of different properties is clean. It is easy to differentiate a piece of dialogue amidst combat or valuable sound cues relevant to gameplay. Music is similarly punchy and clear, with instruments seldom being washed out behind lyrics, which can be the case with some headsets.

Should I buy the Audio Technica ATH-G1?

Given competing headsets that occupy its price point, the Audio Technica ATH-G1 is simply a bit too expensive to recommend for either casual or hardcore players. It doesn’t really disappoint in any specific way, but lacks the punch of its competitors.

The Audio Technica ATH-G1 gaming headset is a passive offering, seldom impressing in the context of its overblown asking price. That isn’t to say it’s bad – it simply pales in comparison to its rivals in most areas. The overall design lacks a punch, and the unfortunate absence of any customisable audio profiles and robust build quality prevent it from being anything but acceptable.

